Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 26 this year, and the clock on the leftovers starts the moment the meal ends. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days. Extension food safety experts at the University of Florida and North Carolina State University spell out what that means for turkey, stuffing, gravy and pie.

The 3 to 4 Day Rule Starts With a Two-Hour Deadline

The USDA page also says leftovers can be frozen for 3 to 4 months. For a meal served on Thursday, Nov. 26, three to four days in the refrigerator runs out around Sunday, Nov. 29 or Monday, Nov. 30.

That window only holds if the food gets cold in time. According to the USDA, leftovers must be refrigerated within 2 hours of cooking or of coming off an appliance that keeps them warm. Perishable food left at room temperature for more than 2 hours should be thrown away, and the page’s parenthetical shortens that limit to 1 hour above 90°F.

The agency’s separate Thanksgiving turkey page puts the holiday version this way: Thanksgiving leftovers are safe in the refrigerator for up to four days, or until the Monday after Thanksgiving. It also recommends dividing leftovers into smaller portions, including carving the turkey, before refrigerating or freezing them.

Reheating has its own number. Leftovers should reach 165°F as measured with a food thermometer, the USDA says, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s food poisoning prevention guidance, reviewed Oct. 28, 2026, gives the same 165°F figure. The CDC adds that food cooked ahead should be kept at 140°F or hotter until it is served.

The university guidance below was published in earlier holiday seasons, in November 2025 and November 2024. It is standing expert advice rather than a new rule, and it lines up with the USDA timeline above.

Turkey: Cook to 165°F, Then Get It Cold Quickly

Keith Schneider, a University of Florida professor of food safety, is quoted throughout a UF/IFAS holiday leftovers guide published Nov. 24, 2025. For the turkey, he advises cooking it to 165°F and storing the leftovers within two hours.

The guide also warns against putting hot food straight into the refrigerator. Schneider said it raises the temperature inside the fridge, which works against everything already stored there.

Food Plus Words keeps a collection of leftover turkey recipes for sliced meat that is stored within that 3 to 4 day window.

Stuffing Is the Dish With the Most Warnings

Stuffing draws caution from every source. The USDA’s Thanksgiving page says that for optimal safety and uniform doneness, stuffing should be cooked separately, and that the center of any stuffing cooked in the bird must reach 165°F. The agency also says it does not recommend stuffing a whole turkey, because of the risk of cross-contamination.

Schneider says the same in the UF/IFAS guide. Cooking stuffing separately is safest. Stuffing cooked inside the turkey should be removed once the turkey reaches 165°F and reheated in a separate dish to 165°F, because it may not get hot enough inside the bird. Leftover stuffing goes into a shallow dish for the refrigerator or freezer.

Sheri Ledford, a North Carolina Cooperative Extension agent, shared NC State’s Safe Plates guidance in a November 2024 Rutherford County post. It says stuffing and casseroles need to be reheated carefully, reaching 165°F throughout before the dish is eaten. The site’s leftover stuffing recipes cover what to do with the dish once it is cooled and stored.

Gravy: Small Shallow Containers Going In, a Rolling Boil Coming Out

“Gravy can be tricky when it comes to food safety,” Schneider said. His reasoning is that refrigerators are good at keeping food cold but not at removing heat, so gravy belongs in small, shallow containers, which cool faster than a deep pot or a tall container.

On the way back out, the Safe Plates guidance from Ledford says gravies and sauces should be brought to a rolling boil when reheated. The same post says to refrigerate leftovers for up to four days at most and to reheat them only once.

Pie: Pecan Is Low Risk, Pumpkin Has a Two-Hour Limit

For dessert, the UF/IFAS guide says risk comes down to moisture. Pecan pie has essentially no water and is low risk, according to Schneider.

Pumpkin pie holds a lot of moisture, and the guide says it should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours. The North Carolina post does not mention pie.

A roundup of Thanksgiving leftover recipes covers what to make once the safe window is mapped out.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Famartin – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons