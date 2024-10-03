England squad: Man Utd, Aston Villa stars among notable omissions; Tottenham forward called up

Morgan Rogers, Harry Maguire and Dominic Solanke with England's badge.

David Ornstein has revealed that Tottenham star Dominic Solanke has been included in Lee Carsley’s England squad for this month’s international break.

The first international break of the 2024/25 season was only last month, but England are back in action next week as they face Greece (home) and Finland (away) in the Nations League group stages.

Carsley was named England’s interim boss after Gareth Southgate quit following his side’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final and the 50-year-old remains in charge heading into this month’s international break.

His full squad will be announced later today, but The Athletic ‘s Ornstein has revealed that Solanke has been included.

Solanke was unfortunate to miss out on Southgate’s squad for this summer’s European Championships after he grabbed 19 goals and three assists in the Premier League for AFC Bournemouth last season.

The 27-year-old’s form for the Cherries earned him a summer move to Tottenham, who bought him to replace Harry Kane. He cost the North London club around £65m.

Solanke has impressed in the early weeks of this season as he’s contributed with four goal involvements in six matches across all competitions.

This form sees him make an England return for the first time in seven years, but he will not be joined in the squad by Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

Ornstein explains.

‘Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has been called up to the England squad for the first time in seven years. ‘Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, though, has not been included in the senior side and will again be part of the Under-21 squad. ‘Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is also among those left out by interim head coach Lee Carsley, as are Solanke’s Spurs team-mate James Maddison and West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen. ‘Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been selected after featuring in both of England’s Nations League games last month.’

Rogers misses out despite being one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season. He impressed against Bayern Munich as Aston Villa earned a statement 1-0 victory.

Speaking post-match , Rogers admitted his strong start to the season is “thanks to” manager Unai Emery.

“I’ve always believed in myself and my ability. It’s about having the patience. Luckily I’ve found a manager who has trust in me and believed in me, he took me under his wing, it’s all thanks to him.

“It’s about playing with confidence. I was probably a bit in my shell when I came, trying to fit in. He (Emery) just gives me that confidence and belief in my ability to show what I can do. I know I have a manager that trusts me and is behind me.

“This is the pinnacle of football playing here, it means everything for me being here. This is just the start for me, I want to kick on and get better – it’s a pinch-me moment but I’m involved and have no time to dwell on it.

“The manager was straight away talking about (Manchester) United on Sunday. The Premier League got us here, we want to win the Champions League games but the Premier League is important. It’s back to the drawing board but we go again on Sunday.”