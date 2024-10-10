Eredivisie chief says Man Utd displayed ‘misplaced arrogance’ in summer deal

Erik ten Hag with Man Utd assistants Rene Hake and Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Manchester United have been accused of “misplaced arrogance” after luring Rene Hake to join their coaching staff in July.

Hake left his post as manager of Go Ahead Eagles to become one of Erik ten Hag’s assistant managers, along with Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who left his role as PSV Eindhoven boss in the summer of 2023 before moving to Old Trafford a year later.

The Dutch duo were selected by Ten Hag after Mitchell van der Gaag, Benni McCarthy and Steve McClaren left United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos’ thorough strategic review into the running of the club.

Speaking in July, Ten Hag said: “I am delighted that Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project, adding a wealth of experience, knowledge and new energy to the staff.

“Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level.”

Go Ahead Eagles technical director Paul Bosvelt wasn’t happy with United’s approach of Hake, claiming the Red Devils showed “misplaced arrogance”.

“I thought it was very strange it took so long for Manchester United to come forward,” Bosvelt told Voetbal International.

“A bit of misplaced arrogance.”

Hake and Van Nistelrooy’s arrival has failed to turn things around at United, who are 14th in the Premier League having won just two of their opening seven games this season.

That’s significantly ramped up the pressure on Ten Hag, who many thought may be sacked in the current international break.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ranking Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mistakes at Man Utd from the email to Ten Hag

👉 Man Utd would look like ‘bunch of calamitous clowns’ if they sack Ten Hag now

👉 Ten Hag ‘ignored’ Man Utd star for two weeks in ‘shock dressing room reveal’ with ‘further cause for concern’

But after a meeting on Tuesday the United chiefs have decided to give the 54-year-old more time, though former striker Louis Saha is far from convinced the Dutchman has it in him to steady the ship.

“If the momentum is going the way it is for Manchester United, it will be hard for Erik ten Hag to feel supported,” Saha, who scored 42 goals in 120 United games between 2004 and 2008, told Paddy Power.

“He can say all the positive things he likes, as he has the role to do that as the manager and talk about injuries and other topics. But at some point, we’ll need to see something working.”

Saha added: “I’m getting frustrated with his communication. He can’t say winning trophies is enough – it’s not. You can’t lose all these games and almost accept it. I’m not saying he is accepting it, but he’s almost defending it which is unacceptable.

“He doesn’t put himself in the firing line, it’s mostly his players or injuries, but it’s never his tactics.”