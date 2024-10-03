Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Food & Wine

    Yes, You Can Now Have Boozy Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate

    By Jelisa Castrodale,

    2 days ago

    Just in time for sweater weather.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSp0j_0vso2MlR00

    Courtesy of Hotel Tango / Swiss Miss

    ' title='Swiss Miss 'Shmallow toasted marshmallow whiskey and a metal mug with the Hotel Tango logo.'>

    Courtesy of Hotel Tango / Swiss Miss

    Forget autumn’s unavoidable PSLs and its pumpkin spice…everything.

    When the temperatures start to drop, and the leaves change color as days get shorter, the only thing we want is a massive mug of hot chocolate. Whether you’re into Swiss Miss because of the nostalgia factor, because you keep a couple of packets on hand to make impromptu mochas, or it’s just your go-to little treat, it can always hit the spot. And now, thanks to a new collaboration, you can enjoy its cocoa flavor in an elevated (and decidedly adult) format.

    Related: 9 Homemade Hot Chocolate Recipes for Comfort in a Cup

    Swiss Miss has recently teamed up with Indianapolis-based spirits maker Hotel Tango Distillery to release Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow, a new cocoa-infused bourbon whiskey that has hints of caramelized sugar and toasted marshmallows. (If Hotel Tango’s name sounds familiar, it could be because of ‘ Shmallow , its previously released toasted marshmallow bourbon, which picked up a silver award at the 2022 Whiskey & Barrel Consumer Choice Awards.)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J53Nj_0vso2MlR00

    Courtesy of Hotel Tango / Swiss Miss

    ' title='Swiss 'miss 'Shmallow toasted marshmallow whiskey.'>

    Courtesy of Hotel Tango / Swiss Miss

    “We’re thrilled to partner with Swiss Miss, a brand known for its dedication to making the best hot cocoa,” Travis Barnes, Hotel Tango Distillery’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Together, we’ve created a bourbon that not only reflects our shared commitment to excellence but also promises to elevate every drinking experience.”

    The new Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow whiskey is 30% alcohol by volume (ABV) — 60 proof — and will go on sale this month at select brick-and-mortar retailers. It can also be purchased online through CaskCartel.com. Each 750-milliliter bottle has a suggested retail price of $27.99. And as of this writing, Cask Cartel also sells it in two, three, and six-bottle bundles, in case you really like it — or want to put it aside to use as stocking stuffers later this year.

    Related: In Paris, Hot Chocolate Isn't Just a Drink — It's a Ritual

    “We are delighted to collaborate with Hotel Tango Distillery to create this bourbon that is reminiscent of the iconic flavor of Swiss Miss,” Audrey Ingersoll, vice president and general manager of sweet treats at Conagra Brands, said in a statement. “Its distinctive flavors of hot cocoa and toasted marshmallow make this spirit a fabulous way for hot cocoa lovers to celebrate the season.”

    Whether your go-to variety of Swiss Miss is the OG standard, the indulgent Dark Chocolate version, the mallow-packed Marshmallow Lovers, or even the Keto-Friendly Swiss Miss hot cocoa, you can still kick up your next mug with a splash of Swiss Miss ‘Shmallow. It doesn’t get much cozier than that.

    For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I Make Charcuterie Boards for Every Holiday, and These Are the 10 Tools You Need for Your Next Festive Spread
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    The Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullover Is the Loudest Outfit You Can Wear — Literally
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Forget Wheat or Rye — This Charleston Distillery Is Making 100% Corn Bourbon
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Snoop Dogg's Newest Collab Is Perfect for S'mores Season
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Dunkin' Is Going All Out for Halloween With New Drinks, Munchkins, and Costumes
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Shoppers Say Their Muffins and Cupcakes Look ‘Bakery Quality’ With This $10 Essential
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    A Port Strike Is Looming in the US — and It's Going to Make Getting Bananas, Cherries, and Other Foods Very Difficult
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    The Breville Barista Touch Is Hands-Down My Favorite Espresso Machine — Here’s Why
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Pizza Hut Is Giving Away 1 Million Pizzas Through Its 'Book It!' Program — Here's What to Know
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Do You Drink 2 to 3 Cups of Coffee a Day? A New Study Says It Could Could Prevent Heart Disease by as Much as 48%
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    The Story of Charleston, as Told Through an Oyster and Okra Gumbo
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    White Castle Has a Ton of Fall Discounts Coming — Here's What You Can Get
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    The Only Pie Plate I Travel With Is on Rare Sale at Amazon Right Now
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    How to Buy and Use Watercress, the Healthiest Vegetable According to the CDC
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    Burger King Is Releasing an Addams Family Menu Just in Time for Halloween — Here’s What You Can Get
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    6 Shopper-Loved Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Are on Sale at Amazon, Including Ninja and Cuisinart
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Get to Know the Best Types of Pears for Snacking, Baking, and Poaching
    Food & Wine8 days ago
    These Wedding Cakes Are Specifically Made for People Who Hate Cake
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Chef Tyler Florence Calls These Copper Pots and Pans His ‘Prized Possessions’ — and They’re $470 Off
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Shoppers Swear by These Under-$50 Frying Pans From Tramontina, Lodge, and More
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    A State-by-State Guide to New England’s Best Apple Cider Doughnuts
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Shopper-Loved Favorites from Yeti, Lodge, and KitchenAid Are Up to 61% Off Ahead of Amazon October Prime Day
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    A Fresh Batch of Mexican Bakeries Are Innovating Pan Dulce in the Bay Area
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy