Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    ‘Ten Hag sack?’ becomes ‘Ten Hag divorce?’ as ex-Man Utd coach lauds ‘one of the hardest working managers’

    By Jason Soutar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwlYk_0w7M2pyt00
    Former Man Utd coaches Benni McCarthy and Steve McClaren in discussion before a match

    Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has joked that Erik ten Hag’s wife “must be on the verge of divorcing him” due to how hard he works.

    Manager Ten Hag is under huge pressure again after the club’s poor start to the season.

    The Dutchman has come under immense scrutiny but still believes he has the backing of the Man Utd board after winning the FA Cup last term.

    Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was at Old Trafford last Monday for a scheduled visit, with Joel Glazer also present to attend the quarterly Fans’ Advisory Board meeting.

    The writing appeared to be on the wall for Ten Hag after the 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham but subsequent draws at FC Porto and Aston Villa have kept him in the job.

    Despite the poor results and lack of philosophy on the pitch, McCarthy – who left his role as assistant coach at the end of 2023/24 – has praised Ten Hag’s dedication, revealing that he “works tirelessly”.

    “I can imagine how frustrating it is for Erik because he’s probably one of the hardest-working managers I’ve come across,” McCarthy said.

    “His attention to detail, that man goes to sleep at 3am, 4am in the morning. The analysts get it at all angles, even if he thinks of something at 2am.

    “I’m sure his wife must be on the verge of divorcing him because that’s his life. It’s non-stop.

    “He works tirelessly and when you put that much work in, you expect things to go well, but that’s why I’m saying there’s something [that’s not right].”

    MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365
    👉 INEOS ditch Man Utd legend Ferguson in latest casualty of their ‘cost-cutting programme’
    👉 The perpetually linked to the Premier League XI includes so many Man Utd transfer targets
    👉 Premier League sack race: Man Utd boss Ten Hag remains clear favourite despite grim Villa point

    Thomas Tuchel is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford, though the former Chelsea head coach has also been linked with the England job .

    Another manager being targeted by the FA is Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who is the only person McCarthy would swap Ten Hag, with making a change in the dugout not the way forward.

    “People are always looking for answers like replacing the coach, but who is better than what they have?,” he asked.

    “Unless Pep decides to change from Man City to go to United then maybe you will have a change in fortunes, but other than that, mate, I can’t see if there’s better than Ten Hag, man.”

    Plenty of Man Utd players have been criticised for their lack of effort and McCarthy singled out Portuguese duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot as players on the other end of the spectrum.

    “If some of the Manchester United players had what Bruno and Diogo have, it would have been easier to achieve good results.

    “They both trained with incredible concentration, giving everything they had. Some of the others didn’t do the same.

    “This ended up limiting United’s progress, because some players weren’t training to the best of their ability. Even in games, the data showed us that some players were at their peak performance and others a little below.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Alan Shearer applauds ex-Man Utd star for leaving Old Trafford: ‘It was a wise decision’
    Football3651 day ago
    Ex-Man Utd coach reveals Ten Hag’s ‘delicate’ stars claimed injury to avoid criticism
    Football3651 day ago
    Kylian Mbappe insinuates PSG behind Swedish rape ‘fake news’ as Ligue 1 club ‘keep class’
    Football3652 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Man Utd: Paul Pogba drops huge ‘blocked’ transfer admission after he ‘mentally’ quit under Solskjaer
    Football3654 hours ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Man Utd ‘agree’ Erik ten Hag sack contingency plan’ amid claim on ‘new manager top target’
    Football3651 day ago
    The Secret Gay Life of 'Medical Center' Star James Daly & How Son Tim Daly Later Revealed the Truth
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Tottenham takeover ‘deal getting done’ as ex-Newcastle chief ‘lays groundwork’ for ‘big investment’
    Football3654 hours ago
    F36Skive: Can you name every Ballon d’Or winner this century?
    Football3652 days ago
    Man Utd ‘add’ international manager to their shortlist of Erik ten Hag replacements
    Football3654 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern11 days ago
    Man Utd: Ferdinand fears ‘no one is safe’ as INEOS make another cut; ex-players ‘concerned for future’
    Football3651 day ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Man Utd legend Ferdinand makes eye-opening INEOS claim after they shed Ferguson deal
    Football3652 days ago
    Man City ‘big blow’ to have ‘significant’ impact as Guardiola return to Barcelona ‘gains strength’
    Football36521 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern21 hours ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz20 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Man City superstar Erling Haaland blasted for behaviour ‘not worthy of being captain’
    Football3652 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    End The Clutter Trap! Tips For A Mindful Approach
    Declutterbuzz8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Newcastle blow as ‘concern’ boosts Arsenal, Chelsea; ‘contract talks stall’ with £100m star amid ‘issues’
    Football3651 day ago
    Thomas Tuchel salary demands revealed as ‘advanced’ England approach three other managers
    Football3651 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy