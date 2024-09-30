Liverpool blow as Arsenal, target Zubimendi ‘decides’ next club; ‘main reason’ for rejection surfaces

Martin Zubimendi opted to reject Liverpool in the summer.

According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a major transfer blow as top target Martin Zubimendi has ‘decided’ to join another club.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Zubimendi ahead of the summer transfer window as he was understood to be their main midfield target. Despite this, they ended up signing Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

With a move to Arsenal off the table, this gave Liverpool a free run at signing Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – in the summer as their priority was to sign a new No.6.

This deal initially looked likely to be completed as Liverpool moved to finalise a deal until Zubimendi performed a dramatic late U-turn to reject the Premier League giants and stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Liverpool decided against signing an alternative and it’s been widely reported that they could go back in for Zubimendi in January amid claims he is ‘regretting’ his summer decision.

Man City have recently been linked with Zubimendi as they are reportedly in the market for a midfielder to replace Rodri, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

A report from Football Insider on Sunday claimed Man City are ‘considering’ a move to sign Zubimendi, while Liverpool ‘remain interested’.

‘Zubimendi, 25, had been the top target for Arne Slot’s side, but he rebuffed their approach in favour of sticking with his boyhood club. ‘Now, however, Man City have identified the midfielder as a potential replacement for Rodri, who is expected to miss an extended period with a knee injury. ‘Sources say a deal will be difficult to pull off in January given the price tag involved, as Sociedad are set to demand a significant fee to facilitate his departure. ‘Liverpool, meanwhile, remain interested in a deep-lying midfielder and have been tipped to return with a new bid for the Spaniard when the window opens.’

However, a report from The Boot Room says Zubimendi ‘has decided which club he wants to join next’ as Arsenal and Liverpool ‘believe his overall desire’ is to sign for Real Madrid.