Popeyes Wants to Make Your Thanksgiving Easier With its Cajun-Style Turkey

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you've already started to get the (meat) sweats over cooking a turkey for your family, friends, and neighbors, then we've got a solution: Just order a Popeyes Cajun-style turkey instead.

That's right, Popeyes is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey for all you hungry fans for its third consecutive year. According to the brand, its turkey comes "hand-rubbed and infused" with its "iconic Louisiana-style seasonings for a zesty, bold flavor that’s sure to impress." It added that the turkey is "the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table, offering both convenience and that unmistakable Popeyes taste."

But hang on, there's more. Not only will Popeyes make the turkey for you — but the chain will deliver it, too.

All you need to do is head over to thecajunfix.popeyes.com to pop in your order and await your turkey delivery. Then, you just thaw it, heat it in the oven, serve it, and wait for the compliments to roll in. (According to Popeyes, most turkey orders will arrive one to three business days after the order is shipped.)



Popeyes recommends using one of two thawing options: Placing the turkey in the fridge for 72 hours or filling a container with cold (below 70˚F) water and running water over the turkey until it is completely thawed. Next, its heating instructions say to preheat the oven to 375˚F and place the turkey on a rack in a large roasting pan, and pour any remaining juices into the pan. Cover it with aluminum foil, and heat on the lower rack for 1 ½ hours. Then, remove the foil and continue to heat the uncovered turkey for 30 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 140˚F.

And just in case you were looking for more, on November 4, Popeyes will also bring back its Big Box for a limited time. Inside, hungry patrons will find two pieces of hand-battered fried chicken or three tenders and two sides with a buttermilk biscuit, which honestly sounds like the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer.

Can't get the Popeyes version? That's OK. We've got a recipe for a Cajun-season turkey that will absolutely knock your socks off. And this way, you get bragging rights to say you made it all yourself.



