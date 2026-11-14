An increasing number of students at Ohio University are becoming sick with E. coli infections.

The number of confirmed patients has increased to 11, up from seven on Nov. 11.

All 11 cases involve Ohio University students, according to a joint news release early Friday afternoon from the Athens City-County Health Department and Ohio University.

Officials with the university and health department are working together to identify the source or sources of exposure to the bacteria.

Dr. Carl Ortman, the county’s health commissioner, said a team is conducting interviews with the affected students to try and determine where they might have been exposed and if their activities over the past several days overlap in a way that suggests a common source of exposure.

“Details such as when people became ill, where they spent time, and what they ate in the days before symptoms began can help investigators determine whether these cases are connected,” according to the news release.

Ortman said he expects to see more cases in the coming days. “I anticipate that this is not the end of what we’re seeing,” he said.

Ohio University officials said the school has taken several measures to control the spread, including more cleaning and disinfection in dining areas and residence halls and inspections of food preparation facilities to make sure proper safety procedures are being followed.

About E. coli infections

Anyone who developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctor about their possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific tests are required to diagnose the infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or life-threatening symptoms and complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 5 to 10 percent of those diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than five years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should immediately seek emergency medical care. People with HUS will likely be hospitalized because the condition can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.