Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Food & Wine

    Shoppers Say This Cast Iron Dutch Oven Works ‘Just as Well’ as Expensive Ones, and It’s Only $42 Right Now

    By Sharon Lockley,

    2 days ago

    It’s a kitchen essential.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s716o_0wFQ12GV00

    Amazon

    Fall is here, and I’m sorting through my favorite cooler weather recipes, including hearty beef stew , chicken noodle soup, braised short ribs, fresh sourdough bread, and more. I’m looking forward to making as many of them as I can in the upcoming weeks, and I know they could never be done without an essential piece of cookware: a Dutch oven .

    It is a must-have kitchen essential , and with the upcoming holidays, it will be used a lot more to make comforting meals and sides for gatherings with family and friends. If you don’t have one in your kitchen, rest assured. This Dutch oven from Overmont is marked down 35% for a limited time. And shoppers say that it “works just as well as the expensive” ones despite its now-$42 price.

    Overmont 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bCql_0wFQ12GV00

    Amazon

    $65

    $42

    Just picture this Overmont Dutch oven filled with soothing soup, savory sauces, a comforting pot roast, or chicken and dumplings. Since it has a 5.5-quart capacity, it’s the perfect size for versatility. Use it to whip up meals for you and your family or use it to make enough for leftovers. It’ll work for a range of recipes, but won’t take up too much space.  Made of durable cast iron, it’ll have excellent heat distribution and retention, and since it’s enamel cast iron, it doesn’t require maintenance like standard cast iron ones do. The nonstick light-colored interior lets you easily monitor the cooking process and is a breeze to handwash.

    It’s oven-safe up to 500°F and can be used on any stovetop. And thanks to the dimpled interior of the lid, slow-cooked recipes will come out even better, since it helps to circulate and seal in moisture. It’s available in several stunning colors, but select it in pumpkin , bottle green , pink , or forest green to get the best deal. It’s also available in a smaller 4.5-quart or larger 7-quart size , and both sizes are on sale, too.

    Shoppers praise this Dutch oven for its quality, its performance, its ease of cleaning, and its affordability.  “Everything cooks very evenly and tastes wonderful,” writes one reviewer . “It’s also very easy to clean with warm water and soap,” they added. Another shopper bakes sourdough bread frequently in this Dutch oven and says “the loaves come out perfect every time.” A third shopper agrees. “This Dutch oven works great for all types of cooking needs — especially sourdough,” they said. “Don't waste your money on the super-expensive ones,” this shopper added.

    This Overmont Dutch oven is so multifunctional and versatile, it will be the pan you reach for again and again. It covers all the bases you need in a Dutch oven, and at 35% off, it’s a no-brainer to add it to your kitchen cookware collection.

    Shop More Dutch Oven Deals at Amazon:

    Nuovva 6.4-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQaVX_0wFQ12GV00

    Amazon

    $70

    $50

    Lodge 5-Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTADV_0wFQ12GV00

    Amazon

    $76

    $49

    Mueller 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhBCU_0wFQ12GV00

    Amazon

    $90

    $50

    Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10s30Q_0wFQ12GV00

    Amazon

    $168

    $100

    Martha Stewart 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4DXd_0wFQ12GV00

    Amazon

    $80

    $61

    At the time of publishing, the price started at $42.

    For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    You’re Storing Ginger Wrong — Never Let Ginger Go Bad Again With This Clever Hack
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Amazon Shoppers Love These Tomato Knives That Slice Through Fruits and Vegetables 'Like Butter'
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    I’m Skipping the Pricey Cafe Coffee With These 9 Tools That Will Save Me $125 per Month
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    DiGiorno Is Bringing Back Its Wildest ‘Fan-Favorite’ Pizza This Thanksgiving
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    This Shelf Liner Makes It ‘Extremely’ Easy to Clean Your Fridge, and It’s 52% Off Right Now
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    How to Get Uninvited From Dolly Parton's House
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Claussen Pickles Teases a 'Just the Brine' Canned Drink in Honor of Dua Lipa
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Popeyes Wants to Make Your Thanksgiving Easier With its Cajun-Style Turkey
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Get Your Freezer in Order With This $15 Organization Hack That Changed My Life
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Burger King’s New Hidden Valley Ranch Big Dip Cup Is Here — and It’s Huge
    Food & Wine8 days ago
    The Best Garlic Presses, According to Our Tests
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Butterfinger Is Launching a Brand-New Flavor — Here's When You Can Get It
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    6 Walmart Bettergoods Items Worth Spending Your Money On
    FinanceBuzz2 days ago
    How to Try International McDonald’s Menu Items in the US
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    How to Buy and Use Piloncillo, the Complex Mexican Cane Sugar
    Food & Wine8 days ago
    The Best Muffuletta Ever Is Far From New Orleans — and Free of Meat
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    What Are Birria Bombs? Meet TikTok’s Latest Hack for Flavorful Food
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    We Tracked Down the Coziest Outdoor Heaters and Fire Pits for Fall, Up to 76% Off
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Dunkin’s Holiday Menu Just Leaked Online — With 10 Seasonal Drinks and New Treats
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Nearly 700 Frozen Waffle Products Were Recalled in Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Other Popular Retailers Nationwide
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Includes Le Creuset, and Top Pieces Are on Sale at Williams Sonoma
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    No, You're Not Imagining It, Fast Food Service Is Getting Worse
    Food & Wine22 hours ago
    A Turkey Farmer Says This Is the Rolls-Royce of Meat Thermometers
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Which Soups Are Best for Freezing? Here Are 10 Recipes That Reheat Like a Dream
    Food & Wine23 hours ago
    Amazon Just Dropped New Camping Gear for Fall, Including Yeti's Compact Cooler
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    How Stephanie Izard Turns 1 Ingredient Into a Shortcut Pickle Brine
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    What’s the Difference Between Natural and Dutch-Process Cocoa Powder?
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    9 Under-$15 KitchenAid Tools That Are ‘Worth Every Penny,’ According to 69,000+ Amazon Shoppers
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    I Can't Wait to Sip My Holiday Hot Cocoa From These Merry Mugs, All Under $25
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Here’s Why It’s Not Your Fault Your Kid Is a Picky Eater
    Food & Wine5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy