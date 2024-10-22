Amazon Has a Hidden Japanese Grocery Store — These are Our Top 10 Finds

A taste of Japan without leaving home.

It’s not difficult to understand why authentic Japanese groceries are always in such high demand. After all, the country holds some of the best craftsmanship when it comes to kitchen tools , everyday basics, and novelty candy flavors. (We’re looking at you, Kit-Kat .) You’re likely already privy to all the joy that comes with Japanese-made goods , but you might not be aware you can actually order them with lightning-fast Prime shipping.

Amazon has a storefront of Japanese goods, which includes an irresistible lineup of grocery essentials , juices, and delightfully sweet treats. From top-rated packages of loose tea to artisan soy sauce, there’s lots of variety to explore without even leaving your couch. We rounded up the best selections under $20 to stock in your kitchen.

Best Japanese Grocery Deals Under $20 on Amazon

Shizuoka Wasabi Paste

Amazon

$8

Keep wasabi paste on hand to add a quick zip of flavor to saucy deviled eggs , delicate potato salad, or your next sushi takeout. This squeeze tube of paste is easy to stash in the fridge between recipes, and shoppers even claim they bring this authentic-tasting version to restaurants when dining stateside. You’ll pay less than $8 for this Japanese-made version.

Marufuku Organic Shiro White Miso

Amazon

$9

Looking to add an extra oomph to cozy winter recipes ? White miso gives a smooth umami flavor to everything from soups to noodle dishes , and this organic paste from Marufuku keeps things simple so you can focus on developing your own ways to incorporate it. We can’t resist picking up this versatile 7-ounce package of the Shiro paste while it’s under $10.

Takesan Kishibori Craft Soy Sauce

Amazon

$11

There’s a good reason why this craft soy sauce holds nearly 3,000 five-star reviews. This barrel-aged sauce arrives in a specialty wrapping, which makes it the perfect addition to a gift basket for your new neighbor or retiring coworker.

Mochi Mugi Pearled Barley

Amazon

$12

Sometimes, the most high-value purchases are the ones that you’ll quietly use every single day. Instead of using wild rice in your next batch of chicken soup, try swapping in this Japanese pearled barley . (We’d also suggest adding this grain to salads for an added heartiness.) This package includes 12 individual packages for around $1 each.

Yuzu Juice, 3.3-ounce

Amazon

$14

If you’ve tasted your way through prebiotic sodas and fresh sparkling waters , we have a feeling you’ll also enjoy all the delicious flavors that Japan has to offer. Yuzu juice, a mainstay ingredient in Japanese beverages, presents a bright, tart, and juicy flavor profile. Try using Yuzu juice in dinner recipes, like soba noodle salads, or as a refreshing element in cocktails. At $13 a bottle, some might consider its price a bit steep — however, that’s all the more opportunity to use it with intentionality and creativity.

Zen no Megumi Sencha Loose Tea

Amazon

$14

When shopping for sencha , a herbaceous tea that’s especially common among Japanese tea drinkers, it’s important to ensure it’s sourced from farms in Japan. This package delivers nearly 4 ounces of those loose green tea leaves, which allow complete control over the beverage’s strength.

Dashi Stock Soup Stock

Amazon

$19

Using stocks or broths makes weeknight recipes a tad more seamless, and this umami Dashi stock is no exception. The brand says it’s created using just seven powdered ingredients — including bonito flakes, kelp, shiitake mushrooms, flying fish, herring, and two types of tea. If you’ve been looking for a soup stock that adds a restaurant-like quality to your own recipes (or perhaps gives a bit of savory flavor to french fries), this is an easy start.

Sakura Mochi Cherry Blossom Candies

Amazon

$19

Mochi is a soft, sweet rice cake that’s beloved for its unique texture. Give this cherry blossom mochi a try — we love the convenience of the individually wrapped packages, and customers say it’s “subtly sweet with a light floral taste.” We’d readily snag a bag for a friend’s birthday or keep them on our desk for a mid-day treat.

Maruta Konpeito Candy

Amazon

$8

Thousands of Amazon shoppers gave these round, sweet Japanese candies their five-star approval. (A glowing average of 4.7 stars, to be exact.) You’ll receive 50 individually wrapped packages of colorful Konpeito candy for just under $8, and as for the taste, shoppers say it’s citrusy and sweet, reminding them of “gourmet rock candy.”

Hajime Matcha Latte

Amazon

$9

Finely ground matcha powder is already a kitchen essential, and you likely already know that the best matcha is grown in Japan. If you can’t make it to a specialty shop, though, why not try ordering this version that’s under $10 and grown in the top-rated Uji area? This version is also lightly sweetened, so you only need to add milk when whisking up a quick latte.

