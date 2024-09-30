‘Criminal’ Man Utd star slammed as Red Devils produce one of ‘worst performances in 35 years’

Diogo Dalot reacts during a Premier League match.

Man Utd defender Diogo Dalot was picked out for his “criminal” defending as the Red Devils lost 3-0 to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sunday’s Old Trafford encounter was a chance for these top-four hopefuls to kickstart campaigns that had begun in similarly topsy-turvy fashion.

But a month that started for Man Utd with a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool ended in another Old Trafford loss by the same scoreline as Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke struck for Spurs.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes’ sending off for a challenge on James Maddison at the end of a one-sided first half compounded matters, ruling him out of next weekend’s trip to Aston Villa and two further matches.

Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount also went off injured on a nightmare afternoon for Ten Hag, who is under the spotlight as Man Utd head to Porto and Villa Park before the international break.

And former Man Utd defender Danny Simpson insists Dalot showed “criminal” defending for Johnson’s opening goal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Simpson said on MUTV: “I see the cross coming, and for Brennan Johnson to have that much space at the back post, I think it’s criminal. I think that’s Dalot’s position, I’m not sure whether he was inverted from midfield or at full back, and he needs to recover.”

Simpson added: “After two or three minutes, its obviously a disaster. I think the goal from start to finish was really poor.

“We’ve got to be better at closing the space and reacting, and everyone getting over, shuffling across. I think Ugarte, he could have reacted quicker and got over, reacted too late then at that point.”

Simpson added: “Diogo Dalot had his hands up apologising – but you can’t have that at any level.”

Jamie Redknapp also ripped into Dalot on Sky Sports, the former Tottenham and Liverpool midfielder said: “It’s so bad from Dalot. You see him there. We have highlighted him right on the other side of the pitch. You think as a left-back, just get back in, match the run, follow him, follow him.

“He doesn’t. He is jogging., That is so bad from his perspective.”

Respected journalist Henry Winter labelled the Red Devils’ display against Spurs as “one of the worst” he’d seen by a Man Utd side in 35 years.

Winter wrote on X : “I’ve seen some poor #MUFC performances here over the past 35 years and that’s one of the worst.

“Lack of spine, organisation, belief, discipline, leadership, ideas. Only Garnacho and Onana can hold their heads up high. Otherwise, United embarrassing.”