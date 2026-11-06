Mushrooms suspected in woman’s death

French authorities are investigating the death of a woman who consumed dried mushrooms.

At the start of November, health officials were notified about the death of a patient following a severe case of poisoning, potentially linked to dried morel mushrooms sold at a B&M store.

The woman, who had no underlying health conditions, developed gastrointestinal symptoms on Nov. 2, a few hours after consuming the mushrooms. After contacting her regional poison control and toxicovigilance center, she went to the nearest medical facility. However, she passed away on Nov. 3.

Local media reported the woman was a 27-year-old called Marie-Lou who lived in Montpellier.

Authorities are investigating the potential connection between the consumption of morel mushrooms, onset of symptoms, and the death with testing underway.

Affected retailers have initiated a withdrawal and recall of the morel mushrooms in question. The Champibon brand of mushrooms sold in a 60-gram jar at B&M have a date of Dec. 1, 2029.

Consumers who have the implicated product are advised not to eat it. They may remain toxic even after being cooked.

If people experience digestive issues – such as diarrhea or vomiting – in the hours following the consumption of the morel mushrooms, they should immediately contact a Poison Control Center.

Scale of mushroom poisoning

In September 2026, nearly 500 cases associated with the picking and eating of wild mushrooms were reported to French poison control centers, and there were more than 200 cases in October, according to the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES).

In 2025, 1,300 mushroom poisonings were reported to poison control centers. One patient died and three people received liver transplants because of Amanita poisoning. Since 2025, surveillance is year-round. The majority of cases were during mushroom picking season, from July to December.

Analysis of 2024 data revealed that, between July and December, 1,363 people with symptoms contacted a Poison Control Center after eating mushrooms and three died. In 2023, 1,482 cases were recorded.

Most poisonings occur when an edible species is mistaken for a poisonous one, when they are stored incorrectly, when mushrooms in a poor condition or insufficiently cooked are eaten, or when too many are consumed at once. It can also be because a smartphone app wrongly identifies the mushroom picked.