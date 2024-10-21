This Time-Saving Chopper ‘Makes Holiday Meals a Snap,’ and It’s Just $25 Right Now

Get yours now before the holiday cooking starts.

It’s hard to believe that the holiday season is almost here. While the meals are exciting, from stuffing for the turkey to holiday sides , there’s no denying that there’s a lot of prep work involved. Chopping, slicing, and grating ingredients like onions or cheese takes a lot of time. But, what if we told you that you no longer need to spend hours on it?

A vegetable chopper is a clever tool that can help cut that prep time down and make this task less tedious. And over 19,200 shoppers say that the Mueller Pro-Series vegetable chopper “saves time in the kitchen, especially with holiday prepping.” The multiple blades make chopping, slicing, and grating effortless. Over 20,000 shoppers are already planning ahead, and have bought it just this past month. Put one in your shopping cart while it’s just $25 thanks to the $5 coupon.

Mueller Pro-Series 8-Blade Vegetable Chopper

Amazon

$30

$25

The Mueller 10-in-1 vegetable chopper is an essential kitchen tool for faster prep. It has a clam-shell like design, with a lid and a base container, which holds the blades. It’s easy to use for consistent dices, slices, or shreds. Simply push the hinged top down onto the ingredient to chop or dice. Or, remove the top to slice or grate and slide the ingredient over the desired blade.

There are eight blades that chop, slice, and dice, and can do so in different sizes, too. The three chopping blades include a small, large, and a garnish. There are two different slicing blades, so you can have thin or thick slices. And when it comes to shredding, you’re covered too, since it comes with a grating blade so you can grate cheese, and two blades to julienne vegetables.

It doesn’t end there — the chopper has a well thought out design, too. There is a safety guard to keep your hands and fingers protected. It’s mess-free too, since the prepped ingredients drop into the clear container the top sits on. The vegetable chopper container has four rubber feet that hold it securely in place. Plus, cleanup is a breeze, since all the parts are dishwasher-safe. Storing it is just as easy, as all the accessories fit inside the container.

Shoppers love this vegetable chopper for its ease of use and its time-saving capabilities. “This chopper really saves time when cooking, especially when [you’re] making big meals during the holidays,” wrote one reviewer . “[It] makes life so much easier in the kitchen,” says another shopper . “So great for making salsa, meal prep, and salads,” they add. “Makes holiday meals a snap,” writes a third person .

Save yourself from tedious prep work in the kitchen with this Mueller vegetable chopper , and have more time to enjoy the season with family and friends. Score it now while it’s $25.

