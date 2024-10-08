Hurry! Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Cocottes, and Cookware Sets Are Up to $430 Off at Amazon Through Tonight

Prices start at just $30.

Le Creuset is the epitome of luxury cookware. The brand’s revered Dutch ovens and cast iron skillets are flaunted like jewels and displayed like precious artworks in kitchens around the world. But the pieces are so much more than window dressing; they are worthwhile investments in ourselves and our craft.

And there’s no better time than right now to equip yourself with some of the best kitchen tools money can buy with the advent of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days . Shop incredible picks, including Dutch ovens , tea kettles , cocottes , and more, for up to 43% off before the sale ends tonight.

Best Amazon Le Creuset Deals Overall

7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

There’s no doubt that a Le Creuset Dutch oven is as expensive as it is heavy, but it’s also incredibly useful. It can easily boil, bake, braise, fry, simmer, and roast, and is the ideal pot for everything from tomato sauce to green curry lobster stew . Grab the 7.25-quart size if you regularly cook for more than six people, especially while it’s more than $100 off.

4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

If the aforementioned Dutch oven is too much pot for your cooking needs, size down to 4.5 quarts. It conducts and retains heat exceptionally well, is large enough to make up to five servings of food at a time, comes in 15 gorgeous colors, and is over $120 off for a limited time.

10.25-Inch Square Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Grill

Le Creuset’s line of enameled cast iron extends beyond Dutch ovens to grill pans . Out of the 20 models tested, it earned the top spot in our lab for its even heating without any cool spots, spouts on the side for easy pouring, and dishwasher-safe construction. Testers also loved the pan’s ability to produce dark grill marks.

7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set

If you’re in dire need of a full kitchen refresh, Le Creuset’s 7-piece cookware set is more than $500 off for a limited time. It includes a 4.5-quart Dutch oven with a matching lid, a 5.25-quart signature roasting dish, a 2.25-quart braiser with a matching lid, a 10.25-inch skillet, and the brand’s beloved grill pan. Sure, it’s an investment, but the pieces will last a lifetime.

24-Ounce Olive Branch Mini Cocotte

With an olive branch design inspired by the fields of Provence and a 24-ounce capacity, this mini cocotte is a gorgeous statement piece and a practical tool. Whether you’re using it to serve appetizers, hold party dips , or brighten your kitchen, it will quickly become your go-to dish.

1.3-Quart Enamel on Steel Tea Kettle

There are so many reasons Amazon shoppers recommend this “ beautiful ” and “ well-made ” Le Creuset kettle. Beyond the 11 colors and two size options, they love the lightweight carbon steel construction and quick heat conduction. The only negative would be the price, which is no longer an issue now that it’s 20% off.

Set of 3 Nested Mixing Bowls

Mixing bowls , like pinch bowls, keep a kitchen running. Without them, it would be absolute chaos trying to chop onions while simultaneously reducing a sauce and searing chicken thighs . This set includes three stainless steel bowls with matching lids that nest inside each other for efficient storage, It also happens to be 30% off through tomorrow.

3-Quart Stoneware Heritage Square Dish

More than 400 Amazon shoppers rely on this square baking dish for their cooking and baking needs thanks to its easy-release enameled surface. Like many of Le Creuset’s other products, its usefulness outlasts the length of the bake since the dish can be stored in the freezer, tossed under the broiler, and thrown in the dishwasher.

3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

Take advantage of October Prime Day to acquire Le Creuset’s shopper-loved sauteuse while it’s $150 off. Its value is apparent in its more than 1,250 perfect ratings, which directly result from the oven’s shape and excellent construction. The large surface area and sloping sides do such a great job of simmering, braising, reducing, and searing that one reviewer swore it can “elevate a mediocre cook’s food to a higher level.”

12-Ounce Stoneware Figural Pumpkin Petite Cocotte

Le Creuset’s pumpkin-shaped petite cocotte is on sale just in time for fall. It’s not only the ideal vessel for single servings of sweet and savory bakes, including cobblers, gratins, and pot pies , it’s also a seasonally appropriate addition to any fall tablescape.

Set of 6 London Mugs

These 12-ounce mugs are bestsellers for a reason. Product testers in our lab found them to be “sturdier than almost any other ceramic or stoneware mug out there,” comfortable to hold, and capable of retaining heat exceptionally well. Sip slowly and savor longer with these in your cupboard. Grab the set of six mugs while it’s nearly $40 off.

Le Creuset has a reputation for excellence that it lives up to time and again. Score the brand’s exceptional pieces for up to 43% off during Prime Big Deal Days .



