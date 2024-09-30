Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Food & Wine

    Why Counter Service Restaurants Are Everywhere These Days

    By Regan Stephens,

    2 days ago

    Restaurant operators are finding new ways to move forward in an industry already running on slim margins.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TToa0_0vpJl3aZ00

    John Davidson

    The counter at Birdie's in Austin.' title='Counter service at Birdie's in Austin, Texas.'>

    John Davidson

    The counter at Birdie's in Austin.

    Watching owner Brooks Headley pour olive oil in the kitchen of Superiority Burger in New York, Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel had a realization. It was the same olive oil used at Del Posto, the Michelin-starred restaurant where both chefs had worked. But instead of gracing fine china plates set atop white tablecloths, Headley was pouring the fancy olive oil into paper boats that typically held dishes like preserved lemon chicory salad and malt cake with blueberry compote at his fast casual vegetarian burger restaurant.

    “Whoever wrote the rules?” she remembers thinking. “Why do restaurants have to be a certain way?”

    Related: The 2023 Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year Marries Destination-Worthy Dining With a Sustainable, Supportive Workplace

    A few years later, Malechek-Ezekiel and her husband, sommelier and hospitality veteran Arjav Ezekiel, thought about what they’d want their own restaurant to look like—a fun place with great food, wine, and hospitality. Then they planned how to make it happen in the face of the industry’s soaring labor and food costs.

    “We had to build this model from scratch knowing what we know today about the economics of restaurants,” says Ezekiel.



    "“We had to build this model from scratch knowing what we know today about the economics of restaurants." — Arjav Ezekiel"



    They signed a lease for a space in Austin just one month before Covid emerged, and opened Birdie’s in 2021. The restaurant and wine bar, named Food & Wine’s 2023 Restaurant of the Year , was inspired in part by places like Superiority Burger and Sqirl in Los Angeles, that married more ambitious food with a counter service model.

    Related: How Technology Replaced Service in Fine Dining

    In the last several years, counter service restaurants—i.e., where customers place their orders and pay at a counter or via QR code rather than being seated and served by waitstaff at a table—are proliferating. It’s thanks in part to pandemic-induced labor shortages, surging costs of food and labor, and an increasing consumer preference for convenience. In the coming years, the quick service restaurant sector is expected to continue to grow .

    Some diners aren’t yet sold on the model; complaints include feeling hurried, a lack of service and story-telling about the menu, and tipping fatigue . Still, with 98% of operators reporting that higher labor is an issue for their restaurant, 97% citing higher food costs, and 38% reporting their restaurants were not profitable last year, according to the National Restaurant Association 2024 state of the industry report , change is necessary. It’s led some operators to rethink long-established rules about service and hospitality in a way that could reshape the restaurant industry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFHKL_0vpJl3aZ00

    Courtesy of StarChefs

    Cardamaro and soft serve ice cream at Birdie's in Austin.' title='Hand pouring Cardamaro into a glass of ice next to a bowl of soft serve ice cream at Birdie's in Austin, Texas.'>

    Courtesy of StarChefs

    Cardamaro and soft serve ice cream at Birdie's in Austin.

    At Birdie’s, which serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday, diners queue up to order at the counter, and find a table to await dishes like $24 orecchiette with field peas and pecorino and $19 beef tartare with a carta di musica. But although it’s technically a counter service model, Ezekiel and Malechek-Ezekiel have also been laser-focused on the diner experience.

    Related: Mad About High Restaurant Prices? It's Not the Chef's Fault

    “The layering of hospitality was the secret ingredient,” says Ezekiel. “People are coming in, arms crossed, with low expectations for what that piece would look like. And that's where you get an opportunity to blow their socks off a little bit.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRzSq_0vpJl3aZ00

    Mike Prince / Courtesy of Fiore

    Two bowls of pasta on a counter at Fiore in Philadelphia.

    They do this with simple things, like refilling guests’ water glasses, clearing tables, and having the sommelier answer questions about the wine list. But they also might pour complimentary port for a couple celebrating a 20th anniversary, or sharing a printed list of their favorite restaurants in the city with out-of-town visitors.



    "“The biggest benefit is that we get to invest in our team." — Arjav Ezekiel"



    The result? Not only is the business thriving, but, says Ezekiel, “The biggest benefit is that we get to invest in our team.” Staffers working more than 25 hours are included in the tip pool (tipping, notes Ezekiel, averages about 22%), employee health insurance and mental healthcare is subsidized, and employees get paid vacation while the restaurant closes for a month each year.

    Ed Crochet and Justine MacNeil, the couple behind Philadelphia’s Fiore , reimagined their restaurant after the pandemic. On the heels of closing their four-year-old full service, 78-seat location in favor of a much smaller space, the chefs dropped dinner service. Now, diners order Italian-inspired pastries and egg sandwiches on freshly-baked focaccia for breakfast and housemade pastas and slow-cooked pork sandwiches at lunch, and take numbers to a table to await their food, served on floral ceramic dishware.

    Related: What We Wish Restaurant Guests Knew About Tipping

    Like Birdie’s, Fiore offers warm and efficient service, delivering drinks and food and clearing tables, but counter service made more sense in the smaller space with smaller check sizes. Also, Crochet adds, “The labor cost thing is real.” Restaurants turning to a more concentrated style of service, he says, are doing so “because the back of house employees now cost so much more money than they did before the pandemic.”

    Still, the counter service model hasn’t been a fit for every restaurant. In Reno, Nevada, the recently-opened Madein was envisioned around a counter service model, says co-owner Rachel Macintyre. Payroll was a main factor, but the owners were also inspired by Grassa in Portland, a no-frills counter service model serving elevated Italian dishes.

    “We really wanted to create this fine dining-meets-fast casual experience,” Macintyre says. But after the first night of the restaurant’s friends and family soft opening, they pivoted to table service for dinner. “In larger urban communities like Portland, where Grassa is located, [counter service] is becoming more common,” she says. “It's not here in Reno. There are maybe three restaurants that do it, so it's just new, and I think that caused a lot of confusion.”

    What’s more, the Madein team felt that without the added facetime with servers, they were missing out on storytelling about the menu items like Black Rabbit mead, made with honey from the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains, that make the restaurant special. They were also warned diners wouldn’t tip as well on counter service—a prediction they’ve seen play out. Until recently, Madein was still offering counter service at lunch, and although menu prices at lunch and dinner are roughly the same, the average tip hovered around 10%, while table service dinner clocks in around 25%.

    Related: The Customer Is Not Always Right

    As restaurants continue to run on slim margins, operators continue to find new ways to build businesses that work.

    “Tracy and I really believe in counter service, but we also believe counter service is one possible solution to some of the problems that restaurants are facing on the financial side,” says Ezekiel. “There are other ways to also solve it based on which market you're in.”

    With that said, the couple has recently fielded inquiries from several operators in different states seeking to learn about the Birdie’s model.

    “I think a lot of people see this as the future of restaurants,” he said.

    For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    The Story of Charleston, as Told Through an Oyster and Okra Gumbo
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Where to Taste Rhode Island-Style Pizza in Providence and Beyond
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Pair Fresh Hop Beer With Bavarian Pretzels in the Country's Hops Capital
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    This Pennsylvania Town Where Philly Chefs Source Ingredients Has Its Own Travel-Worthy Food Scene
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Pizza Hut Is Giving Away 1 Million Pizzas Through Its 'Book It!' Program — Here's What to Know
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Here's Your Front Row Seat to the First Ever Food & Wine Classic in Charleston — Live
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Burger King Is Releasing an Addams Family Menu Just in Time for Halloween — Here’s What You Can Get
    Food & Wine15 hours ago
    Wendy's Is Offering Its Frosty for $1 and It's all Thanks to McDonald's
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Mermaids in the Cape Fear River: North Carolina's Mysterious Folklore
    Town Talks14 days ago
    A User’s Guide to Every Egg Carton Label, From Grades to ‘Pasture-Raised’
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Get to Know the Best Types of Pears for Snacking, Baking, and Poaching
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Do You Drink 2 to 3 Cups of Coffee a Day? A New Study Says It Could Could Prevent Heart Disease by as Much as 48%
    Food & Wine16 hours ago
    4 Essential Components for a Chef-Level Yogurt Bowl
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    These Wedding Cakes Are Specifically Made for People Who Hate Cake
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    Dunkin' Is Going All Out for Halloween With New Drinks, Munchkins, and Costumes
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    The 13 Best Aldi Products of 2024, According to Customer Feedback
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    This Shih Tzu Is Searching For Home After Growing Family No Longer Able To Care For Him
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Snoop Dogg's Newest Collab Is Perfect for S'mores Season
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    2024's Drink of the Year Proves We Want More Cocktail for Our Money
    Food & Wine7 hours ago
    Founder Samara B. Davis Reveals That the Black Bourbon Society Is Coming to an End
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    A Guide to Canned Tomatoes, From Whole Peeled to Fire-Roasted
    Food & Wine11 hours ago
    A State-by-State Guide to New England’s Best Apple Cider Doughnuts
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Nespresso Is Launching Its First-Ever Canned Coffee
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    7 Scenic Culinary Destinations Along California's Central Coast
    Food & Wine1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy