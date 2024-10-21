Shoppers Say This Cast Iron Dutch Oven Works ‘Just as Well’ as Expensive Ones, and It’s Only $42 Right Now

It’s a kitchen essential.

Fall is here, and I’m sorting through my favorite cooler weather recipes, including hearty beef stew , chicken noodle soup, braised short ribs, fresh sourdough bread, and more. I’m looking forward to making as many of them as I can in the upcoming weeks, and I know they could never be done without an essential piece of cookware: a Dutch oven .

It is a must-have kitchen essential , and with the upcoming holidays, it will be used a lot more to make comforting meals and sides for gatherings with family and friends. If you don’t have one in your kitchen, rest assured. This Dutch oven from Overmont is marked down 35% for a limited time. And shoppers say that it “works just as well as the expensive” ones despite its now-$42 price.

Overmont 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

$65

$42

Just picture this Overmont Dutch oven filled with soothing soup, savory sauces, a comforting pot roast, or chicken and dumplings. Since it has a 5.5-quart capacity, it’s the perfect size for versatility. Use it to whip up meals for you and your family or use it to make enough for leftovers. It’ll work for a range of recipes, but won’t take up too much space. Made of durable cast iron, it’ll have excellent heat distribution and retention, and since it’s enamel cast iron, it doesn’t require maintenance like standard cast iron ones do. The nonstick light-colored interior lets you easily monitor the cooking process and is a breeze to handwash.

It’s oven-safe up to 500°F and can be used on any stovetop. And thanks to the dimpled interior of the lid, slow-cooked recipes will come out even better, since it helps to circulate and seal in moisture. It’s available in several stunning colors, but select it in pumpkin , bottle green , pink , or forest green to get the best deal. It’s also available in a smaller 4.5-quart or larger 7-quart size , and both sizes are on sale, too.

Shoppers praise this Dutch oven for its quality, its performance, its ease of cleaning, and its affordability. “Everything cooks very evenly and tastes wonderful,” writes one reviewer . “It’s also very easy to clean with warm water and soap,” they added. Another shopper bakes sourdough bread frequently in this Dutch oven and says “the loaves come out perfect every time.” A third shopper agrees. “This Dutch oven works great for all types of cooking needs — especially sourdough,” they said. “Don't waste your money on the super-expensive ones,” this shopper added.

This Overmont Dutch oven is so multifunctional and versatile, it will be the pan you reach for again and again. It covers all the bases you need in a Dutch oven, and at 35% off, it’s a no-brainer to add it to your kitchen cookware collection.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $42.

