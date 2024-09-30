Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Football365

    Man Utd: ‘Crazy’ Ten Hag ‘talks nonsense’ as Spurs loss will ‘lead to the sack’ – ‘verbal diarrhoea’

    By Lewis Oldham,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ob9O4_0vob8Hhf00
    Erik ten Hag points instructions to his players during a Premier League match.

    Erik ten Hag has been blasted for “talking nonsense”, while Manchester United’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur “will lead to him getting the sack”.

    Ten Hag has been heavily criticised after Man Utd produced their worst performance of the season in their damaging 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

    The Red Devils played half of the match with ten men but were on track to lose comfortably before Bruno Fernandes was sent off as Tottenham were well in control. Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke secured them a well-deserved 3-0 victory.

    The Dutchman was under pressure last season, but he kept his job after helping Man Utd beat arch-rivals Man City at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

    After Man Utd were linked with several potential replacements, Ten Hag penned a one-year contract extension to commit his future to the club until 2026.

    However, Ten Hag is currently among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and his recent interviews have received backlash.

    MORE ON YET ANOTHER MAN UTD DEFEAT
    👉 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Ten Hag sack, Ugarte nightmare, Kulusevski dazzles
    👉 Wasteful Tottenham still left laughing at Manchester United’s humiliation in Old Trafford rout
    👉 Ten Hag sack unavoidable but Man Utd players ‘stealing a living’ and Rashford ‘just gave up’

    Before the Tottenham match, Ten Hag claimed patience is required with Man Utd as they have focused on signing young players. In response to this claim, ex-Feyenoord manager and midfielder Willem van Hanegem has hit out at his compatriot, claiming he’s “talking so much nonsense”.

    “Manchester United are so mediocre, you just don’t believe it. That was also evident on Sunday against Spurs,” Van Hanegem said.

    “Even crazier is that Ten Hag keeps saying the strangest things. The money he was allowed to spend to strengthen his team would give a horse the hiccups. But he keeps talking about a young team, young signings and they are still in a process or something.

    “I saw the starting XI against Twente, with the ages: Onana (28), Mazraoui (26), Maguire (31), Martínez (26), Dalot (25), Ugarte (23), Fernandes (30), Eriksen (32), Diallo (22), Zirkzee (23) and Rashford (26). That wasn’t the B1 [reserve team] or something, right?

    “What a load of nonsense. I wouldn’t dare say it all, that nonsense. Yes, that Danish striker Rasmus Højlund came on. He’s 21, but worth €65m. How is it possible that someone at such a big club can keep talking so much nonsense?”

    READ: Scholes questions why ‘dead’ Man Utd signed £43m man after Spurs loss: ‘Give us something!’

    After the Spurs matches, Ten Hag boldly claimed Man Utd had enough chances to get back in the game.

    Following this claim, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said Ten Hag has “verbal diarrhoea” and the 3-0 loss against Tottenham “will lead to him getting the sack”.

    “Ten Hag has verbal diarrhoea. I don’t know what game he was watching. The lap at the end is a lap for losers,” Sutton said.

    He later added: “No finer sight in the Premier League than Angeball played at its best…the pile on earlier on this season was so over the top… for Erik ten hag that’s the type of performance which will lead to him getting the sack.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Curry Ina Hurry
    2d ago
    Let them start winning again
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Utd stance on Solskjaer ‘second stint in charge’ revealed; new ‘serious contender’ to replace ETH
    Football3652 days ago
    Man Utd: Ten Hag ‘sentenced’ with ‘change of direction imminent’ as three-man shortlist is revealed
    Football3652 days ago
    Carragher launches into scathing rant at ‘huge money’ Man Utd star after Tottenham defeat
    Football3652 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Journalist reveals Man Utd coach ‘stormed through the press box effing and blinding’ after Spurs ‘mess’
    Football3652 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Report reveals Ten Hag criticism from Man Utd player after FA Cup final – ‘Burnley carving us open’
    Football3651 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Liverpool ‘choose’ Chelsea ‘lost cause’ as £42m Salah replacement; FSG sanction ‘shrewd’ transfer
    Football3652 days ago
    6 Traits That Suggest You’re Part Neanderthal—According to Science
    William Saint Val10 days ago
    Liverpool hero reveals ‘final straw’ under Jurgen Klopp that forced exit – ‘The penny dropped’
    Football36516 hours ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz6 days ago
    Man Utd warned ‘to be careful’ as they ‘could now land PSR penalty’ with PL ‘watching closely’
    Football3651 day ago
    Man Utd ‘in danger’ of ‘£10m penalty’ as INEOS ‘face fresh PSR challenge’ amid CL factor
    Football3651 day ago
    F36Skive: Missing Men – Newcastle XI that faced Vinnie Jones in nets
    Football3652 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Antoine Semenyo sounds Big Eight transfer klaxon with key attribute to draw prying eyes to Bournemouth star
    Football3652 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile10 hours ago
    Man City case update brings ‘devastating blow’ for Newcastle United: ‘It’s not ideal’
    Football3652 hours ago
    Former Chelsea defender warns Arsenal star that role under Arteta is ‘not good for his career’
    Football36520 hours ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy