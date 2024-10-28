I Tried Bobby Flay’s New Knife Collab With GreenPan, and Now Onions Fear Me

Now you’ll definitely beat Bobby Flay.

Since Bobby Flay has built a career on the assertion that nobody can beat him , it’s funny that his new cookware and knife collaboration with GreenPan aims to give home cooks tools that could set them on a path to do just that. There’s a line of professional ceramic nonstick pots and pans, stainless steel cookware , and even a bunch of cast iron pieces (the grill pan alone looks amazing). But for me, it was the professional stainless steel cutlery that I was immediately drawn to. Slice, dice, chop, pare, and filet like Bobby Flay? Sign me up immediately.

And sign up I did: When GreenPan asked if I wanted to test anything from the collab, I said I’d love to check out the knife set. I was skeptical — as I am with any knife set — but this 13-piece collection is the real deal for anybody looking to upgrade their home knife game with some pro-level gear.

Bobby Flay x GreenPan 13-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

$160

The set features 13 pieces: an 8-inch chef’s knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, a 5-inch serrated knife, a paring knife, six steak knives, a pair of kitchen shears, and an acacia knife block. After setting it up, I found the block to be sturdy, and the knives sit comfortably in it. It has a modern-rustic wood look to it — it’s a broadly appealing set that should fit in well with almost any kitchen decor. Historically, I’m not a knife set person, because I enjoy buying different styles and brands based on what my particular needs are in the kitchen. That said, I can definitely see the appeal of a block that comes with six matching steak knives . And for the record, you can buy many of the knives separately , but you’ll save a lot of money by getting the set.

Folks, I’ve been chopping, slicing, and dicing. I started off by dicing onions with the chef’s and santoku knives and found both to be incredibly sharp right out of the box. Both were sharper than my Japanese carbon steel knife, which admittedly hasn’t been sharpened in a while. Both knives easily glided through onions and potatoes at all angles, requiring very little pressure. I found the serrated knife to be great for cutting more delicate produce like tomatoes and zucchini. And the shears are super handy on your counter. I’m someone who likes to cut greens and herbs with shears, so it’s nice to have a super sharp, dependable option in arms reach.

The steak knives are very good. I’ve used them on baked potatoes, air-fried tofu, roasted broccoli, and some fruit that happened to be lying around, and the knives slashed through all of it smoothly. I was especially happy with how effortlessly one cut through the crunchy-chewy crust of a well-baked potato, something I enjoy eating often. My wife used it on salmon and grilled chicken, finding it to be far superior to our existing steak knives.

If you’re looking for a set of knives made by a respected brand and designed by an acclaimed chef, this is a great option. To nitpick slightly, I think that if the block and knife handles had a slightly higher quality veneer, they might look and feel a little fancier and less like a budget option, but that’s all visual — the blades here are quite solid, and that’s what really matters. If you’d like to try your hand at beating Bobby Flay, it’s going to come down to your skills and technique, which can definitely improve with the right tools (like these knives); in the meantime, this set will likely beat some of your existing knives.

At the time of publication, the set was $160 .

