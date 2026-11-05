WhistlePig Releases 12 Year Rye Single Finish Maple Crème Brûlée for the Holidays

Whiskey drinkers have a special gift to unwrap this holiday season. Continuing the distiller’s commitment to innovation and ingenuity, the latest WhistlePig release celebrates Vermont in a creative way. One pour of the new 12 Year Rye Single Finish Maple Crème Brûlée captures the sweetness of the holiday season.

Rye whiskey has an underlying spice quality. Whether bold or subtle, the flavor has the ability to meld with other characteristics. When combined with a sweet note, the resulting flavor has complexity, creativity, and curiosity.

For the holiday season, WhistlePig added a first for the distillery. The specialty release celebrates Vermont’s maple syrup. Continuing its commitment to creative aging choices, the used maple syrup barrels add a sweetness that will both surprise and impress whiskey drinkers.

According to Meghan Ireland, Chief Blender at WhistlePig Whiskey, “The magic here is that crème brûlée describes the flavor, not any ingredients added to the whiskey. We wanted to take something distinctly Vermont and see how far we could push it through the barrel alone. Reworking the maple syrup barrels gave us this rich, caramelized character while still letting the Rye lead, which is exactly what we were after. It’s unmistakably WhistlePig Rye, just with a little seasonal flair for the holidays.”

12 Year Rye Single Finish Maple Crème Brûlée, photo provided by WhistlePig

Tasting Notes for WhistlePig’s 12 Year Rye Single Finish Maple Crème Brûlée

The new, limited-edition 12 Year Rye Single Finish Maple Crème Brûlée allows barrels and aging to develop a unique sweetness that is inherently Vermont. As the name, crème brulee, suggests, the caramelized sugar is forefront, but the whiskey is far from a cloying sip.

The team used WhistlePig barrels that held its barrel-aged maple syrup. All that oak had both whiskey and maple syrup infused in it. When the barrel was recharged, the added caramelization revigorated the sugars.

Like a crème brulee, the caramelization has sweetness and even a hint of nuttiness. Yes, it is maple forward and has underlying spice. But, that air of sophistication is as vital as its whimsical side.

The biggest take away from this release is that WhistlePig never added flavor to the spirit. Through ingenuity and craft, it created a unique release that is delightful as a neat sip, simple pour, or used in a cocktail.

While WhistlePig suggested an Old Fashion, this release would be lovely in a Manhattan or even a whiskey sour. That sweetness with the punch of acid could be quite interest.

Additionally, a tea cocktail with this release would be quite intriguing. A chai old fashion could be the must have after dinner drink for the holidays.

The 12 Year Rye Single Finish Maple Crème Brûlée is available now for a limited time. The suggested retail price is $124.99. Check with retailers for availability and pricing.

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