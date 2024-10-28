Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Food & Wine

    This Report Revealed the Top 5 Thanksgiving Sides in Each State — and it Just May Surprise You

    2 days ago

    Here's what America is eating this holiday season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNH7f_0wP9z9Qx00

    Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

    Back in 2022, Campbell, one of the most well-known soup and sauce brands in America, began releasing its annual State of the Sides Report , providing a snapshot of how consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving — and, most importantly, what they plan to eat. The 2024 report has just been published, and it gives us a broad sense of what gatherings look like four years on from the pandemic.

    The report consists of survey responses from 5,000 Americans in all 50 states, and it asks them about the who (family or friends), the what (which dishes), and the when (what time of day) of their Thanksgiving spread. The report is, of course, mostly an excuse to tout Campbell’s role in the ideal holiday gathering since its soups feature prominently in classic Thanksgiving dishes; many of us wouldn’t dream of making a green bean casserole without a can of cream of mushroom.

    Related: The Food & Wine Guide to Thanksgiving

    Regardless of the promotional potential, though, the survey responses sound pretty relatable. For example, well over half of respondents indicated they’d be happy with a plate full of sides and no turkey at all. Furthermore, 60% said they enjoy cooking the sides more than the turkey, too. (Personally, I find desserts to be the most fun to make and to eat. But maybe that goes without saying.)

    The report tallies everyone’s rankings of the best Thanksgiving sides, and an interesting reversal occurred this year: Whereas last year’s report ranked mashed potatoes the top side dish, this year stuffing took the top spot, knocking mashed potatoes down a peg. This is particularly impressive since stuffing only ranked in fourth place in the 2022 report . Other top sides include sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac and cheese, though individual states listed some fun outliers in their top five: Wyoming loves cranberry sauce, Virginia loves bread, New Mexico loves both of those things, and South Carolina loves green vegetables.

    Related: 18 Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes

    For those who opt for a nontraditional Friendsgiving celebration on the holiday instead, Campbell’s intimates that these folks might be serving up the most daring menu. One-third of respondents said they consider Friendsgiving a time to experiment with new dishes and try out bold new flavors — presumably because it’s a space free from the pressure of using Grandma’s exact recipe.

    In addition to the 2024 State of the Sides report, Campbell’s is continuing the tradition of releasing an eye-catching promotional item alongside it. Last year, the brand teamed up with a professional chocolatier to create colorful, soup-infused chocolate truffles. This time around, Campbell’s is partnering with experiential company CAMP to sell a lineup of candles called “The Scents of Sides Season,” whose fragrances are inspired by Thanksgiving’s most popular side dishes. So, you know, if you don’t feel like cooking this year, you can still make your home smell like you did.

    Related Search

    Holiday cookingDessert preferencesSouth CarolinaNew MexicoChocolateCampbell

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Thanksgiving Meal Prep Just Got Way Easier Thanks to Butterball
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Taco Bell’s ‘Decades Menu’ Will Feature 6 Fan-Favorite Dishes From Its 62-Year History
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    8 Ways to Make Your Own Candy This Halloween
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Target Officially Announced Black Friday Deals, and I Handpicked The Best Sales to Shop Now
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    I Love This Wine Advent Calendar That Sells Out Every Year and Is Like 24 Gifts in 1
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    How to Store, Repurpose, and Donate Your Leftover Halloween Candy
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    I Make Rice Almost Every Night, and This Multi-Use Gadget Ensures I'll Never Eat Mushy Grains Again
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Smoothie King's 5 New Drinks Are Aimed at GLP-1 Users
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    These Are 4 of the Most Nutrient Dense Vegetables to Add to Your Diet, According to the CDC
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Want Free Brunch? All You Have to Do Is Go on a Date With a Canadian
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Big Green Egg Just Turned 50 — and to Celebrate, it Snagged a Guinness World Record
    Food & Wine8 days ago
    Mini Canned Cocktails Are the Perfect Grown up Trick-or-Treat
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Whole Foods Bakery Section Is Seriously Underrated — Here Are the 5 Items You Have to Get
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    The Quarter Pounder Is Back at McDonald's — Without the One Topping That May Have Caused the E. Coli Outbreak
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Your Oven Is Lying to You — Chefs Recommend Using These Tools for the Perfect Roast
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Goldfish Is Officially Changing Its Name — Here's Why
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    The Kitchen Tools Every New Cook Needs Before the Holidays, Starting at $8
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Shoppers ‘Love Everything About’ These Chic Nesting Bowls, and They're $3 Apiece
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    You’re Making Your Meatballs Wrong — Try This Genius Maneet Chauhan-Approved Hack Instead
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Scammers Stole More than 20 Tons of Cheddar Worth Nearly $400,000 From This Famed Shop in London
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Here's What's on Chick-fil-A's New Family-Friendly Entertainment App
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    I Tried Bobby Flay’s New Knife Collab With GreenPan, and Now Onions Fear Me
    Food & Wine2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy