Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Food & Wine

    Meet Yelloway One, Chiquita's New Disease-Resistant Banana

    By Stacey Leasca,

    2 days ago

    The Switzerland-headquartered company says it 'represents a breakthrough in sustainable banana production.'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSH62_0w7Iz8YZ00

    Food & Wine / Getty Images

    There's a brand-new banana on the block that promises to be at least partially resistant to some of the most deadly diseases inflicting everyone's favorite yellow fruit.

    In late September, Chiquita, in partnership with KeyGene , MusaRadix, and Wageningen University and Research (WUR), announced the new Yelloway One , a banana hybrid that it says is resistant to Tropical Race 4 (TR4) and is partially resistant to Black Sigatoka, both of which are fungal diseases that have long threatened the global banana supply.

    As Food & Wine reported in September, bananas across the globe are facing extinction due to TR4. It specifically affects Cavendish bananas, the world's most popular type of banana, attacking the roots and causing the plant to rot before dying. Over the last 10 years, the fungus has accelerated its movement, breaching new regions, including Latin America, where much of the global north's bananas are grown. Luckily, many scientists are on the case, including Chiquita's.

    Related: Your Favorite Bananas Are Rapidly Going Extinct – but Scientists Say You Can Help Stop It

    The brand noted that the new variety of banana is part of its "Yelloway initiative," which aims to "develop banana varieties that are resistant to the diseases endangering the world's banana supply while maintaining the familiar look, feel, and shelf life of the beloved Cavendish banana Yelloway One is the first of its kind — ushering in a new era of banana cultivation."

    @scienceinsider

    Scientists are racing against time to breed a #banana resistant to Panama disease. #fungus #cavendish

    ♬ original sound - Science Insider

    According to Chiquita, Yelloway One is the first edible banana to have a combined resistance to these two diseases. "The success of Yelloway's breeding program in producing a banana variety with natural resistance to these destructive pathogens represents a breakthrough in sustainable banana production," it added.

    Its plants, which are the result of the Yelloway program that launched in 2020 to crossbreed the fruit to find the most "desirable traits" of each, aren't quite ready for consumers just yet. Chiciquita revealed, the plants are "approaching flowering and fruit-bearing stages in greenhouse environments and will soon undergo field trials in the Philippines and Indonesia," both of which are regions severely affected by TR4 and Black Sigatoka. These trials will determine their commercial viability.

    "Each obstacle we overcame represented a significant milestone," Dr. Fernando García-Bastidas of KeyGene, and leader of the research group, shared about the process of finding the perfect mix. "From the initial greenhouse trials in the Netherlands to the creation of Yelloway One, we have proven that our approach works, and we are excited to continue delivering innovative banana varieties in the years to come."

    For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The FDA Just Recalled Nearly 10 Million Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Nationwide
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    DiGiorno Is Bringing Back Its Wildest ‘Fan-Favorite’ Pizza This Thanksgiving
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    REI’s Best End-of-Fall Deals Include Yeti, Hydro Flask, GreenPan and More From $11
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    The McDonald's McRib is Officially Back for a Limited Time — but There's a Catch
    Food & Wine7 hours ago
    These 5 Top-Rated Produce Storage Containers Are All Under $30 at Walmart
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    How Cats Choose Their Special Person and Why It Matters
    Vision Pet Care15 days ago
    Doritos Is Opening Its First Restaurant in the Most Unexpected Location
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Aldi’s Thanksgiving Basket Can Feed 10 People for Just $47
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Yes, You Should Add Salt to Your Pasta Water. Here’s Why
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Popeyes Wants to Make Your Thanksgiving Easier With its Cajun-Style Turkey
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Food Safety Experts Warn That Storing Produce in Jars Could Lead to Dangerous Bacterial Growth
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    It’s Peak Persimmon Season: Here’s What You Need to Know Before Buying
    Food & Wine21 hours ago
    You’re Storing Your Coffee Wrong — Here’s What to Do Instead, According to a Coffee Roaster
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    The 4 Best Nakiri Knives, According to My Tests
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    I Tried the 12 Days of Murray’s Cheese Advent Calendar and My Only Regret Is How Quickly I Ate Everything
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Le Creuset Is Finally Bringing This Stunning Color to the US, and Prices Start at $14
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Dunkin’s Holiday Menu Just Leaked Online — With 10 Seasonal Drinks and New Treats
    Food & Wine19 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    The Bread-Making ‘Rule’ That I Always Skip
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Sam’s Club Is Opening New Location With Exactly Zero Checkout Counters
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Stanley Just Dropped Exclusive Tumblers Inspired by ‘Wicked,’ and They’re Bound to be 'Popular'
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    The Farm Bill Expired and It Could Cause Dairy Prices to Skyrocket
    Food & Wine8 days ago
    Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts to Celebrate Its Expanded Partnership With McDonald's
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    3 Everyday Foods to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Doctor
    Julie Gaeta28 days ago
    Walmart, Aldi, Amazon Fresh, and Other Major Supermarket Chains Were Just Named in the 10-Million-Pound BrucePac Meat and Poultry Recall
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Pan de Muerto
    Food & Wine1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy