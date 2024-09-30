Man Utd: ‘Crazy’ Ten Hag ‘talks nonsense’ as Spurs loss will ‘lead to the sack’ – ‘verbal diarrhoea’

Erik ten Hag points instructions to his players during a Premier League match.

Erik ten Hag has been blasted for “talking nonsense”, while Manchester United’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur “will lead to him getting the sack”.

Ten Hag has been heavily criticised after Man Utd produced their worst performance of the season in their damaging 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils played half of the match with ten men but were on track to lose comfortably before Bruno Fernandes was sent off as Tottenham were well in control. Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke secured them a well-deserved 3-0 victory.

The Dutchman was under pressure last season, but he kept his job after helping Man Utd beat arch-rivals Man City at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

After Man Utd were linked with several potential replacements, Ten Hag penned a one-year contract extension to commit his future to the club until 2026.

However, Ten Hag is currently among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and his recent interviews have received backlash.

Before the Tottenham match, Ten Hag claimed patience is required with Man Utd as they have focused on signing young players. In response to this claim, ex-Feyenoord manager and midfielder Willem van Hanegem has hit out at his compatriot, claiming he’s “talking so much nonsense”.

“Manchester United are so mediocre, you just don’t believe it. That was also evident on Sunday against Spurs,” Van Hanegem said.

“Even crazier is that Ten Hag keeps saying the strangest things. The money he was allowed to spend to strengthen his team would give a horse the hiccups. But he keeps talking about a young team, young signings and they are still in a process or something.

“I saw the starting XI against Twente, with the ages: Onana (28), Mazraoui (26), Maguire (31), Martínez (26), Dalot (25), Ugarte (23), Fernandes (30), Eriksen (32), Diallo (22), Zirkzee (23) and Rashford (26). That wasn’t the B1 [reserve team] or something, right?

“What a load of nonsense. I wouldn’t dare say it all, that nonsense. Yes, that Danish striker Rasmus Højlund came on. He’s 21, but worth €65m. How is it possible that someone at such a big club can keep talking so much nonsense?”

After the Spurs matches, Ten Hag boldly claimed Man Utd had enough chances to get back in the game.

Following this claim, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said Ten Hag has “verbal diarrhoea” and the 3-0 loss against Tottenham “will lead to him getting the sack”.

“Ten Hag has verbal diarrhoea. I don’t know what game he was watching. The lap at the end is a lap for losers,” Sutton said.

He later added: “No finer sight in the Premier League than Angeball played at its best…the pile on earlier on this season was so over the top… for Erik ten hag that’s the type of performance which will lead to him getting the sack.”