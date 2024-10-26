You Don’t Need a Dishwasher to Clean Up Quickly — These Hand-Washing Hacks Start at $8

Shop genius gadgets from OXO, Simplehuman, and Insinkerator.

I’ll admit it: I used to run my dishwasher every single night. Recently, though, I moved into an apartment without one, so I’ve quickly had to adjust to hand-washing all my dinnerware, pots, pans, utensils, and cutlery. To avoid spending too much time hunched over the kitchen sink , I’ve been perusing Amazon for the best gadgets and tools to make washing dishes feel like a breeze.

These are the eight best dishwashing hacks from OXO , Simplehuman , Insinkerator , and more, including clever brushes, sponges, and dish racks, starting at just $8.

Best Amazon Dishwashing Essentials

OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer

If you don’t have a garbage disposal, you’ll need a good strainer to avoid clogging your sink. Regular metal strainers can be difficult to clean out, but this silicone strainer from OXO is the perfect solution. The flexible material can turn inside out, so stuck-on food pops out with ease. It’s no wonder it has over 18,000 Amazon ratings.

Skura Style Very Skrubby Scouring Pads

Caked-on sauces and stubborn grease have nothing on these scouring pads . The dual-sided sponges are abrasive enough to scrub off the toughest food residue — they even come in handy for cleaning your grill — but are gentle enough not to scratch metal cookware. As a bonus, they have star power: Skura Style is co-owned by actress Eva Mendes.

OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Palm Brush

This handheld cleaning brush dispenses dish soap at the push of a button so you can scrub more efficiently. The brush has an ergonomic grip that’s comfortable to hold, which comes in handy when you have a lot of dirty dishes to get through. As a bonus, it comes with a plastic drip tray to prevent it from leaking onto your sink area.

Omaia 2-in-1 Dish Soap Dispenser + Sponge Holder

Keep your kitchen sink area looking nice and neat with this soap-filled sponge holder. It dispenses just the right amount of dish liquid onto your sponge with a single press. Not only does the gadget make washing dishes more efficient, but according to countless shoppers, it helps clean efficiently without using too much soap and saves you money over time. Just don’t forget to replace your sponge frequently.

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Cleaner Brush

Scrubbing smaller utensils and cutlery is the task that makes me miss my dishwasher the most. This genius scrubber from Joseph Joseph is about to change that, though. With bristles on both sides, the handheld brush scrubs both sides of your utensils thoroughly and efficiently. Plus, with its wraparound hand grip, the tool protects my hand and makes cleaning my sharpest knives feel safer.

Simplehuman Dish Drying Rack

Air-drying dishes removes an entire step from the dishwashing process, and all you need is the right dish rack . This editor-approved find keeps hand-washed dishes from cluttering up your kitchen as they dry. The clever design has it all: hooks to hang stemmed wine glasses, racks for plates and bowls, and enough space to hold a meal’s worth of dishes. Best of all, it has a drainage spout that you can angle right into your kitchen sink, so water won’t accumulate at the bottom and keep dishes wet.

Dorai Home Dish Pad

This clever dish drying mat is great for small spaces, and it’s as efficient as it gets. In our extensive tests, the Dorai dish pad came out on top thanks to its moisture-wicking capabilities and hygienic surface. The pad is made from quick-drying diatomaceous earth, helping items dry faster. Plus, it folds up small enough to fit in most standard drawers.

Insinkerator Badger 5 Garbage Disposal

With a high-quality garbage disposal , you won’t have to scrape leftovers into the trash before washing them in the sink. Not only does this slash time off the cleaning process, but it helps prevent kitchen odors. If you’re ready to invest, now’s the perfect time. Our editors’ favorite garbage disposal from Insinkerator is the most powerful, reliable pick you’ll find for the price, and it's 40% off at Amazon right now.