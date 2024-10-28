Open in App
    We Test 100+ Kitchen Products Every Month — These Are 11 Standouts From October, Starting at $8

    2 days ago

    Including picks from Yeti, Aesop, Thermos, and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzOLG_0wPAQqjQ00

    Murray's Cheese

    This post is part of our ‘Monthly Obsessions’ series, where we ask our writers and editors what products they’ve added to their kitchen that they now can’t imagine living without.

    For Food & Wine editors and writers, cooking is a lifestyle. Testing kitchen products is part of our job, but the real fun begins after we clock out, when we put our newest finds to work while making our favorite recipes . Each month, a few products stand out from the pack, becoming staples in our personal kitchens .

    From Aesop room spray to fancy olive oil , these are the kitchen discoveries we couldn’t stop talking about this month. Read on to shop all of our October favorites from Yeti, Thermos, Fishwife, and more.

    October Editor Obsessions

    Aesop Cythera Aromatique Room Spray

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QSID_0wPAQqjQ00

    Aesop

    $61

    “I love how the spice and smoke in Aesop room sprays complement the aroma of roasting chicken , braised beef , and bread baking in the oven. I like to spray it just before friends come over to add a little extra energy to the room — people can't help talking about how good it smells!” – Chandra Ram, Associate Editorial Director, Food

    USA Pan Cookie Sheet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjNqT_0wPAQqjQ00

    Amazon

    $30

    “Little by little, I'm collecting everything I need for holiday cookie baking this year. Back in August, I shared that I had purchased a Silpat silicone baking mat, which I've already put through extensive use. Now, my Nordic Ware baking sheet has unfortunately warped to the point that cookies will slide down the pan mid-bake — not fun. Luckily, I've owned USA Pan cookie sheets in the past, so I knew exactly where to go for replacement baking trays. USA Pan makes their trays with a strong, fluted design that's warp-resistant; plus, the nonstick silicone coating means I can bake directly on the tray even when I can't use a Silpat or parchment paper. With this pan in my possession again, I won't be worried about needing a new cookie sheet for quite some time.” – Dillon Evans, Update Writer

    Happy Home Flavoring Imitation Butter & Nut Flavor

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cc2vk_0wPAQqjQ00

    $8

    “Have you ever made a soup that — no matter how much salt you add to it — just keeps falling flat? There are plenty of remedies for this conundrum, like wine, citrus, or yogurt. But what do you do when your baked goods, like pumpkin bread and chocolate chip cookies , need a bit more oomph? Happy Home's butter and nut flavoring does just the trick to solve this issue. It’s an imposingly red liquid, so you might feel alarmed to douse your precious emulsions with a bit of this flavoring, but I promise it's so worth it. This ingredient is like the guilty pleasure of baking ingredients for me, yet it's my pride and joy, too. It adds a nostalgic je ne sais quoi to anything you make, almost as if it's an umami-like flavor perfectly tailored to the sweet, baked variety. In short, it's a must-have baking ingredient in my kitchen.” – Dillon Evans

    Thermos Funtainer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfv3g_0wPAQqjQ00

    $18

    $15

    “We're now well into the school year, and as the parents of a middle schooler who has to bring a packed lunch to school every day, my husband and I are extremely, thoroughly tired of making sandwiches. Now that the weather is starting to turn chilly, the Thermos Funtainer is our school lunch MVP. It holds a serving of stew , chili , or casserole warm for hours. Hot tip (pun intended): Fill it with boiled water to warm it up before putting the hot food in it. We've got two of these, so one can go through the dishwasher while the other is in lunch service.” – Karen Shimizu, Executive Editor

    ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVBdm_0wPAQqjQ00

    $109

    “I reach for this tool daily. As a cook and baker who really thrives on accuracy, I love that the Thermapen ONE provides fast, precise temperature readings so I know exactly where my food is in its cooking process. This little gadget has saved me from under- and over-cooking dishes countless times and I especially like the adjustable probe.” – An Uong, Commerce Writer

    Ghia Le Fizz, 2-Pack

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgPCt_0wPAQqjQ00

    Ghia

    $46

    “Ghia's newest release is my favorite way to wind down during the workweek. The non-alcoholic aperitif is sparkling and a bit sweeter than Ghia's other offerings, which makes it perfect for celebratory occasions. I also love the brand's bottle opener that you can buy separately.” – Katie Brown, Commerce Writer

    Fishwife Smoked Salmon with Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp, 3-Pack

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7kKT_0wPAQqjQ00

    Fishwife

    $40

    “I hadn't eaten tinned fish since the tuna sandwiches of my childhood, and then I tried this magical combo. I love salmon in pretty much all of its forms, but the addition of Fly by Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp to Fishwife's high-quality tinned fish? Ridiculously delicious. It's great with eggs and pesto, avocado toast, or even right out of the tin.” – Phoebe Sklansky, Senior Commerce Editor

    Yeti 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtibd_0wPAQqjQ00

    Yeti

    $200

    “I've been testing Yeti's new 12-inch cast iron skillet for the past couple of weeks and have been loving the extra room it provides. It easily fits my Costco packages of bone-in chicken thighs for one-pan meals, and my husband is particularly ecstatic that he can cook two large ribeye steaks at once without crowding. I've been particularly impressed by its heat distribution and retention — it seems to heat up more quickly than my Lodge — and it's much smoother than other cast iron skillets I've cooked with. I've noticed a little bit of discoloration after washing it, but I think it just adds to its character.” – Katie Macdonald, Director, News & Deals

    Gardencup Salad Pack

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3jfj_0wPAQqjQ00

    $10

    “We're entering the time of year when it feels like there aren't enough hours in the day (the sun setting at 5 p.m. doesn't help), so I appreciate anything that makes actually eating lunch or dinner easier. Enter these ready-to-eat salads from Gardencup. The brand offers a wide variety of options, from classic Caesar to Buffalo chicken ranch, which are all made fresh to order and arrive in a cold-insulated box at your doorstep. I've been impressed with the flavor combinations and freshness, even after they've spent a couple of days in my fridge, and my husband has commented on how filling they are too. I also love that they come in smart, reusable containers that I've started using for some of my own creations.” – Katie Macdonald

    Murray's Cheese x Sarah Jessica Parker Collab

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDqQH_0wPAQqjQ00

    Murrays

    $110

    “I've been on a Murray's Cheese kick since trying its advent calendar a few weeks ago, and just today I was lucky enough to sample the brand's collection with Sarah Jessica Parker. The box contains three different types of cheese — including Taleggio, which is one of my absolute favorites — crackers, olives, and jams. It's perfect for both hosts and guests alike since it tastes great, travels well, and takes the guesswork out of gift-giving and menu planning.” – Liv Dansky, Commerce Writer

    Primis Imports Everyday Cuvée Extra Virgin Olive Oil

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TK0Uy_0wPAQqjQ00

    Primis Imports

    $20

    “In the past, I always decanted my olive oil into a squeeze bottle so I could better control its flow, but thanks to Primis Imports' launch of its Everyday Cuvée Extra Virgin Olive Oil, I no longer have to. The gorgeous glass bottle has a built-in spout that pops up when you unscrew its lid. Plus, the olive oil is smooth, rich, and perfect for drizzling over pasta.” – Liv Dansky

