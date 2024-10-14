Open in App
    • Football365

    F36Skive: Name the 14 England players sent off since Beckham in ’98…

    By Ian Watson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOXee_0w5znuob00
    Name the 14 England players sent off since Beckham against Argentina...

    Can you remember the 14 England players responsible for the 15 red cards since David Beckham was sent-off in the 1998 World Cup?

    England players have received 20 red cards over the years. David Beckham, Ray Wilkins, Trevor Cherry, Alan Ball and Alan Mullery collected the first five; what about the following 15?

    You’ve got 365 seconds to come up with the 14 names taken by referees since Beckham was dismissed for flicking his boot in the general direction of Diego Simeone in France in 1998.

    As ever, record your scores on the leaderboard and tell us all about it Below The Line.


    If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here . And our friends at Planet Football have even more .

    In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

    MUST-READ FROM F365
    👉 Cole Palmer and co. propped up and flattered by English exceptionalism
    👉 England need John Stones in midfield for Declan Rice’s ego
    👉 England player ratings vs Finland: Cole Palmer fluffs chance, Gomes shines, Walker doesn’t

    England Missing Men: Taylor’s only team | Sven’s first XI | Southgate’s first XI

