    Thanksgiving Meal Prep Just Got Way Easier Thanks to Butterball

    2 days ago

    Gobble, gobble.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NH7Wh_0wLSbnj800

    Courtesy of Butterball, LLC

    Thanksgiving is nearly here, so it's time to decide who's going to be on your invite list, what sides you're serving, and, of course, you can't forget to order that turkey. And the good news is that Butterball has an important announcement for you before you snag that bird. In October, the North Carolina-based turkey purveyor unveiled its new Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey , which it says is ideal for the "seasoned and novice Thanksgiving host alike."

    The brand created the product to help make Thanksgiving meal prep a whole lot easier and far less time-consuming. As it noted, the new turkey requires just two steps: unwrap and roast. Yes, really, no more having to thaw it for hours on end before popping it right in the oven.

    "Whether you are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time or the fifteenth time, preparing the turkey can be intimidating," Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball, shared in a statement. "That's why we are so excited to introduce Cook from Frozen. It addresses both the fears and frustrations of cooking a whole turkey — it's not only simple to roast, but the result delivers a tender, juicy, golden-brown centerpiece. Hosts get all the glory whether they are experienced or not."

    Related: How to Cook the Perfect Turkey

    Lieszkovszky added that the new product allows more time for the most important part of the holiday: Actually getting to spend time with loved ones rather than hovering over a frozen bird all day. "Cook from Frozen allows hosts to focus on other aspects of the celebration, like enjoying time with loved ones. This holiday season, let Butterball take care of the turkey while you make the memories."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rDKu_0wLSbnj800

    Courtesy of Butterball, LLC

    The only downside of Butterball's Cook From Frozen turkey is that you can't stuff it — your stuffing should be prepared separately,

    But hang on, there's more with this bird. Butterball also noted that the Cook from Frozen product has no neck or giblets to remove and requires zero basting, brining, or seasoning, as it already comes with a proprietary brine that "ensures that the turkey remains moist throughout the roasting process." (Of course, if you do want to spice up your turkey, we've got plenty of ideas for you .)

    The only downside of this bird — which, according to Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball, took 18 months to develop from initial ideation workshop, proof of concept research, product development, commercialization, and final launch — is that you can't stuff it. Butterball noted on its website, "The Cook from Frozen turkey cannot and should not be stuffed, as it would pose a food safety risk. Your stuffing must be prepared and cooked separately."

    Related: The Food & Wine Guide to Thanksgiving

    Additionally, Lieszkovszky told Food & Wine that "we have done extensive research and testing to ensure that Cook from Frozen is food-safe and delicious, allowing hosts to spend more valuable time with friends and family this holiday season. As with all of our turkeys, always remember to clean and sanitize hands and surfaces that the turkey has touched, and have a meat thermometer on hand to ensure your turkey is fully cooked."

    To make it, you just remove the outer packing and run the bird (still in its inner packaging) under cold water, and give it a little massage. Then, remove the inner packaging, place the turkey in a 3-inch pan with the breast side up, brush or spray with oil, and place in the oven until the breast and thigh reach 170 degrees Fahrenheit. (The average cooking time is five hours.)

    The new Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey is available at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, and Publix stores — along with select Kroger and Kroger banner locations, and select Walmart locations.

    If you need more help with your turkey this Thanksgiving you can always give the famed Butterball Turkey Talk-Line a call, which is here to answer all your burning questions. However, as Butterball added, the number one question it receives is "how and when to thaw a turkey." So maybe its operators will have way more time on their hands this holiday season.

