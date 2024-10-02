Open in App
    Man City star ‘arrested’ after nightclub altercation involving ‘stolen mobile phone’

    By Jason Soutar,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TPOt_0vrKSY0t00
    Matheus Nunes was reportedly arrested in a Madrid nightclub last month

    Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes was reportedly arrested in a Madrid nightclub after an altercation with a man who allegedly took a photo of him without permission.

    Nunes joined Man City from Wolves for around £45million last summer and has found playing time hard to come by.

    He did start in Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava but has been used sparingly by Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

    It has been a difficult time for Nunes, who now reportedly has as many arrests as he does goals as a Man City player.

    Man City star Matheus Nunes ‘arrested’ after ‘snatching phone’ in nightclub

    According to a report from Spanish newspaper El Mundo , Nunes provided a statement at Arganzuela police station after an incident at La Riviera nightclub in Madrid last month.

    At 5:30 in the morning on September 8, Nunes was accused of ‘stealing the mobile phone of a person who had allegedly taken a photo of him in the bathroom’.

    He was taken to the police station to provide a statement over ‘allegations of theft’ and ‘hours later, was released with charges pending trial’.

    Nunes was spending time with friends in Madrid during the international break when the reported incident happened. He was not called up for Portugal’s Nations League matches.

    The report says the police report states that the 26-year-old ‘snatched the mobile phone of a 58-year-old man in the bathroom of the nightclub’ after a photo was taken without permission. It is added:

    What happened before that event is not yet clear. Witnesses indicated that the alleged victim tried to take a photo of the player inside the toilet and that the footballer, very angry, took his mobile phone and told him that he did not give it to him, since he had taken the photo without permission.

    Another version indicates that the alleged victim touched the player in the bathroom while he was carrying a mobile phone and that Nunes turned and took his cell phone thinking that he had taken a photograph of him. The alleged victim notified the National Police who sent a callsign to the room. There they verified that Nunes had someone else’s mobile phone and after taking the victim’s statement he was shackled, at which time he showed a very defiant behavior with the agents.

    Nunes ended up in the dungeons of the Arganzuela police station. The player notified his lawyer that he began the steps to expedite his release. Finally, that same Sunday the footballer, who played with Portugal in last summer’s European Championship, left the police station without being brought to justice as it was a crime of theft.

    Nunes played for Man City six days after the incident, coming off the bench against Brentford in the Premier League.

