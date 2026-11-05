Chad Michael Murray Celebrates ‘Tis the Season to Sonic

Whether the first flurry flutters to the ground or the day feels more like summer, the holiday season is here. This year, America’s favorite drive-in celebrates the season’s sentimentality. In partnership with Chad Michael Murry, ‘Tis the Season to Sonic brings all the heartfelt vibes.

The holidays are a time to celebrate connections. Even though the commercialism of gift gifting can fill the day, the true spirit is about connecting with people. From celebrating traditions to just enjoying togetherness, people long to embrace that feeling of fulfillment.

Many holiday movies tug at the heartstrings and others fulfill people’s romantic dreams. Chad Michael Murray has starred in many films that capture both the warm and the connection that the season offers.

This year, the popular actor stars in Sonic’s new seasonal campaign. Whether people grab the new Santa Slush Float with a special someone or enjoy a family outing after a day of sledding, Sonic wants to be the restaurant where memories are and will continue to be made.

As Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer at Sonic explained, “Sonic has always been more than a place to grab a meal or a drink, it’s a familiar hometown spot where people come together to have a fun break in their day. With ‘Tis the Season to Sonic,’ we’re celebrating everything people love about coming home for the holidays. Chad brings the perfect mix of nostalgia, charm and humor to the story, while the Santa Slush Float gives everyone a new reason to make Sonic part of the season.

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 23: Chad Michael Murray enjoys a slush while filming a project at SONIC in on October 23, 2026 in East Meadow, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SONIC)

Ready to Order from Sonic’s Winter Menu?

While the new campaign has people smiling from ear to ear, Sonic’s Winter Menu has them craving another order. From a flavorful burger to the ultimate seasonal sipper, everyone will be happy to pull into that parking spot.

The highlight of the seasonal offerings is the Santa Slush Float. The combination of cherry and vanilla is juicy and sweet. Served in a Santa-themed cup, the jolly man himself will ask for this drink instead of milk on his big night.

It is smart for Sonic to skip the peppermint and chocolate options for the holiday season. When everyone else is offering these flavors, it is hard to stand out in the crowd. Cherry and vanilla appeal to young and old. Additionally, the flavor works with food and on its own. It is that drink that works in any and every holiday moment.

The other Holiday Menu items are Smoked Gouda and Bacon SONIC Smasher, the $7 Big Deal Meal, the Merry Berry Fizz made with Sprite or Sprite Zero and the Holiday Creamy Vanilla made with Coca-Cola or Coca-Cola Zero. The food items mix and match well. Plus, those drinks can be the perfect holiday day refreshment.

Ready to get into the seasonal spirit? ‘Tis the season to Sonic and everyone can celebrate that holiday magic.

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