    • Football365

    ‘Unhappy’ Man Utd star ‘regretting’ transfer ‘doesn’t rule out’ early exit after ‘bizarre’ decision

    By Lewis Oldham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiQBd_0w1SA9tR00
    Manchester United pair Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

    Manchester United summer signing Manuel Ugarte is ‘unhappy’ and is already ‘regretting’ his decision to join the Premier League giants from PSG.

    The Red Devils spent around £185m in the summer to sign Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

    One of their priorities in the summer was to sign a defensive midfielder and they signed Ugarte from Ligue Un giants PSG.

    Man Utd were initially priced out of a move for Ugarte, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team held firm before finalising a deal worth an initial £42m plus add-ons on deadline day.

    Ugarte was mooted as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, but the Uruguay international has only made one Premier League start and was an unused substitute against Aston Villa last weekend.

    READ: The Media don’t want Ten Hag sack; why would we want the circus to end?

    Earlier this week, Dutch legend Marco van Basten claimed Ugarte is “not even worth a quarter” of the fee Man Utd paid for him in the summer.

    Van Basten said: “Ugarte, who cost £50 million, you think, ‘how do you even think about paying so much money for that?’ That is really bizarre.”

    He added: “It’s true that the big clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Arsenal, they get the better ones and he [Erik ten Hag] always comes with second-rate players. That team has not got better.

    “He remains a good trainer but if you see the purchasing policy and those boys which were then bought for 700 million, I don’t see any return on that, they’re still poorly organised.

    “There is no star walking around who organises it, who leads, none. A few years ago Marcus Rashford was a great player, he can’t do anything about this any more, it’s unbelievable. It’s strange for that a boy who was a world star years ago.”

    MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 ‘Disgusted’ Roy Keane slams Man Utd ‘fool’ for breaking ranks – ‘Someone should get a grip of him’
    👉 Souness ‘not convinced’ by £110m Man Utd trio as ex-Red Devils boss insists Ten Hag is doing ‘brilliant job’
    👉 Man Utd: Ten Hag ‘faced definite sacking’ as ‘stunning update’ surfaces with Ratcliffe ‘spin’ debunked

    A report in Spain claims Ugarte ‘regrets joining Man Utd in the summer’ as he already ‘appears to be reconsidering his decision’ to sign for the Premier League giants.

    Ugarte is reportedly’ not happy’ at Man Utd as his ‘limited participation’ has ‘frustrated’ the defensive midfielder.

    ‘Manuel Ugarte appears to be reconsidering his decision to join Manchester United in the last summer transfer window. The Uruguayan midfielder is not having the experience he expected with Erik Ten Hag as his new coach. Although he was expected to have an important role in the team, his participation has been much more limited than anticipated, generating frustration in the player.

    So far, Ugarte has played just 256 minutes in five games, a fairly low figure for a signing who cost 50 million euros and who signed a contract until 2029. This ties him to the club for a long time, but does not rule out his departure in the short term.

    ‘The fact that he was a substitute in the recent match against Aston Villa, in which the Dutch coach was playing for his continuity in the Old Trafford dugout, suggests that Ten Hag does not have full confidence in the Uruguayan, who does not want to go back to being a fill-in player.

    ‘This has increased Ugarte’s dissatisfaction, who could be reconsidering his future if he does not see significant changes in his situation within the team in the short term. For a player who arrived with great expectations, the reality at Manchester United is far from what he had imagined.’

