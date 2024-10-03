Yes, You Can Now Have Boozy Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate

Just in time for sweater weather.

Forget autumn’s unavoidable PSLs and its pumpkin spice…everything.

When the temperatures start to drop, and the leaves change color as days get shorter, the only thing we want is a massive mug of hot chocolate. Whether you’re into Swiss Miss because of the nostalgia factor, because you keep a couple of packets on hand to make impromptu mochas, or it’s just your go-to little treat, it can always hit the spot. And now, thanks to a new collaboration, you can enjoy its cocoa flavor in an elevated (and decidedly adult) format.

Swiss Miss has recently teamed up with Indianapolis-based spirits maker Hotel Tango Distillery to release Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow, a new cocoa-infused bourbon whiskey that has hints of caramelized sugar and toasted marshmallows. (If Hotel Tango’s name sounds familiar, it could be because of ‘ Shmallow , its previously released toasted marshmallow bourbon, which picked up a silver award at the 2022 Whiskey & Barrel Consumer Choice Awards.)

“We’re thrilled to partner with Swiss Miss, a brand known for its dedication to making the best hot cocoa,” Travis Barnes, Hotel Tango Distillery’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Together, we’ve created a bourbon that not only reflects our shared commitment to excellence but also promises to elevate every drinking experience.”

The new Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow whiskey is 30% alcohol by volume (ABV) — 60 proof — and will go on sale this month at select brick-and-mortar retailers. It can also be purchased online through CaskCartel.com. Each 750-milliliter bottle has a suggested retail price of $27.99. And as of this writing, Cask Cartel also sells it in two, three, and six-bottle bundles, in case you really like it — or want to put it aside to use as stocking stuffers later this year.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Hotel Tango Distillery to create this bourbon that is reminiscent of the iconic flavor of Swiss Miss,” Audrey Ingersoll, vice president and general manager of sweet treats at Conagra Brands, said in a statement. “Its distinctive flavors of hot cocoa and toasted marshmallow make this spirit a fabulous way for hot cocoa lovers to celebrate the season.”

Whether your go-to variety of Swiss Miss is the OG standard, the indulgent Dark Chocolate version, the mallow-packed Marshmallow Lovers, or even the Keto-Friendly Swiss Miss hot cocoa, you can still kick up your next mug with a splash of Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow. It doesn’t get much cozier than that.

