Save Time and Space With This Newly Reimagined Microwave-Safe Cookware

Shop square dishes now at Anyday.

Anyday

Long days of work call for quick, easy dinners . In my ideal world, these weeknight recipes dirty hardly any dishes, combine a few ingredients for maximum flavor, and fill me up without weighing me down. It’s a wishlist made easier with the right tools near to hand — or, one tool in particular: Anyday microwave-safe cookware . In designing dishes specifically for this chronically under-utilized small appliance, Food & Wine writers and thousands of customers alike have been able to cook more efficiently. And now, with the introduction of square dishes to the brand’s lineup, it’s easier than ever to save on prep time and storage space.

The 8-Piece Square Dish Set

Anyday

$142

$120

Steph Chen, founder of Anyday, designed the square dishes with customer feedback in mind. “Sometimes we don’t even think about the way that shape impacts us,” she said. “When we make brownies or a casserole, it’s intuitive to reach for a square pan, right? We always want to create products that empower our customers to harness the power of the microwave for all of their cooking needs.” So, that’s what she did.

I was lucky to receive Anyday’s 8-piece square dish set ahead of the launch. While I haven’t tried cooking anything from scratch using just the brand’s dishes and a microwave, I can confirm that they store leftovers beautifully and heat them evenly. The bundle includes one large , one medium , and two small square dishes , all with matching lids. You can also buy each container separately or combine the large and mediums into a 4-piece set .

The new drop is made of glass, stainless steel, and silicone — the same materials as the brand’s original round dishes . As before, the knob in the center of the lid moves up to allow steam to vent in the microwave and pushes down to maintain freshness in the fridge . The shape is what differs. Whether you’re whipping up a batch of blondies or cramming your containers inside a cabinet , it’s all easier with the tidy lines of Anyday’s square dishes.

Shoppers already consider the brand’s original bowls to be their “secret weapons” in the kitchen, and odds are good that they’ll love this latest launch, too. Scroll on to shop the square dish product line , which is available now at Anyday.

The 4-Piece Square Dish Set

Anyday

$94

$80

The Large Square Dish

Anyday

$52

The Medium Square Dish

Anyday

$42

Set of 2 Small Square Dishes

Anyday

$48

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine .

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.