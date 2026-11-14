Even before the City Beautiful got a blast of chilly weather, SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration transformed into a winter wonderland. From sparkling lights to snow along the lagoon, everyone became entranced with this holiday event. All the guests should come hungry because these best bites are definitely on Santa’s must eat list.

SeaWorld Orlando has elevated its food and beverage program. From being a premiere destination to celebrate local and craft breweries to globally influenced food, the culinary team continues to raise the bar.

During the 2026 SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration, the theme park is full of marketplaces that tempt guests with satisfying savory dishes, sugary delights, and tempting libations. Getting a tasting lanyard is definitely the best choice to sip and savor all the deliciousness.

Chicken and waffles, photo by Cristine Struble

Top Food and Drink Options on Santa’s Must Eat List at SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration

With 16 food and beverage marketplaces around the theme park, there is a dish and a drink for everyone. Since there are so many choices, it invites locals to visit and visit often during the holiday season.

Personally, the Tasting Lanyard is a perfect choice to try many options. Additionally, several dishes are perfect for sharing. As long as you’re with friends, nibbling, grazing, or sampling during the season is a great way to experience the holiday event.

Kris Kringle Pretzel Melt – Do Knot Open Till Christmas

Pretzels are always a theme park mainstay, but this sandwich had me skipping the snack and opting for the meal. The warm sandwich is pressed to keep the chewy pretzel outside and the tender dough center.

Nestled between the warm bread is turkey, Swiss and honey mustard. The condiment has just the right amount of spice to cut through the hearty turkey and Swiss. It might sound like a traditional sandwich, but it is far from basic.

Festive Chicken and Waffle – Waffle Wonderland

The classic brunch dish gets a holiday makeover. Served with maple hot honey, that extra burst of sweetness would get an elf’s approval.

The chicken is well-seasoned and crunchy, which is key to this dish. While everyone will need a knife and fork, it is worth the effort to enjoy a second helping.

Ropa Vieja Festiva – Festin Feliz

SeaWorld Orlando shines with its globally inspired dishes, and this new option is a prime example, The shredded beef is tender, flavorful, and hearty. With peppers and olives, there is enough acid to balance the rich protein.

The true star of the plate is the sauce. It is bright, a touch spicy, and luscious. While the tostones can be hit and miss, the other components make this choice a must order.

Three Cheese Ravioli – Baking Spirits High

Eating ravioli at a theme park is not the norm, but this dish deserves to be on every must eat list. The pasta is tender and the filling is luscious.

The real star of the plate is the chardonnay cream. This sauce should be bottled, or at least served with a crostini. It might be bad form to lick the plate, but I did not want to leave a drop behind.

Pavlova with berries, photo by Cristine Struble

Berries and Cream Pavlova – Baking Spirits High

Probably one of the trickiest desserts to master, SeaWorld Orlando’s Pavlova is sublime. It is light, airy, and just the right amount of sweetness.

Nestled in the center is lovely cream and it is topped with some fruit. While I would have liked some more fruit or even a little dollop of jam to break up the sugary notes, it is a lovely dessert. Paired with a hoppy IPA and it is a great evening dessert.

Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter Beignet – ‘Tis the Season Beignets

The hands down winner of the day is the Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter Beignet. The portion is definitely big enough to share. Even as other people scramble to make s’mores, it is worth standing in any line to order at least one plate of these beignets.

The dough is perfectly fried with crisp edges. As your fork gives way to the tender dough, it is pillowy perfection.

Topped with a drizzle and a dollop of whipped cream, this dish is big enough to share, but you will not want to give away a single bite. This dessert is the ultimate splurge and one that everyone will wish for SeaWorld to keep on its menu.

SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration runs now through January 3, 2027 on select nights. In addition to the specialty food offerings, there are seasonal shows, character meet and greets, holiday displays, and fireworks. Check with the theme park’s website for ticket information and times.

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