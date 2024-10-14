Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    Arsenal worry as forward joins Saka on injury list after ‘undergoing MRI’ over ‘calf pain’

    By Jason Soutar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahzFQ_0w63lO3v00
    Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli during a Brazil training session

    Gabriel Martinelli has joined Bukayo Saka as an injury worry for Arsenal ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

    Saka limped off shortly after England conceded against Greece last Thursday and missed Sunday’s win over Finland.

    He returned to Arsenal for further testing but the north London club have provided no update.

    With his right winger potentially unfit to face Bournemouth this weekend, Mikel Arteta could also be without his left winger Martinelli.

    Martinelli was recalled to Dorival Junior’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru after missing out in September.

    The 23-year-old has started the season well, featuring in all 10 of the Gunners’ fixtures in 2024/25, scoring and assisting twice.

    He came off the bench in Friday’s victory over Chile but picked up an injury over the weekend, providing an injury scare for Arsenal.

    Martinelli has stayed in Brazil and was sent for an MRI scan to analyse a right calf issue.

    Rather than returning to Arsenal early, Martinelli will receive further treatment from the Brazil medical staff and will surely not feature against Peru in Brasilia on Tuesday night.

    A statement from the Brazilian football association said: “Player Gabriel Martinelli complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night which showed a small area of muscle edema in the area.

    “The athlete continues to undergo physiotherapy treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department.”

    MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365
    👉 Gabriel Martinelli one of three Premier League stars in top ten market value decreases in 2024
    👉 Premier League players who look finished at their club features Arsenal forward, Man Utd midfielder
    👉 Arsenal somehow still in for Jonathan David as two Premier League rivals added to perpetual rumour

    Speaking earlier this month, Martinelli said Saka is one of the best players in the world right now.

    “He’s unbelievable, and one of the best players in the world right now,” said Martinelli of his fellow winger.

    “He’s a really nice guy as well so we’re really happy to have him here as one of the captains.

    “It was an unbelievable ball from Bukayo and I was there to score. It was a really good moment for me and a nice goal.”

    With Saka integral to the Gunners’ strong start to the season, Kai Havertz has also contributed, and on Saturday he became the first player since Robin van Persie in 2012 to score in seven consecutive matches at the Emirates – a hot streak which stretches back to Arsenal’s final game of last season.

    “You can tell he is playing with confidence,” said Mikel Arteta of the former Chelsea striker. “He takes the ball and he runs with the ball, he goes full gas in the high press, he holds the ball.

    “He’s practising every day because he wants more. He’s not satisfied. There is still another level from him. He’s surrounded by incredible players but something has changed in him and you can really sense that confidence in him.

    “Now he’s putting it in games and he’s winning football matches, which is great.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    FA implored to ‘go after Pep’ after Lee Carsley plays down England credentials
    Football3652 days ago
    Man City club captain had ‘casual relations with women’ at my parties, Benjamin Mendy tells tribunal
    Football3651 day ago
    England lineup: Alexander-Arnold starts in new position as Carsley bins off failed ‘experiment’
    Football3652 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    England player ratings vs Finland: Cole Palmer fluffs chance, Gomes shines, Walker doesn’t
    Football3652 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio19 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile11 hours ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz21 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz2 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz19 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    ‘Ten Hag sack?’ becomes ‘Ten Hag divorce?’ as ex-Man Utd coach lauds ‘one of the hardest working managers’
    Football3651 day ago
    England: Shearer ‘reliably told’ Howe ‘big surprise’ as the FA ‘spoke to’ shock Tuchel alternative
    Football3654 hours ago
    Man Utd insider reveals why three Ten Hag replacements have ‘dropped out’ of manager race
    Football3651 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy