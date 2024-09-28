Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Food & Wine

    Save Time and Space With This Newly Reimagined Microwave-Safe Cookware

    By Liv Dansky,

    2 days ago

    Shop square dishes now at Anyday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQ6Ot_0vmxMqTt00

    Anyday

    Long days of work call for quick, easy dinners . In my ideal world, these weeknight recipes dirty hardly any dishes, combine a few ingredients for maximum flavor, and fill me up without weighing me down. It’s a wishlist made easier with the right tools near to hand — or, one tool in particular: Anyday microwave-safe cookware . In designing dishes specifically for this chronically under-utilized small appliance, Food & Wine writers and thousands of customers alike have been able to cook more efficiently. And now, with the introduction of square dishes to the brand’s lineup, it’s easier than ever to save on prep time and storage space.

    The 8-Piece Square Dish Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lckHx_0vmxMqTt00

    Anyday

    $142

    $120

    Steph Chen, founder of Anyday, designed the square dishes with customer feedback in mind. “Sometimes we don’t even think about the way that shape impacts us,” she said. “When we make brownies or a casserole, it’s intuitive to reach for a square pan, right? We always want to create products that empower our customers to harness the power of the microwave for all of their cooking needs.” So, that’s what she did.

    I was lucky to receive Anyday’s 8-piece square dish set ahead of the launch. While I haven’t tried cooking anything from scratch using just the brand’s dishes and a microwave, I can confirm that they store leftovers beautifully and heat them evenly. The bundle includes one large , one medium , and two small square dishes , all with matching lids. You can also buy each container separately or combine the large and mediums into a 4-piece set .

    The new drop is made of glass, stainless steel, and silicone — the same materials as the brand’s original round dishes . As before, the knob in the center of the lid moves up to allow steam to vent in the microwave and pushes down to maintain freshness in the fridge . The shape is what differs. Whether you’re whipping up a batch of blondies or cramming your containers inside a cabinet , it’s all easier with the tidy lines of Anyday’s square dishes.

    Shoppers already consider the brand’s original bowls to be their “secret weapons” in the kitchen, and odds are good that they’ll love this latest launch, too. Scroll on to shop the square dish product line , which is available now at Anyday.

    The 4-Piece Square Dish Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QOlo_0vmxMqTt00

    Anyday

    $94

    $80

    The Large Square Dish

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESCgU_0vmxMqTt00

    Anyday

    $52

    The Medium Square Dish

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TasNq_0vmxMqTt00

    Anyday

    $42

    Set of 2 Small Square Dishes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NF212_0vmxMqTt00

    Anyday

    $48

    For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Food & Wine .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I Only Cook With Wooden Utensils, and These On-Sale Sets Are Up to 63% Off
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    6 Shopper-Loved Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Are on Sale at Amazon, Including Ninja and Cuisinart
    Food & Wine16 hours ago
    I Just Moved to a Tiny Apartment, and This Is the Kitchen Gear That’s Actually Worth My Storage Space
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Spain Proves Wine Can Be Aged and Inexpensive — Here Are 7 Reds to Seek Out
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Shoppers Say Their Muffins and Cupcakes Look ‘Bakery Quality’ With This $10 Essential
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    The 8 Best Tea Kettles, According to Our Tests
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    The Best Way to Cook Bacon, According to the Best Bacon Producer in the World
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    This Massively Popular Milk Brand Was Just Recalled in 27 States — Here's What You Need to Know
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Are Allergy-Free Spirits Legitimate? Allergists Break It Down
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    The 13 Best Aldi Products of 2024, According to Customer Feedback
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    Love a Shirley Temple? 7-Up’s New Flavor Is for You
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Don't Wait for October Prime Day to Shop These Rare Yeti Deals — They May Just Sell Out
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    This Is the Real Reason Olive Oil Often Comes in a Green Bottle
    Food & Wine13 hours ago
    The 5 Best Pieces of Lodge Cast Iron Cookware, According to the People Who Actually Make It
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Maximize Your Cabinet Space With These Clever Kitchen Organizers, Starting at Just $2
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Get to Know the Best Types of Pears for Snacking, Baking, and Poaching
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    4 Essential Components for a Chef-Level Yogurt Bowl
    Food & Wine1 day ago
    Your Favorite Foods Could Soon Come With a Warning Label, Thanks to the FDA
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    We Tried Every New Fall Ice Cream Flavor From Jeni’s — Here Are the Reviews
    Food & Wine5 days ago
    It Must Be Brunch if Breakfast Comes With Sparkling Wine
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    In Defense of a St. Louis Favorite, Provel Cheese
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    Pasta Bowls, Dinnerware Sets, and More From This Chef-Loved Brand Are Up to 63% Off Right Now
    Food & Wine4 days ago
    Forget Wheat or Rye — This Charleston Distillery Is Making 100% Corn Bourbon
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    Behold: the Best Tacos in Every State, According to Yelp
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    These Are the 4 Best Saucepans of 2024, Tested by Food & Wine
    Food & Wine6 days ago
    The Story of Charleston, as Told Through an Oyster and Okra Gumbo
    Food & Wine2 days ago
    Tayēr + Elementary’s Monica Berg Wants People to Know That Those Picture-Perfect Strawberries Probably Taste Like Nothing — Here’s Why
    Food & Wine7 days ago
    Want to Organize Your Kitchen, but Not Sure Where to Start? Amazon Has Everything You Need on Sale
    Food & Wine3 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy