    I'm an NYC-Based Food Writer, and These Are the 8 Fall Cooking Essentials That Deserve a Spot in My Tiny Kitchen

    By Katie Brown,

    1 days ago

    Including picks from Le Creuset, Owala, and Our Place.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAts5_0wJvoDGC00

    Food & Wood / Amazon

    As a food writer based in New York City, I’m very picky about what I purchase for my apartment. To say my kitchen cabinet space is limited would be an understatement, so I have very little room to store new appliances, cookware, or tools. Still, I like to update my kitchen collection every few months to ensure I have everything I need for my favorite seasonal recipes . Now that fall is in full swing, I’m snagging a few new pieces for cozy meals and an even cozier kitchen.

    I’m clearing out space in my tiny kitchen for autumn essentials from Le Creuset , Owala , Our Place , and more.

    Editor-Loved Fall Kitchen Essentials

    Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Artichaut

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29d62T_0wJvoDGC00

    Amazon

    $280

    Le Creuset’s classic Dutch oven is a cold-weather staple in my mom’s kitchen, and I’m finally snagging my own this fall. The enameled cast iron pot has a 6.75-quart capacity that’s perfect for big batches of soup, casserole, and so much more. This artichoke green color is the perfect earth tone to give my kitchen a subtle autumnal feel , so I’m planning to keep it out on my stovetop, where it can double as decor.

    Owala SmoothSip Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxIel_0wJvoDGC00

    Amazon

    $25

    I use my Owala insulated water bottle every day, and now that it’s getting chillier, I’m springing for the brand’s stainless steel coffee tumbler. The 20-ounce travel mug can keep drinks hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 24 hours. It has a leak-proof, spill-resistant lid that’s easy to drink from without making a mess, and it comes in four colors to match any style.

    Famiware Milkyway Pasta Bowls, Set of 4

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llNGT_0wJvoDGC00

    Amazon

    $50

    $32

    Pasta bowls can replace your bowls and plates, making them an excellent option for those running low on shelf storage. These 33-ounce pasta bowls are wide enough to serve sandwiches but tall enough for saucy or soupy dishes. They’re neutral enough to match any kitchen, so head to Amazon to save 36% on your set.

    Our Place Dream Cooker

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJvpu_0wJvoDGC00

    Amazon

    $199

    My cabinets are way too small to fit a standard multicooker , so it’s a good thing that this one has major countertop appeal. The Our Place Dream Cooker will save me time when making rice , simmering soups, slow-cooking beef , and cooking more seasonal dishes. According to shoppers , the removable 6-quart bowl is a “joy to clean.”

    Anyday Microwave Cookware, 4-Piece Medium Starter Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9g55_0wJvoDGC00

    Amazon

    $80

    $70

    I use my microwave for so much more than reheating leftovers, especially now that I have a set of these versatile dishes from Anyday . These borosilicate glass containers are specifically designed to lock in moisture and heat food evenly, so you can use them to make everything from steamed vegetables to sushi rice. This set comes with one shallow dish and one deep dish, so there’s a size for your every need.

    Silpat Flexipan Muffin Mold

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoIsK_0wJvoDGC00

    Amazon

    $35

    I love baking cupcakes and muffins, but I never have liners on hand, and greasing the pan can take a while. This muffin pan from Silpat’s recently launched Flexipan line is the perfect solution. It’s made from durable silicone, so my freshly baked muffins pop right out without breaking. Best of all, the mold is flexible enough to fold in half for compact storage.

    Earlywood 3-Piece Wooden Utensils Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFGNs_0wJvoDGC00

    Amazon

    $44

    I’m replacing my plastic utensils with this wooden set from Earlywood . The collection comes with a jatoba wood 13-inch flat spatula, a 10-inch ebony pan scraper, and an 8-inch maple wood spreader. Not only are the pieces useful, but they’re also beautiful, so I can display them in the utensil holder on my countertop without having to use any precious cabinet space.

    Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIqm0_0wJvoDGC00

    Amazon

    $150

    $120

    I love sipping hot tea slowly throughout the day, which means I’m constantly adding more hot water or reheating my mug in the microwave. This temperature control mug deserves a spot in my tiny kitchen so I can keep my tea and coffee hot all day long. The Ember mug comes with a charging coaster and can stay hot for up to 80 minutes on a single charge. I’m snagging mine while it’s on sale in six colors.

