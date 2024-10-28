This Report Revealed the Top 5 Thanksgiving Sides in Each State — and it Just May Surprise You

Here's what America is eating this holiday season.

Back in 2022, Campbell, one of the most well-known soup and sauce brands in America, began releasing its annual State of the Sides Report , providing a snapshot of how consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving — and, most importantly, what they plan to eat. The 2024 report has just been published, and it gives us a broad sense of what gatherings look like four years on from the pandemic.

The report consists of survey responses from 5,000 Americans in all 50 states, and it asks them about the who (family or friends), the what (which dishes), and the when (what time of day) of their Thanksgiving spread. The report is, of course, mostly an excuse to tout Campbell’s role in the ideal holiday gathering since its soups feature prominently in classic Thanksgiving dishes; many of us wouldn’t dream of making a green bean casserole without a can of cream of mushroom.

Regardless of the promotional potential, though, the survey responses sound pretty relatable. For example, well over half of respondents indicated they’d be happy with a plate full of sides and no turkey at all. Furthermore, 60% said they enjoy cooking the sides more than the turkey, too. (Personally, I find desserts to be the most fun to make and to eat. But maybe that goes without saying.)

The report tallies everyone’s rankings of the best Thanksgiving sides, and an interesting reversal occurred this year: Whereas last year’s report ranked mashed potatoes the top side dish, this year stuffing took the top spot, knocking mashed potatoes down a peg. This is particularly impressive since stuffing only ranked in fourth place in the 2022 report . Other top sides include sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac and cheese, though individual states listed some fun outliers in their top five: Wyoming loves cranberry sauce, Virginia loves bread, New Mexico loves both of those things, and South Carolina loves green vegetables.

For those who opt for a nontraditional Friendsgiving celebration on the holiday instead, Campbell’s intimates that these folks might be serving up the most daring menu. One-third of respondents said they consider Friendsgiving a time to experiment with new dishes and try out bold new flavors — presumably because it’s a space free from the pressure of using Grandma’s exact recipe.

In addition to the 2024 State of the Sides report, Campbell’s is continuing the tradition of releasing an eye-catching promotional item alongside it. Last year, the brand teamed up with a professional chocolatier to create colorful, soup-infused chocolate truffles. This time around, Campbell’s is partnering with experiential company CAMP to sell a lineup of candles called “The Scents of Sides Season,” whose fragrances are inspired by Thanksgiving’s most popular side dishes. So, you know, if you don’t feel like cooking this year, you can still make your home smell like you did.