‘Unhappy’ Man Utd star ‘regretting’ transfer ‘doesn’t rule out’ early exit after ‘bizarre’ decision

Manchester United pair Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United summer signing Manuel Ugarte is ‘unhappy’ and is already ‘regretting’ his decision to join the Premier League giants from PSG.

The Red Devils spent around £185m in the summer to sign Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

One of their priorities in the summer was to sign a defensive midfielder and they signed Ugarte from Ligue Un giants PSG.

Man Utd were initially priced out of a move for Ugarte, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team held firm before finalising a deal worth an initial £42m plus add-ons on deadline day.

Ugarte was mooted as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, but the Uruguay international has only made one Premier League start and was an unused substitute against Aston Villa last weekend.

Earlier this week, Dutch legend Marco van Basten claimed Ugarte is “not even worth a quarter” of the fee Man Utd paid for him in the summer.

Van Basten said: “Ugarte, who cost £50 million, you think, ‘how do you even think about paying so much money for that?’ That is really bizarre.”

He added: “It’s true that the big clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Arsenal, they get the better ones and he [Erik ten Hag] always comes with second-rate players. That team has not got better.

“He remains a good trainer but if you see the purchasing policy and those boys which were then bought for 700 million, I don’t see any return on that, they’re still poorly organised.

“There is no star walking around who organises it, who leads, none. A few years ago Marcus Rashford was a great player, he can’t do anything about this any more, it’s unbelievable. It’s strange for that a boy who was a world star years ago.”

A report in Spain claims Ugarte ‘regrets joining Man Utd in the summer’ as he already ‘appears to be reconsidering his decision’ to sign for the Premier League giants.

Ugarte is reportedly’ not happy’ at Man Utd as his ‘limited participation’ has ‘frustrated’ the defensive midfielder.