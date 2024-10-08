Open in App
    • Football365

    Real Madrid ‘step up’ effort to lure Liverpool man to Spain as fees ‘not too high’ for La Liga giants

    By Aadam Haladh,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bg4FG_0vyTm6Gk00
    Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham celebrate for England

    Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract next summer and the England international would not be short of suitors should he decide to leave Liverpool.

    Alexander-Arnold has redefined the full-back role since making his debut under Jurgen Klopp in 2016, having won everything up for grabs at club level and the decision to leave Anfield would not go down kindly among the Liverpool faithful should he depart on a free.

    Real Madrid are a club who have long been monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s situation , and with Dani Carvajal set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury he picked up in the clash against Villarreal, the need for a long-term right-back just went up on president Florentino Perez’s summer wish list.

    The Champions League holders would be able to negotiate with the Liverpool man as early as January should he still not have found an agreement with his boyhood club.

    Liverpool’s No.66 turned 26 on Monday, celebrating his birthday in the England camp as Lee Carsley’s side gear up to face Greece and Finland in the Nations League.

    Images and videos posted by the official England social media accounts saw the full-back full of smiles alongside good friend Jude Bellingham, who seemed to be doing the most to wish Alexander-Arnold a happy birthday.

    MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
    👉 Two Liverpool stars targeted in double swoop ‘plan’ amid ‘offer’ as they ‘seriously consider transfer’
    👉 Best 24/25 Fantasy Premier League XI includes Liverpool, Arsenal sextet and one Man Utd star
    👉 Five reasons for caution as Liverpool fans despite record-breaking Arne Slot start

    The duo share an excellent relationship, having gone on holiday together after the Euros, seemingly inseparable every time they meet for national team duty and Spanish outlet Marca have claimed Alexander-Arnold is ‘letting himself be loved’ by Bellingham’s club.

    Marca also believe the signing on bonus and agent fee ‘would not be too high’ for the Spanish giants as they will be aiming to replicate a deal which allowed them to land Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer without having to pay Paris Saint-Germain a transfer fee.

    Aside from Carvajal, Real struggle for cover in the full-back department, with former winger Lucas Vazquez doing his best Ashley Young impression having predominantly played in that position for a number of years now.

    An exclusive from Football Insider also claims that the La Liga club have stepped up their interest for the Englishman, though the Reds are hopeful of convincing him to stay at the club he has been at since the age of six.

    Alexander-Arnold has made 319 appearances for the Merseyside club, holding the all-time Premier League assist record for a defender after surpassing teammate Andy Robertson on 57.

    Earlier in the season though, Alexander-Arnold could be seen visibly displeased with manager Arne Slot having subbed him off in the game against Brentford, which have led to question marks surrounding their relationship.

