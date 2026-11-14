Eight everyday foods, vegetables, fruit, mushrooms, natto, miso, kimchi, yogurt and coffee, showed up on the healthier side of the gut in a Nature Medicine study of 6,803 Japanese adults. Tokyo Medical University researchers found that people who ate them more often tended to carry more gut bacteria tied to lower inflammation.

The study is observational, so it shows a pattern rather than proof that any one food builds a healthier gut. Kimchi and yogurt were grouped with the fermented foods, the dairy results were less clear-cut, and the fermentation microbes themselves did not mediate the health links.

How the Tokyo Medical University Team Looked at the Gut

The work was published on Nov. 5, 2026, and led by Associate Professor Naoyoshi Nagata of Tokyo Medical University, according to the university’s press release. Researchers from the Japan Institute for Health Security, the University of Tokyo and RIKEN joined the effort, Global Agriculture reported.

Participants came from the Japanese 4D cohort and were aged 16 to 95. The team read their stool samples with shotgun metagenomics and tested whether gut bacteria statistically sit between 28 modifiable lifestyle factors and general health plus 15 chronic diseases, according to the paper in Nature Medicine.

The result was two opposing groups of bacteria. One tracked with plant foods, fermented foods, coffee and exercise. The other tracked with refined carbohydrates such as white rice, bread and noodles, plus sugary soft drinks, smoking and long hours of sitting.

Over a quarter of the bacteria on the disease-linked side normally live in the mouth, and about 14 percent are pathogen-related. E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae were tied to refined carbohydrates and soft drinks.

The team also turned the findings into a gut-bacteria score called MADE, which separated people with inflammatory bowel disease from others with an AUC of 0.87, a standard measure where 1.0 is perfect. Adding the scores to age, sex, body mass index and lifestyle improved discrimination for 9 of 16 outcomes, though the authors say the clinical usefulness is unproven.

Vegetables, Fruit and Mushrooms Feed the Butyrate Makers

Vegetables, fruit and mushrooms were tied to bacteria that break down plant fibers such as pectin, hemicellulose and cellulose. That path led to butyrate-producing species including Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Anaerostipes hadrus.

Butyrate is one of the main short-chain fatty acids gut bacteria make by fermenting dietary fiber. A 2026 review in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences describes it as an energy source for colon cells that helps strengthen the intestinal barrier, though the review’s authors say clinical evidence in people is still limited and inconsistent.

In about 1,700 participants, the healthier-side bacteria went along with more butyrate in stool and with lower levels of the inflammatory markers TNF-alpha, IL-8 and interferon-gamma. The disease-side bacteria showed the opposite pattern, tracking with higher levels of those markers.

Coffee Joins the Healthier Pattern

Coffee followed the same healthier path. One species, Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus, was identified as a mediator linking coffee intake to reduced risk of inflammatory bowel disease, the paper reports.

The finding concerns coffee drinkers’ gut bacteria, not a recommended number of cups. The study did not set a dose, and it assessed diet with a food frequency questionnaire.

Where Natto, Miso, Kimchi and Yogurt Fit

Hokkaido Shimbun’s report lists natto, pickles, kimchi and yogurt among the fermented foods, and names miso as linked to Adlercreutzia. That group of bacteria is involved in making equol, and natto and miso are both fermented soy foods.

A twist came from the live microbes in those foods. Starter cultures such as Bacillus subtilis in natto and Streptococcus thermophilus in yogurt were found in participants’ guts, but they did not statistically explain the health links. The authors suggest fermented foods may help by supporting the gut’s own resident bacteria rather than by moving in themselves.

The abstract links the health-associated pathway to plant, soy and dairy intake, but the dairy results were less clear-cut. Dairy intake was tied to several Bifidobacterium species, and some, such as B. pseudocatenulatum, showed health-oriented mediation while others, such as B. breve, showed disease-risk-oriented mediation, according to the paper’s results. Readers looking for ways to use it can browse the site’s healthy yogurt recipes, and sauerkraut, a fermented staple the study did not measure, has its own taste explainer.

What the Study Cannot Say

The design is cross-sectional, so it captures one snapshot of food habits and bacteria rather than following people until disease appears. A longitudinal analysis of a subset of 402 people, with a median of 2.0 years between stool collections, was reported in the same paper.

The authors also point to other unmeasured confounders, including socioeconomic status, sleep quality and psychosocial stress, and to uncertainty about whether the results hold beyond Japan. They call for experimental and clinical intervention trials.

The bacteria-based health scores held up in 11 of 13 independent cohorts totaling 3,095 people in the United States, China, Sweden, Russia and Australia. Funding included grants from Ezaki Glico, Danone and J-Milk, and the institutions state that the funders had no role in the design, analysis or publication.

For now, the study offers a reason to keep fiber-rich plants and fermented foods on the plate, with the caveat that the evidence is a pattern, not proof. Another recent study-based story on the site covers potassium-rich foods and blood pressure.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: ノボホショコロトソ – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons