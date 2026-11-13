Roasted sweet potato and Brussels sprouts is the kind of side dish that disappears first. The Brussels sprouts roast cut-side down until their edges are deep golden and crispy, the sweet potato cubes turn soft and caramelized, and a little maple syrup brings out the sweetness in both. A squeeze of fresh lemon right out of the oven keeps it bright, so it never tastes too sweet.

It all happens on one sheet pan in about 35 minutes, with 10 minutes of prep. It’s an easy weeknight side for roast chicken or pork chops, and it’s festive enough for the Thanksgiving table next to something like my Instant Pot green bean casserole.

Recipe Snapshot

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: About 25 minutes

Total Time: About 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Perfect For: Weeknight dinners, Thanksgiving, and fall meals

Main Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, olive oil, maple syrup, garlic powder, and lemon

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Two vegetables on one pan: Sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts roast together without separate cooking steps.

Sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts roast together without separate cooking steps. Sweet and savory flavor: A tablespoon of maple syrup balances the sprouts while garlic keeps the seasoning savory.

A tablespoon of maple syrup balances the sprouts while garlic keeps the seasoning savory. A quick holiday side: There’s no sauce to simmer or topping to prepare, making this easy to fit into a busy dinner plan.

There’s no sauce to simmer or topping to prepare, making this easy to fit into a busy dinner plan. Useful leftovers: Add the vegetables to rice or quinoa bowls, or reheat them alongside another main dish.

Why This Recipe Works

The secret to roasting two different vegetables on one pan is cutting them to match. Halved Brussels sprouts and ¾-inch sweet potato cubes cook at about the same rate, so the sprouts get crispy at the same moment the sweet potatoes turn tender. A 400°F oven is hot enough to brown the outsides before the insides go soft, and laying the sprouts cut-side down puts their flat faces in direct contact with the hot pan, which is where the best caramelized color comes from.

The flavors balance each other, too. Maple adds a little sweetness and helps the vegetables brown, garlic powder and black pepper keep it savory, and lemon juice at the end cuts through the richness and takes the edge off any natural bitterness in the sprouts.

The Ingredient Breakdown

Brussels sprouts: Look for small to medium sprouts that are firm and bright green, with tight leaves. Trim the stem end and cut them in half lengthwise, through the stem, so the halves hold together. If you have a few very large sprouts, cut those into quarters so they cook as fast as the rest.

Look for small to medium sprouts that are firm and bright green, with tight leaves. Trim the stem end and cut them in half lengthwise, through the stem, so the halves hold together. If you have a few very large sprouts, cut those into quarters so they cook as fast as the rest. Sweet potato: One large sweet potato (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes. Don’t cut them smaller; tiny cubes turn mushy before the sprouts are done.

One large sweet potato (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes. Don’t cut them smaller; tiny cubes turn mushy before the sprouts are done. Maple syrup: Use real maple syrup, not pancake syrup. Pancake syrup is mostly corn syrup and flavoring, and it’s more likely to turn sticky or scorch instead of browning nicely.

Use real maple syrup, not pancake syrup. Pancake syrup is mostly corn syrup and flavoring, and it’s more likely to turn sticky or scorch instead of browning nicely. Fresh lemon: Squeeze it fresh. Bottled lemon juice tastes flat next to it, and the fresh, bright finish is a big part of what makes this dish work.

How to Make Roasted Sweet Potato and Brussels Sprouts

Step 1: Preheat and Prep the Pan

Preheat the oven to 400°F and give it time to fully heat before the pan goes in. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Step 2: Cut the Vegetables

Trim the ends off the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half lengthwise. Peel the sweet potato and cut it into ¾-inch cubes, about the same size as the sprout halves. Hang on to any loose outer leaves that fall off the sprouts; they roast into crispy little chips.

Step 3: Toss With the Seasonings

In a large bowl, toss the Brussels sprouts and sweet potato with the olive oil, maple syrup, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until every piece is evenly coated. Tossing in a bowl coats the vegetables much more evenly than drizzling on the pan.

