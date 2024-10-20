Open in App
    Amazon Just Dropped New Camping Gear for Fall, Including Yeti's Compact Cooler

    By Christina Shepherd McGuire,

    1 days ago

    Because everyone knows food cooked over a fire simply tastes better.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oBxm_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    Do you know what I love about fall? I love how the colorful leaves rustle when the wind hits them the right way. I enjoy wearing shorts in the daytime and sweaters at night. And I cherish moments spent cooking over a campfire on a brisk morning, bundled up in a sleeping bag, and with a fresh cup of coffee.

    Camping in the fall (even if it’s only in your backyard) offers a way to fully immerse yourself in the season’s change. And everyone knows that food cooked over a campfire — and eaten in the company of friends — just tastes tastes better. That’s why we raked up (no pun intended) Amazon’s best new arrivals for your camp kitchen. From outdoor fire pit stands to stainless steel mess kits , these camp kitchen essentials make for a good meal enjoyed in the woods — and they cost as little as $13.

    Amazon’s Best New Camp Kitchen Arrivals for Fall

    Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler with DoubleDuty Shoulder Strap

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xDmE_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    $200

    Honestly, no other cooler even comes close to the performance of a Yeti, in my opinion, and the Roadie 15 keeps your provisions cool on a fall camping trip. This compact Yeti is perfect for housing all the essentials, holding 22 cans (cans only) or up to 16 pounds of ice (ice only). It’s also wine bottle-friendly, fitting most standard wine bottles on their side. Best of all, you can hoist this small cooler over your shoulder with its padded strap when your hands are full. And, the non-slip feet keep it from sliding around in the back of your vehicle when you’re bumping down a gravel road.

    BesNerg 2-Burner Portable Propane Stove

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbIRC_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    $80

    The BesNerg two-burner stove is your gourmet cooktop in the backcountry. And this high-output (28,600 BTUs), portable stove is fuel-efficient. The automatic ignition means you don’t have to fumble around in the cold looking for matches or a lighter, and the quiet operation ensures you won’t wake up sleeping campers nearby (at least before the coffee is done). This stove works with a standard type 1 propane tank and features a small pot holder, which prevents milk and coffee pots from tipping over.

    Fortitude21 Stovetop Camping Tea Kettle with Cups

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpcCP_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    $20

    $18

    Fortitude21’s compact tea and coffee kettle set will add cozy warmth to your campsite. It includes an aluminum kettle, a set of four stainless steel cups with rubber sleeves, a tea/coffee infuser ball, a mesh bag, a cleaning sponge, and a carabiner. The kettle can withstand high heat over open fires and features a heat-resistant ergonomic handle for safe and easy pouring. This set is compact and lightweight enough to fit easily inside a backpack, or you can hook it to the side with the carabiner.

    Lcokeiy Outdoor Tripod Fire Pit Stand

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjDPi_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    $17

    $15

    Have you ever pulled up to a campsite only to find an open pit void of a cooking setup? I sure have. That’s where a tripod fire pit stand comes in handy. Made from a heavy-duty, sturdy steel alloy, this stand can safely hold your favorite camp kettle, boiling pot, frying pan, or grill net over an open flame. The clever triangular design assures your meal or coffee pot stays put with its evenly distributed weight. And it’s not just for use while car camping, either. This nifty little unit is ultraportable, featuring legs that detach, and it breaks down enough to fit inside a backpack.

    Fortitude21 Mess Kit Camp Kitchen and Utensil Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gk2lN_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    $22

    $20

    Fortitute21 really does have fireside eating and drinking covered. This stainless steel mess kit for two means you can enjoy a warm, hearty meal alongside your camping companion. It features two stainless steel plates, two bowls, two mugs, and two utensils sets, all wrapped up in a tidy mesh bag with a carabiner (similar to the company’s kettle set above). It’s compact and lightweight for those headed deep into the woods. They mentioned they liked how the utensils felt like real silverware, just a little smaller, and included metal chopsticks, too.

    Everlasting Ice RX Rapid Performance Ice Packs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTijd_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    $13

    Ice cubes take up tons of space in a compact cooler, but Everlasting Ice RX’s ice packs provide a streamlined way to keep your fall camping food cold. Pack a few inside your cooler for a road trip, or slip one inside a lunchbox, or soft cooler, to take on the go. These ice packs freeze fast and retain their chill for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. They are BPA-free, reusable, and durable, so rest assured they are safe for repeated camping trips. They come in two sizes, with the smallest starting at $13.

    Qjjipp Collapsible Camping Coffee Cup

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhU91_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    $19

    $17

    Picture this: You’re snuggled next to the campfire sipping a steaming hot coffee out of your collapsible coffee mug while the sun rises above the quaking aspens. With this 16-ounce Qjjipp cup, you can do just that. This mug holds both hot and cold drinks (like coffee or smoothies) and it's made of BPA-free food-grade silicone. Plus, it collapses down to 2.5 inches, can be hooked to your backpack, and is dishwasher-safe. This cup features a heat sleeve (so you don’t burn your hand), a lid with a collar, a drinking tab, and a straw, making it a highly versatile receptacle.

    KingCamp Stainless Steel Percolator Campfire Coffee Pot

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOeuI_0wERLOCv00

    Amazon

    $40

    $37

    KingCamp’s campfire coffee pot brews coffee the old-school way with percolation (some people swear it tastes best this way). Just fill the basket with your favorite grounds and the stainless steel pot with water, and then place it over your fire or camp stove and watch it brew through the see-through glass top. This large-capacity pot brews 9 cups of coffee in three to five minutes, satiating everyone at your campsite. The stainless handle allows you to hang this kettle over open flames, and the sturdy base makes it sit firmly on your camp stove. It even comes with a glass top replacement, because accidents happen.

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy