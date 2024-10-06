Open in App
    • Football365

    Arsenal, Chelsea ‘prepare opening bids’ for Santos teen after £58m release clause drop

    By Will Ford,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EevXz_0vwGtidn00
    Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on Santos wonderkid Joao Pedro Chermont.

    Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly looking to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to the punch as they ‘prepare opening bids’ for Santos wondered Joao Pedro Chermont.

    The 18-year-old has two goals and three assists in 29 senior appearances for Santos and has caught the eye of a number of other clubs, including Wolves and Everton.

    And the right-back has become all the more attractive following Santos’ relegation to the second tier in Brazil, with the club now open to offers below his £58m release clause in order to alleviate their financial concerns.

    That’s according to CaughtOffside , who claim that both Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘preparing to make opening bids’ as a result of the price drop, with ‘the two London clubs having already engaged in discussions with Chermont’s inner circle’.

    The Premier League clubs may have to act fast if they want to secure his signing though, with the report predictably adding that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are ‘also keeping a close eye on Chermont’s progress’.

    Chelsea’s need is perhaps greater than Arsenal’s, who have Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber as right-back options, amid the Blues’ growing concerns over the perennial injury issues for club captain Reece James.

    James is yet to feature for new boss Enzo Maresca after suffering a hamstring injury.

    The 24-year-old defender missed the start of the new campaign after he was shown a red card during the penultimate game of last season – most of which he missed through injury – before picking up another knock just as he was about to return to action.

    The full-back was at one point high on Real Madrid’s shortlist to replace Dani Carvajal, but his persistent injuries have resulted in the La Liga giants looking at alternative options, including Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham’s Pedro Porro .

    Asked about James’ injury a couple of weeks ago, Maresca said he couldn’t put a timeframe on the England international’s return.

    He said:  Maresca said: “His injury is a bit delayed. The most important thing is players come back when they are 100% fit. Reece is still out. Unfortunately, we don’t have an idea at the moment [when he’ll be back]. In this case, he’s been very unlucky.”

    Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Axel Disasi have all been used on the right side of the Chelsea defence this season but Maresca will be desperate to have James – considered to be one of the world’s best right-backs when fit – back in action as soon as possible.