Step 4: Spread Them Out

Spread the vegetables in a single layer on the baking sheet, turning the Brussels sprouts cut-side down. Leave a little space between the pieces. If the pan looks crowded, split everything between two baking sheets. Crowded vegetables steam instead of roast, and you won’t get those crispy edges.

Step 5: Roast Without Stirring

Roast for 25 minutes without stirring. Leaving them alone lets them build a golden crust where they touch the pan. They’re done when the cut sides of the sprouts are deep golden brown with a few darker crispy spots and a knife slides easily into the sweet potato. Check them at 20 minutes; if the sprouts are already dark brown all over, pull the pan.

Step 6: Finish With Lemon

Take the pan out of the oven and squeeze fresh lemon juice over the vegetables right away, while they’re hot. Taste, add a pinch more salt if needed, sprinkle with chopped parsley, and serve warm.

David’s Tip

Take a moment to turn the Brussels sprouts cut-side down after tossing. That broad, flat surface is where you’ll get the most browning, so let it stay against the pan while the vegetables roast.

Make It Your Own

Add some crunch: Scatter chopped pecans or walnuts over the pan during the last 5 minutes of roasting. Watch closely so they toast without burning.

Scatter chopped pecans or walnuts over the pan during the last 5 minutes of roasting. Watch closely so they toast without burning. Use a balsamic finish: Replace the lemon juice with a light drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Add it gradually so it doesn’t overwhelm the vegetables.

Replace the lemon juice with a light drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Add it gradually so it doesn’t overwhelm the vegetables. Add a smoky note: Include a little smoked paprika with the garlic powder.

Include a little smoked paprika with the garlic powder. Bring some heat: A pinch of red pepper flakes adds a spicy contrast to the maple syrup and sweet potatoes.

A pinch of red pepper flakes adds a spicy contrast to the maple syrup and sweet potatoes. Finish with bacon: Toss cooked, crumbled bacon with the vegetables after roasting for a salty addition.

Storage and Reheating

Fridge: Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days. The sprouts will soften during storage, even when they were crisp straight from the oven.

Reheating: Spread the vegetables on a baking sheet and warm in a 375°F oven for about 10 minutes, or until heated through. Leave space around the pieces to help their edges firm up again. The microwave works for convenience, but the vegetables will stay softer.

Freezer: Freezing isn’t the best choice if you want to preserve the roasted texture. Both vegetables will be softer after thawing, especially the Brussels sprouts.

Make Ahead: Trim and halve the sprouts a day ahead and refrigerate them in a sealed container. If you peel and cube the sweet potato ahead, keep it refrigerated in cold water, then drain and dry it thoroughly before seasoning. Toss with the oil, maple syrup, and seasonings shortly before roasting.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Sweet Potato Questions

Fresh sprouts are the better fit for this specific method because they’re easier to halve and brown on the cut side. Frozen sprouts release more moisture and may need a different roasting time, so don’t expect the same texture using the recipe unchanged.

No. You can leave the skin on if you scrub it thoroughly and remove any damaged spots. The finished cubes will have a slightly firmer, more noticeable outer texture.

Transfer the finished sprouts to a serving bowl and return the sweet potatoes to the oven until tender. This can happen when the sprouts are unusually small or the sweet potato cubes are larger than ¾ inch.

Loose leaves are much thinner than the halved sprouts, so they cook faster. You can roast them with the vegetables, but check toward the end and remove any that are already crisp and browned.

More Vegetable Sides to Try

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts: Another way to cook sprouts when the oven is busy.

Another way to cook sprouts when the oven is busy. Air Fryer Sweet Potato Wedges: A different cut and cooking method for sweet potatoes.

A different cut and cooking method for sweet potatoes. Air Fryer Carrots: Another simple vegetable side to add to your dinner rotation.

If you make these roasted sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts, leave a rating and a comment below. Tell me what you served them with, and whether those crispy little sprout leaves made it from the pan to the table!

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