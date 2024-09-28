October Prime Day Is Next Week, but You Can Already Save Up to 46% on Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, and More Cast Iron

Grab our favorite Dutch oven, cast iron skillet, grill pan, and more.

Cast iron cookware is essential to any kitchen thanks to its durability and excellent heat retention. Whether you’re ready for your first Dutch oven or simply looking to add a grill pan to your growing cast iron collection, we found 10 early October Prime Day Deals that include a Le Creuset Dutch oven , Staub braiser , and Lodge skillet — but that’s just the start. You can save up to 46% on some of our favorite cast iron pieces before Prime Big Deal Days even starts.

The Best Cast Iron Cookware Deals at Amazon

Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

$420

$299

We’ve recommended the Le Creuset Dutch oven for years and continue to stand by it as one of our top picks. No matter what we cooked in it during our tests, the Le Creuset was easy to clean and cooked foods to tender perfection. While it’s rarely on sale, you can grab it for $121 off right now.

Staub 3.5-Quart Braiser With Glass Lid

Amazon

$270

$180

Another brand that’s excelled at our tests is Staub, which has this braiser on sale for 33% off. With a wider bottom, the braiser has more cooking surface to avoid overcrowding meatballs or chicken thighs. This Staub braiser also has a glass lid so you can keep an eye on your food as it cooks. Thanks to the dark enamel interior, you won’t ever have to worry about staining.

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3.5-Quart Pumpkin Cocotte

Amazon

$230

$187

Is it really fall if you don’t have pumpkin-shaped cookware of some kind? Thankfully, this Staub pumpkin cocotte is here to help you celebrate the season and cook all sorts of cozy meals, like butternut squash soup or beef stew .

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

$133

$80

This more affordable Lodge Dutch oven is only $80 right now and “lasts forever,” according to a buyer who has their grandmother’s Lodge Dutch oven. It has a smooth, glossy enamel finish and comfortable handles for carrying heavy meals straight from the oven to the tabletop.

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

$50

$30

Another favorite of ours is the Lodge cast iron skillet , which is a skillet that can sear, sauté, bake, and much more. It’s been our top pick for years, thanks to its great heat retention and distribution. Plus, we love the helper handle that makes maneuvering it around the stovetop easy. For only $30, it’s worth grabbing and holding onto for the rest of your life.

Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan

Amazon

$40

$21

When we tested grill pans , the Lodge pan was the best value pick. It heats evenly and leaves clear char marks on cooked foods. The sloped sides also make delicate work much easier, like flipping soft pieces of zucchini. Right now, it’s an astounding 46% off.

Lodge Cast Iron Rectangular Reversible Grill

Amazon

$60

$35

Who doesn’t love a piece of cookware that can do double duty? This clever, reversible grill from Lodge that’s 41% off can flip into a griddle. You can achieve grill marks on your kebab skewers on one side and cook fluffy pancakes on the other.

Lodge Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven

Amazon

$76

$49

Speaking of double duty, Lodge also has this double Dutch oven with a lid that doubles as a dual-handled skillet. Stew your lentils in the pot and bake cornbread in the pan. At only $49, it’s a great two-for-one deal.

Crock-Pot 10-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

$45

$34

If you want an enameled skillet , the Crock-Pot pan delivers high value at an affordable price. It’s heat-responsive, has gently sloped sides that hold more food, and is only $34.

Tramontina 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

Amazon

$120

$74

As the maker of one of our favorite nonstick skillets , it only makes sense that Tramontina also has a great enameled Dutch oven. The Latte color is 38% off right now and offers the ideal neutral palette for a design-forward kitchen. Plus, it has clean lines, comfortable handles, and a gold knob that complements the cream color.



