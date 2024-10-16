Two recent Man Utd transfer targets ‘turned off’ by terrible start as INEOS face ‘consequences’

‘United’s spluttering start to the season could have consequences in the transfer market in January and next summer.
‘Confidential knows of two recent targets who are having second thoughts about moving to Old Trafford after seeing Erik ten Hag’s side sink to 14th place in the Premier League table and the manager face more uncertainty over his future.
‘All five players who joined United as part of another £200million-plus spend in the summer have faced challenges in their early days at the club. Leny Yoro has yet to play a competitive game after fracturing a metatarsal in pre-season and Noussair Mazraoui is recovering from a heart procedure, while Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte have all struggled to find their feet.
‘It was notable in the last game against Aston Villa that Ten Hag only started with three players he has paid to sign for United after spending more than £600m in two-and-a-half years at the club.
‘You could hardly blame any potential new recruits for wanting to see signs of progress before making the move.’
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0