Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Food & Wine

    Hurry! Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Cocottes, and Cookware Sets Are Up to $430 Off at Amazon Through Tonight

    By Liv Dansky,

    2 days ago

    Prices start at just $30.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfQbh_0vyRPY2s00

    Food & Wine / Amazon

    Le Creuset is the epitome of luxury cookware. The brand’s revered Dutch ovens and cast iron skillets are flaunted like jewels and displayed like precious artworks in kitchens around the world. But the pieces are so much more than window dressing; they are worthwhile investments in ourselves and our craft.

    And there’s no better time than right now to equip yourself with some of the best kitchen tools money can buy with the advent of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days . Shop incredible picks, including Dutch ovens , tea kettles , cocottes , and more, for up to 43% off before the sale ends tonight.

    Best Amazon Le Creuset Deals Overall

    7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mmpm4_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $460

    $348

    There’s no doubt that a Le Creuset Dutch oven is as expensive as it is heavy, but it’s also incredibly useful. It can easily boil, bake, braise, fry, simmer, and roast, and is the ideal pot for everything from tomato sauce to green curry lobster stew . Grab the 7.25-quart size if you regularly cook for more than six people, especially while it’s more than $100 off.

    4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLkKX_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $390

    $257

    If the aforementioned Dutch oven is too much pot for your cooking needs, size down to 4.5 quarts. It conducts and retains heat exceptionally well, is large enough to make up to five servings of food at a time, comes in 15 gorgeous colors, and is over $120 off for a limited time.

    10.25-Inch Square Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Grill

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMNKy_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $225

    $200

    Le Creuset’s line of enameled cast iron extends beyond Dutch ovens to grill pans . Out of the 20 models tested, it earned the top spot in our lab for its even heating without any cool spots, spouts on the side for easy pouring, and dishwasher-safe construction. Testers also loved the pan’s ability to produce dark grill marks.

    7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzvpx_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $1430

    $1000

    If you’re in dire need of a full kitchen refresh, Le Creuset’s 7-piece cookware set is more than $500 off for a limited time. It includes a 4.5-quart Dutch oven with a matching lid, a 5.25-quart signature roasting dish, a 2.25-quart braiser with a matching lid, a 10.25-inch skillet, and the brand’s beloved grill pan. Sure, it’s an investment, but the pieces will last a lifetime.

    24-Ounce Olive Branch Mini Cocotte

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9cQE_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $45

    $36

    With an olive branch design inspired by the fields of Provence and a 24-ounce capacity, this mini cocotte is a gorgeous statement piece and a practical tool. Whether you’re using it to serve appetizers, hold party dips , or brighten your kitchen, it will quickly become your go-to dish.

    1.3-Quart Enamel on Steel Tea Kettle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfZ8o_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $84

    $67

    There are so many reasons Amazon shoppers recommend this “ beautiful ” and “ well-made ” Le Creuset kettle. Beyond the 11 colors and two size options, they love the lightweight carbon steel construction and quick heat conduction. The only negative would be the price, which is no longer an issue now that it’s 20% off.

    Set of 3 Nested Mixing Bowls

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zguqX_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $120

    $84

    Mixing bowls , like pinch bowls, keep a kitchen running. Without them, it would be absolute chaos trying to chop onions while simultaneously reducing a sauce and searing chicken thighs . This set includes three stainless steel bowls with matching lids that nest inside each other for efficient storage, It also happens to be 30% off through tomorrow.

    3-Quart Stoneware Heritage Square Dish

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Vyoy_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $55

    $39

    More than 400 Amazon shoppers rely on this square baking dish for their cooking and baking needs thanks to its easy-release enameled surface. Like many of Le Creuset’s other products, its usefulness outlasts the length of the bake since the dish can be stored in the freezer, tossed under the broiler, and thrown in the dishwasher.

    3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Lpvl_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $350

    $200

    Take advantage of October Prime Day to acquire Le Creuset’s shopper-loved sauteuse while it’s $150 off. Its value is apparent in its more than 1,250 perfect ratings, which directly result from the oven’s shape and excellent construction. The large surface area and sloping sides do such a great job of simmering, braising, reducing, and searing that one reviewer swore it can “elevate a mediocre cook’s food to a higher level.”

    12-Ounce Stoneware Figural Pumpkin Petite Cocotte

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSIZ9_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $50

    $40

    Le Creuset’s pumpkin-shaped petite cocotte is on sale just in time for fall. It’s not only the ideal vessel for single servings of sweet and savory bakes, including cobblers, gratins, and pot pies , it’s also a seasonally appropriate addition to any fall tablescape.

    Set of 6 London Mugs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gigTq_0vyRPY2s00

    Amazon

    $120

    $80

    These 12-ounce mugs are bestsellers for a reason. Product testers in our lab found them to be “sturdier than almost any other ceramic or stoneware mug out there,” comfortable to hold, and capable of retaining heat exceptionally well. Sip slowly and savor longer with these in your cupboard. Grab the set of six mugs while it’s nearly $40 off.

    Le Creuset has a reputation for excellence that it lives up to time and again. Score the brand’s exceptional pieces for up to 43% off during Prime Big Deal Days .

    For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Slashed Prices Up to 70% Ahead of October Prime Day
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Lodge’s Best Cast Iron Skillets, Dutch Ovens, and Griddles Are Up to 48% Off for Prime Big Deal Days
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    PSA: Target's Massive Fall Sale Has All-Clad, Ninja, and More Kitchen Essentials for Up to 69% Off Today
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Sam’s Club Is Opening New Location With Exactly Zero Checkout Counters
    Food & Wine16 hours ago
    This Cast Iron Oven Solves ‘the One Issue With Le Creuset,’ and It’s 33% Off at Amazon
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These October Prime Day Kitchen Deals — Starting at Just $3
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    The Best Amazon Prime Coffee Maker Deals Include Breville, Nespresso, and Ninja, Up to 40% Off
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Cane Sugar vs. Granulated Sugar: What’s the Difference?
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    The Best October Prime Day Knife Deals at Amazon, Including $220 Off a 15-Piece Henckels Set
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    The 50+ Best Cookware Deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 — Up to 51% Off
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    We've Tested Thousands of Kitchen Products, and 80+ of Our Favorites Are Deeply Discounted Right Now
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Le Creuset Is Finally Bringing This Stunning Color to the US, and Prices Start at $14
    Food & Wine19 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Can Do Almost Anything, And Top Models Are Up to 60% Off for October Prime Day
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    The Bread-Making ‘Rule’ That I Always Skip
    Food & Wine13 hours ago
    This Shopper-Loved Meat Thermometer is ‘Lightning-Fast’ and 49% Off for a Limited Time
    Food & Wine15 hours ago
    Le Creuset's Pasta Bowls Are $72, but I Found Ones That 'Match Perfectly' for $6 Apiece
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    Yes, You Should Add Salt to Your Pasta Water. Here’s Why.
    Food & Wine7 hours ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Here's How Gen Z Is Changing High Tea
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    October Prime Day Ends Tonight: Save Up to 74% on Last-Minute Deals From Breville, Vitamix, Yeti, and More
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    A TikTok Trend Has Kids Using Whipped Cream Canisters to Get High — and It’s Incredibly Dangerous
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    The FDA Just Recalled Nearly 10 Million Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Nationwide
    Food & Wine6 hours ago
    Popeyes Is Releasing a New Version of Its Popular Chicken Sandwich — but With a Much Spicier Sauce
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Why Social Media Users Are Accusing This Egg Brand of Scamming Its Customers
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    This Fan-Favorite Pringles Is Back — Along With 3 Other Spicy Flavors
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy