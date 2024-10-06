Open in App
    Food & Wine

    Amazon’s Hidden Luxury Collection Has Hundreds of Finds, but We Found the 9 Best Picks on Sale

    By Kristin Montemarano,

    2 days ago

    Deals are up to 44% off.

    Food & Wine / Will Dickey

    If you’re anything like me, you likely have a running wishlist of all the kitchen items you want, but you can’t necessarily deem them as must-haves for your collection . That’s half the fun, though, because when you finally do treat yourself to a luxe item, it’s that much more special.

    I have extra good news for you (and me) because now’s the best time to finally knock one of those items off of your list, as we found quite a few deals hiding in Amazon’s Premium Home section , which is pretty much a dedicated page filled with some of the most wished-for products on the market. You can shop so many incredible brands like Le Creuset , Staub , and Breville that are currently on sale, up to 44% off. A lot of these deals are rare, too, so don’t wait too long to shop the best nine picks below.

    Best Premium Kitchen and Dining Deals at Amazon

    Nordic Ware Harvest Leaves Bundt Pan

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NF0B_0vwFhXsZ00

    Amazon

    $50

    $36

    This bundt pan will make all of your sweet treats display-worthy thanks to its festive design. It features the brand's classic cast aluminum material with a 9-cup capacity. Debossed on the inside of the pan is a fall leaf pattern to create a dimensional design once the bundt is baked. It’s the perfect fall and Thanksgiving bakeware piece. Shop it on sale today for $36.

    Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNKll_0vwFhXsZ00

    Amazon

    $750

    $550

    Nothing gets more luxe than an at-home espresso machine . This Breville model is our favorite one on the market. We love just how customizable it is to use. Depending on your preferences, you can use it either on an automatic or a manual setting. The machine has additional functions you can adapt to make it even more personalized, like its built-in grinder and milk frother . With a $200 price cut, now’s the perfect time to finally become your own barista.

    Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 FlexBasket Air Fryer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lWqh_0vwFhXsZ00

    Amazon

    $180

    $100

    Another favorite of ours, this Ninja air fryer, landed at the top of our list as the best dual-zone air fryer . You can use both sides for totally different dishes or both to make bigger batches of the same ingredients. It performed very well during our tests, crisping up everything like chicken and French fries easily. User-friendly and clever, this is an excellent pick if you want more versatility from your air fryer.

    Schott Zwiesel 6-Piece Glass Stemless Wine Glass Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqoOs_0vwFhXsZ00

    Amazon

    $96

    $63

    Stemless wine glasses make sipping your favorite varietals easier (and a little less stressful, honestly). There’s no delicate stem to break, so if you have a few, they’re the perfect glass to give to guests. We found this Schott Zwiesel set on sale today for 35% off. Their chic design specifically suits red wine, with the perfect taper and a nice, thin, yet durable lip. Each glass has a 17-ounce capacity, so there’s plenty of space for a classic pour. With six in the set and a dishwasher-safe design, they’re ideal for holiday hosting.

    Le Creuset 3-Piece Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oXzO_0vwFhXsZ00

    Amazon

    $195

    $135

    Speaking of holiday hosting — a matching bakeware set is an easy way to impress guests with your sides, mains, and desserts. And there’s no better brand to do it than Le Creuset. This 3-piece set comes with all of the dish sizes you need, including a smaller 7.5-inch dish, a medium 10-inch dish, and a 12.5-inch dish. All of them match with whatever color you choose. They’re all on sale, so stock up on a set before the deal’s gone.

    Le Creuset Enamel on Steel 16-Quart Stockpot

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPwtV_0vwFhXsZ00

    Amazon

    $175

    $140

    Speaking of Le Creuset — this stockpot is on rare sale and was made to bubble and develop homemade broths and stocks (hence the name) for better, more flavorful dishes at home. You don’t have to use it for just that, though. It’s great for sauces and soups. This 16-quart size gives you plenty of space for big batches. The base has a handle, and the lid completes the set. Today, It’s 20% off in the shades of Caribbean , oyster , and cerise .

    Breville the Handy Mix Scraper Mixer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qo1WR_0vwFhXsZ00

    Amazon

    $115

    $100

    Whip up cream, batters, and more with this Breville hand mixer. According to our tests, it’s the best hand mixer on the market . We found it to be one of the most powerful hand mixers on the market, making light work of whipping and beating. It also comes with a very convenient light, so you can easily see what’s in the bowl as you blend. Another premium perk? It has built-in IQ, so the blender will automatically adjust depending on what attachment you’re using, whether it's the whisk, dough hook, or beater. Score it on a very rare sale now if you’re a Prime member .

    Staub Cast Iron 18.5 x 9.8-Inch Double Burner Griddle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfrrV_0vwFhXsZ00

    Amazon

    $270

    $200

    Cook pancakes, eggs, and homemade flatbreads easily on this Staub cast iron griddle. It's a double burner model, so there’s a good amount of space for whatever you cook (it measures 18.5 x 9.8 inches). It has shallow walls to keep the cooking process neat. There are two sturdy handles on either side of the griddle, too, making it easy to lift and move when you need to. It has Staub’s classic textured enameled surfaces, which sears beautifully but prevents serious sticking. It’s $70 off, but who knows for how long.

    Read the original article on Food & Wine.

