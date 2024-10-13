Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    Man City: ‘Big win’ to make PL chiefs ‘instantly delete’ some APT rules amid ‘resignation’ demand

    By Lewis Oldham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcKV8_0w59vib000
    A corner flag at the Etihad Stadium.

    A football finance expert claims Manchester City’s “big” APT hearing “win” will force the Premier League to ‘instantly delete’ some of its current rules.

    At the start of 2023, it emerged that Man City are facing over 100 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

    Pep Guardiola ‘s side have insisted their innocence but if they are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

    Earlier this year, Man City fought back against the Premier League as they launched an unprecedented campaign for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

    While the FFP hearing is ongoing, the APT case has already concluded. It’s claimed Man City and the Premier League achieved success, but the club narrowly “won on penalties”.

    READ: Gyokeres to Man City? Viana’s five best signings ranked on likelihood of joining Guardiola’s side

    Earlier this week, Premier League chair Alison Brittain was urged to “resign as soon as possible” after the APT hearing , while Stefan Borson explained why ‘some of the APT rules will need to be instantly deleted’.

    “One of City’s big wins was in relation to a matter they always warned the Premier League teams about, which were the new rules that came in in February of this year,” Borson told Football Insider .

    MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 Haaland ‘rejects offer’ as Man City star has ‘already decided’ next move in ‘bomb of the summer’
    👉 Man City ‘choose’ shock ‘replacement’ for Pep Guardiola after ‘new destination’ is revealed
    👉 One per club: Premier League pleasant surprises in 24/25 includes £72m winger, Liverpool midfielder

    “Those rules had only a few tweaks in terms of the drafting, but it was found in the hearing that the drafting changes were material in terms of moving the likelihood of false appraisals by the Premier League and false rejections of commercial deals, moving those in the wrong direction.

    “They were effectively unwound as being unlawful.

    “City in October when these were first proposed by the Premier League did say to people around the table ‘We are not sure these are lawful and, if you proceed, not only will we vote against them, but we reserve our rights to challenge them legally’.

    “The Premier League and the clubs carried on, and City did launch the legal challenge that we see now.

    “What’s also interesting is that, even with that legal challenge that’s been made by City, it only just got through on the vote.

    “It only got through on the vote because of two teams abstaining, not because they voted for it, so only 11 teams actually voted for those changes that are now found to be unlawful.

    “That particular element was a big win for City because those rules went too far, and the tribunal agreed with them. They will have to be deleted because they are unlawful.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man City: Guardiola ‘new challenge activates alarms’ amid ‘surprise’ twist; ‘favourite’ successor chosen
    Football3652 days ago
    Man City club captain had ‘casual relations with women’ at my parties, Benjamin Mendy tells tribunal
    Football3651 day ago
    Man City superstar Erling Haaland blasted for behaviour ‘not worthy of being captain’
    Football3651 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    One per club: Premier League pleasant surprises in 24/25 includes £72m winger, Liverpool midfielder
    Football3652 days ago
    Exclusive: Gazza claims Tottenham stars are ‘letting Postecoglou down’ over Australian assumption
    Football3651 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Pep Guardiola ‘decision’ timeframe revealed after FA ‘sound out’ Man City boss
    Football3651 day ago
    Rice ‘enjoying the journey’ under ‘amazing’ Carsley as England interim backed to replace Southgate
    Football3651 day ago
    Tottenham: PL manager ‘tipped to replace’ Postecoglou amid ‘tempting offer’; takeover ‘weeks’ away
    Football3652 days ago
    Thomas Tuchel salary demands revealed as ‘advanced’ England approach three other managers
    Football36512 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    ‘I can’t believe how bad he is defensively’: Roy Keane warns England man will be ‘found out’
    Football3652 days ago
    Gary Neville questions Manchester United sale of striker now tearing up the Premier League
    Football3652 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post28 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Man Utd ‘rejected’ by ‘virtually unknown’ manager after trying to replace Erik ten Hag
    Football3651 day ago
    Man Utd ‘decide to sell’ defender at ‘huge loss’; Ten Hag deems Red Devil ‘surplus to requirements’
    Football3652 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz12 hours ago
    Liverpool target ‘better than Salah’ as Slot ‘would be delighted’ with ‘explosive’ £50m replacement
    Football36511 hours ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy