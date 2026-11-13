The Hollow Tree revealed a new dessert that will have people enjoying another cookie. The new E.L. Fudge Coins are a fun, innovative, and tasty treat. It is time to snack and smile with this serving of sweetness.

Keebler has been a staple in people’s pantries for decades. From the classic fudge stripes to Chips Deluxe, those cookies have been part of life’s sweetest memories. Whether it is happiness sparked when finding some in the lunchbox to the dessert following a satisfying meal, those Elves know how to make people happy.

While the classic cookies will always have a place in the shopping cart, Keebler understands that innovation is key. Finding new ways to spark interest and entice another purchase is vital to keeping the brand relevant.

The new E.L. Fudge Coins capture that concept. At their core, they have flavors that people love but are presented in a fun way.

Speaking about the new cookies, Ian Wetzel, Director at Keebler said, “Innovation has always been part of how the Elves bake, and E.L. Fudge Coins are a first for the brand. Every coin is a little piece of the Hollow Tree and an invitation into the world of imaginative play. We reimagined a fan-favorite cookie in an entirely new shape and size. It’s a fresh take on a classic that gives families more ways to snack, play and share a little magic together.”

New E.L. Fudge Coins, photo provided by Keebler

Ready to Open a Bag of E.L. Fudge Coins?

Available at Walmart, the new E.L. Fudge Coins come in a resealable, stand-up bag. It allows people to enjoy one or a handful at a time. As people’s portion sizes continue to change, that ability to eat as few or as many as they want is key.

Each bag contains 10 different designs on the cookies. Images include the six Keebler Elves, Ernie’s Spoon, Leo’s Brush, the Magic Oven and the Hollow Tree. Whether people seek a particular image or create a sweet vignette, the visual is just as engaging as the sweet flavor.

Of course, the cookie is the real draw to people buying a bag or two. It starts with the classic vanilla shortbread cookie. The vanilla is just sweet enough. It is familiar, taps some tasty memories, and provides the foundation to the decadent chocolate bottom.

Each cookie has a chocolate fudge bottom. The layer is just thick enough to ensure that every bite has a chocolate note, but the chocolate does not overpower the shortbread. When every bite is consistent, the eating enjoyment is amplified.

With these cookies, they lend themselves to some culinary creativity. For example, the cookies would be delightful as a layer of a trifle or even a cream pie. Additionally, they could be crumbled into a milkshake, yogurt, or even pudding.

Additionally, these cookies pair well with milk, coffee, or even that espresso martini. When a dessert appeals to a wide range of people, it is guaranteed to be an instant hit.

The E.L. Fudge Coins are available at Walmart. The 8-ounce stand-up bag has a suggested retail price of $2.98.

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