Grab This ‘Time-Saving’ Kitchen Gadget That Makes ‘Seasoning Dishes a Breeze’ While It’s 73% Off

Most, if not all, savory recipes require two key ingredients for the best flavor: salt and pepper . These seasonings simply make our dishes taste better. And a way that gets even more flavor from these ingredients is to keep them in their whole form and grind them when they're needed. Using a hand-crank grinder takes time, which is why over 6,000 shoppers have bought the Lidaop electric salt and pepper set in the past month alone.

Shoppers say that this two-piece set has been “life-changing” in the kitchen for quickly grinding fresh pepper and salt. With the holidays coming up and all the meal prep required to make those savory favorites, it’s an ideal time to put this set in your shopping cart. Even better? It’s discounted by a colossal 73% right now at Amazon. Shop the set for just $22.

Lidaop 2-Piece Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Amazon

$80

$22

When it comes to these grinders, all it takes is the push of the button to get fresh seasonings sprinkled over your dishes. And since these salt and pepper grinders are rechargeable (with the included charger cable) no hand cranking or batteries are needed. It takes just 60 minutes of charging time, and these handy gadgets can crank out over 250 grinds, effortlessly spicing up all of your favorite recipes . On the bottom of each grinder is a knob that allows you to set the perfect texture — it has six different settings — from a coarse to a fine grind. And yet another perk? An LED light comes on when it’s in use so you can see exactly where the seasonings are landing, even in the dark.

Sleek and slender, measuring around 7 x 2 inches, this set looks good while taking up very little room on your counter. Each grinder sports a transparent large 2-inch capacity container that can be filled with 66 grams (almost 2.5 ounces) of seasoning. Store whole peppercorns in one, and your favorite type of salt in the other, whether it be sea salt, Himalayan salt, or another option. There is a cover plate on the bottom that you take off before using, and a brush is included with the set, so you can brush away any ground remnants before putting it on again.

Over 1,600 shoppers rave about this set for its time-saving convenience, its ease of use, and its design. “The electric operation allows for effortless grinding with just the push of a button, making seasoning dishes a breeze,” writes one customer . “The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to my kitchen countertop, and the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance,” they add. “The automatic grinding is a big time-saver, and the adjustable coarseness lets me get the perfect grind for any recipe,” says another person .

Elevate your cooking to another level with these nifty salt and pepper grinders . At 73% off, you can’t beat the deal on this time-saving must-have.

