Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Food & Wine

    This $3 Tool Is All You Need to Peel Ginger Like Andrew Zimmern (and My Mom)

    By Katie Brown,

    2 days ago

    You can ditch the knife and peeler.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAYVt_0w5wywBX00

    Food & Wine / Getty

    From sharpening knives to making rice on the stovetop, there are some pesky kitchen tasks that home cooks tend to loathe, whether that’s because they’re time-consuming, tricky, or dangerous. For years, my most dreaded kitchen task was peeling ginger , until a recent trip to my parents’ house, where I watched my mom use not a knife or potato peeler, but a dinner spoon to peel a finger of ginger with shocking ease.

    It turns out, experts have been using the hack for years — including celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern , host of “Bizarre Foods.”

    Oneida Chapman Everyday Dinner Spoon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJnX5_0w5wywBX00

    Amazon

    $3

    The spoon trick not only makes it easier to peel ginger, but it helps reduce waste. Zimmern demonstrated the ginger-peeling trick in an Instagram Reel last year, saying: “I’ll break a piece off that I need, and then I use my ginger peeler, otherwise known as a spoon. If you hold it in the palm of your hand, that spoon can get into all those nooks and crannies — that way you’re not wasting ginger.”

    There’s also an aesthetic benefit. In the video, Zimmern noted that ginger’s natural irregularities are “beautiful.” By cutting around all of those horns, he said, you can maintain the piece’s natural shape and cut slices that look great on the plate. There’s so much you can do with a perfectly peeled finger of ginger — shave it thin for pickling , toss it into a bubbling broth , press it into fresh juices , and so much more.

    Want to peel ginger like the experts? You don’t need to buy a whole flatware set . This no-frills spoon is perfect for peeling ginger, and it’s less than $3 at Amazon. At 0.1 pounds, the stainless steel spoon is lightweight to maneuver, and its long handle helps create an ergonomic grip. The spoon has a simple design that’ll get the job done

    If you happen to have extra ginger when you’re done cooking, Zimmern says it’ll “stay beautiful and fresh in your refrigerator wrapped in a brown paper bag — not a plastic sandwich bag — in your vegetable keeper .”

    So many delicious recipes call for ginger , so the next time you’re prepping mushroom dumplings or batching wintry cocktails , put down the paring knife and snag this spoon to make peeling it a breeze.

    More Amazon Silverware to Shop:

    Mutnitt Dinner Forks, Set of 16

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOkua_0w5wywBX00

    Amazon

    $16

    $10

    Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Dinner Knives, Set of 12

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmJLU_0w5wywBX00

    Amazon

    $16

    Hiware 48-Piece Silverware Set with Steak Knives

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a1Xq_0w5wywBX00

    $38

    $25

    Ewfen 49-Piece Silverware Set with Organizer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaare_0w5wywBX00

    Amazon

    $40

    $32

    Pfaltzgraff Everyday 53-Piece Flatware Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gs5zo_0w5wywBX00

    Amazon

    $100

    $31

    At the time of publishing, the price was $3.

    For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Best Garlic Presses, According to Our Tests
    Food & Wine3 hours ago
    This Chef-Loved Cuisinart Tool Is a Soup Season Essential, and It’s Perfect for Small Spaces
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    You’re Storing Ginger Wrong — Never Let Ginger Go Bad Again With This Clever Hack
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    How to Get Uninvited From Dolly Parton's House
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    7 Amazing Kitchen Finds Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying, All Under $25
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    DiGiorno Is Bringing Back Its Wildest ‘Fan-Favorite’ Pizza This Thanksgiving
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Cheez-It Is Releasing 2 All-New Smoky Flavors, Thanks to TikTok
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Popeyes Wants to Make Your Thanksgiving Easier With its Cajun-Style Turkey
    Food & Wine11 hours ago
    Dine Outdoors All Winter Long in This Amazon Gazebo That’s $500 Off
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Consuming Too Much Fruit Juice and Soda Was Linked to a Higher Risk of Stroke, According to 2 New Studies
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    The FDA Just Recalled Nearly 10 Million Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Nationwide
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Sam’s Club Is Opening New Location With Exactly Zero Checkout Counters
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    This Man Owns Over 2,000 Pieces of Lodge Cast Iron – These Are the 5 Pieces He Loves Gifting
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Hurry! One of Our Favorite Countertop Ice Makers Is 70% Off During Walmart Deals
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    6 Budget-Friendly Cuts of Meat You Can Only Find at a Mexican Butcher Shop, According to Chefs
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Le Creuset's Pasta Bowls Are $72, but I Found Ones That 'Match Perfectly' for $6 Apiece
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Best Muffuletta Ever Is Far From New Orleans — and Free of Meat
    Food & Wine5 hours ago
    How to Buy and Use Piloncillo, the Complex Mexican Cane Sugar
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    Cheesecake with Tequila Cajeta
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Walmart, Aldi, Amazon Fresh, and Other Major Supermarket Chains Were Just Named in the 10-Million-Pound BrucePac Meat and Poultry Recall
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    A Turkey Farmer Says This Is the Rolls-Royce of Meat Thermometers
    Food & Wine10 hours ago
    The 4 Best Nakiri Knives, According to My Tests
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    8 Wines to Bring to Your Next Tailgate Party
    Food & Wine6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy