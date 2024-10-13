Open in App
    Food & Wine

    Le Creuset Just Quietly Dropped Its Holiday Collection, and Prices Start at $20

    By Patty Lee,

    2 days ago

    Shop the elegant new design.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSYQr_0w57rNOX00

    Food & Wine / Le Creuset

    Le Creuset fans wait excitedly for the iconic cookware maker to drop new colors and limited-edition shapes all year long, but especially before the holidays. Each year, the editor-loved brand releases a highly anticipated holiday collection, and this year’s theme is perhaps its most festive yet.

    Le Creuset just quietly dropped its new Holly Collection with items starting at just $20, and the embossed holly leaf designs are truly elegant. (And if you were a fan of last year’s Noël Collection , those designs are back again!). From a charming chef’s oven to festive serving bowls and plates , the collection has something special for every holiday gathering.

    The Best Holiday Pieces from Le Creuset’s Holly Collection

    Holly Collection Mini Cocotte

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dzPe_0w57rNOX00

    Le Creuset

    $32

    A miniature version of Le Creuset’s editor-approved Dutch oven , this elegantly embossed cocotte will bring pint-sized charm to your holiday table. Available in Cerise red, Artichaut green, or white, it’s perfect for serving party dips , small bites, and holiday treats. You can use it to bake and serve individually sized desserts and expect excellent results — the premium stoneware has the brand's superior heat retention. The surface is also nonstick, which makes cleaning up a breeze.

    Holly Collection Mug

    $20

    Whether you're enjoying a cozy cup of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or even a single serving of soup or dessert, this generously sized mug is guaranteed to get you in the spirit. The 12-ounce cup has a holly design running along the bottom, giving it an understated yet joyous look. The mugs are as durable as they are beautiful: Each one is resistant to chips, scratches, and stains. Plus, you can pop them into the microwave, dishwasher, oven, and freezer.

    Holly Collection Traditional Chef’s Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLkFZ_0w57rNOX00

    Le Creuset

    $350

    Le Creuset’s chef’s oven has much of the same functionality as its Dutch oven — an enameled cast iron interior, exceptional heat conduction, and tight-fitting lid — with a few design differences. It boasts a wide, flat bottom and sloped sides, making it even more efficient for stirring braises, soups, and pasta dishes. It comes in a bright red or deep green, both capped with a holly-ringed lid. Like Le Creuset’s other cast iron pieces, the chef’s oven is compatible with all stovetop types and oven-safe up to 500°F.

    Holly Collection Plate

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231WJ3_0w57rNOX00

    Le Creuset

    $22

    With a holly leaf design running along the rim, this plate is perfect for displaying your holiday cookies, party appetizers, and more. It’s crafted from stoneware covered in a shiny glaze that’s stain-, scratch-, and chip-resistant so it says beautiful throughout many holiday seasons. The plate can be placed in the freezer, microwave, oven, or even under the broiler, which means you can use just one plate to reheat and then serve. After the party’s over, simply place it in the dishwasher for cleaning. Choose from red, green, or white.

    Holly Collection Traditional Saucier

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Buvh_0w57rNOX00

    Le Creuset

    $310

    This saucier is a versatile essential that will elevate your cooking during the holidays and beyond. As its name suggests, its smooth, rounded interior and sloped sides make stirring and whisking sauces effortless. The broad surface area allows liquids to evaporate quickly, ensuring that your go-to gravy , cranberry sauce , or custards all thicken beautifully. Like the chef’s oven, it comes with a holly-adorned lid and is available in a vibrant red or jewel-toned green.

    Holly Collection Multi Bowl

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEE85_0w57rNOX00

    Le Creuset

    $60

    A sturdy bowl is a kitchen essential, especially around the holiday time when there’s so much dough-mixing, side dish-serving, and cooking to be done. Depending on your needs, this hefty stoneware bowl that’s dressed up with bunches of holly can be used for prep or presentation. Use it to mix doughs and batters for your favorite holiday sweets , toss together winter salads , or elegantly display fruit. Since it’s made from the same premium stoneware as everything else in the collection, you won’t have to worry about it cracking or scratching, even if used with metal utensils.

    For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

