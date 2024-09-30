Liverpool blow as Arsenal, target Zubimendi ‘decides’ next club; ‘main reason’ for rejection surfaces
By Lewis Oldham,
2 days ago
According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a major transfer blow as top target Martin Zubimendi has ‘decided’ to join another club.
Arsenal were heavily linked with Zubimendi ahead of the summer transfer window as he was understood to be their main midfield target. Despite this, they ended up signing Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.
With a move to Arsenal off the table, this gave Liverpool a free run at signing Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – in the summer as their priority was to sign a new No.6.
This deal initially looked likely to be completed as Liverpool moved to finalise a deal until Zubimendi performed a dramatic late U-turn to reject the Premier League giants and stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.
However, a report from The Boot Room says Zubimendi ‘has decided which club he wants to join next’ as Arsenal and Liverpool ‘believe his overall desire’ is to sign for Real Madrid.
‘TBR Football understands that Zubimendi has decided that he wants to join Real Madrid.
‘Zubimendi was the subject of talks with Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, but as mentioned, neither were able to persuade him to England.
‘Both clubs remain interested in the 25-year-old, whilst Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be keeping tabs on his progress.
‘That being said, sources close to Arsenal and Liverpool believe that Zubimendi’s overall desire is to join Madrid. That decision won’t deter both clubs, but they do believe that was the main reason for him deciding to stay with Real Sociedad this summer.
‘Real, for their part, are long-term admirers of Zubimendi and it is believed that he is high on their list of potential replacements for Luka Modric, who is likely in his last year at the Santiago Bernabeu.’
