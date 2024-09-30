Open in App
    Liverpool blow as Arsenal, target Zubimendi ‘decides’ next club; ‘main reason’ for rejection surfaces

    By Lewis Oldham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyw5n_0voexAF700
    Martin Zubimendi opted to reject Liverpool in the summer.

    According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a major transfer blow as top target Martin Zubimendi has ‘decided’ to join another club.

    Arsenal were heavily linked with Zubimendi ahead of the summer transfer window as he was understood to be their main midfield target. Despite this, they ended up signing Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

    With a move to Arsenal off the table, this gave Liverpool a free run at signing Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – in the summer as their priority was to sign a new No.6.

    This deal initially looked likely to be completed as Liverpool moved to finalise a deal until Zubimendi performed a dramatic late U-turn to reject the Premier League giants and stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

    Liverpool decided against signing an alternative and it’s been widely reported that they could go back in for Zubimendi in January amid claims he is ‘regretting’ his summer decision.

    Man City have recently been linked with Zubimendi as they are reportedly in the market for a midfielder to replace Rodri, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

    READ: Arsenal and Liverpool have three players each in Premier League XI of the season so far

    A report from Football Insider on Sunday claimed Man City are ‘considering’ a move to sign Zubimendi, while Liverpool ‘remain interested’.

    ‘Zubimendi, 25, had been the top target for Arne Slot’s side, but he rebuffed their approach in favour of sticking with his boyhood club.

    ‘Now, however, Man City have identified the midfielder as a potential replacement for Rodri, who is expected to miss an extended period with a knee injury.

    ‘Sources say a deal will be difficult to pull off in January given the price tag involved, as Sociedad are set to demand a significant fee to facilitate his departure.

    ‘Liverpool, meanwhile, remain interested in a deep-lying midfielder and have been tipped to return with a new bid for the Spaniard when the window opens.’

    However, a report from The Boot Room says Zubimendi ‘has decided which club he wants to join next’ as Arsenal and Liverpool ‘believe his overall desire’ is to sign for Real Madrid.

    ‘TBR Football understands that Zubimendi has decided that he wants to join Real Madrid.

    ‘Zubimendi was the subject of talks with Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, but as mentioned, neither were able to persuade him to England.

    ‘Both clubs remain interested in the 25-year-old, whilst Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be keeping tabs on his progress.

    ‘That being said, sources close to Arsenal and Liverpool believe that Zubimendi’s overall desire is to join Madrid. That decision won’t deter both clubs, but they do believe that was the main reason for him deciding to stay with Real Sociedad this summer.

    ‘Real, for their part, are long-term admirers of Zubimendi and it is believed that he is high on their list of potential replacements for Luka Modric, who is likely in his last year at the Santiago Bernabeu.’

