Arsenal worry as forward joins Saka on injury list after ‘undergoing MRI’ over ‘calf pain’

Gabriel Martinelli has joined Bukayo Saka as an injury worry for Arsenal ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Saka limped off shortly after England conceded against Greece last Thursday and missed Sunday’s win over Finland.

He returned to Arsenal for further testing but the north London club have provided no update.

With his right winger potentially unfit to face Bournemouth this weekend, Mikel Arteta could also be without his left winger Martinelli.

Martinelli was recalled to Dorival Junior’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru after missing out in September.

The 23-year-old has started the season well, featuring in all 10 of the Gunners’ fixtures in 2024/25, scoring and assisting twice.

He came off the bench in Friday’s victory over Chile but picked up an injury over the weekend, providing an injury scare for Arsenal.

Martinelli has stayed in Brazil and was sent for an MRI scan to analyse a right calf issue.

Rather than returning to Arsenal early, Martinelli will receive further treatment from the Brazil medical staff and will surely not feature against Peru in Brasilia on Tuesday night.

A statement from the Brazilian football association said: “Player Gabriel Martinelli complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night which showed a small area of muscle edema in the area.

“The athlete continues to undergo physiotherapy treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department.”

Speaking earlier this month, Martinelli said Saka is one of the best players in the world right now.

“He’s unbelievable, and one of the best players in the world right now,” said Martinelli of his fellow winger.

“He’s a really nice guy as well so we’re really happy to have him here as one of the captains.

“It was an unbelievable ball from Bukayo and I was there to score. It was a really good moment for me and a nice goal.”

With Saka integral to the Gunners’ strong start to the season, Kai Havertz has also contributed, and on Saturday he became the first player since Robin van Persie in 2012 to score in seven consecutive matches at the Emirates – a hot streak which stretches back to Arsenal’s final game of last season.

“You can tell he is playing with confidence,” said Mikel Arteta of the former Chelsea striker. “He takes the ball and he runs with the ball, he goes full gas in the high press, he holds the ball.

“He’s practising every day because he wants more. He’s not satisfied. There is still another level from him. He’s surrounded by incredible players but something has changed in him and you can really sense that confidence in him.

“Now he’s putting it in games and he’s winning football matches, which is great.”