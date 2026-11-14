Secret menus can sound like drive-thru legends, but In-N-Out, Portillo’s and Dutch Bros have real off-menu favorites worth knowing about. From mustard-grilled Animal Style burgers to loaded chili cheese fries and fruity Galaxy Fish drinks, these orders offer a fun twist on familiar favorites. Knowing what to ask for makes all the difference, especially when the best finds don’t appear on the regular menu.

Photo credit: Depositphotos.

In-N-Out Animal Style Burger

Mustard goes onto the beef patty as it cooks, followed by pickles, grilled onions and extra spread. In-N-Out lists Animal Style on its own not-so-secret menu, so you can use those words at the counter. The preparation applies to your choice of burger, not an entirely separate sandwich.

In-N-Out Protein Style Burger

Want the burger without its usual bun? Ask for Protein Style. The restaurant says it wraps your chosen burger in hand-leafed lettuce instead of bread. It’s a specific, company-recognized preparation rather than a social-media nickname that employees must decode.

Photo credit: Depositphotos.

In-N-Out Grilled Cheese

The chain’s Grilled Cheese is a burger-style sandwich without a beef patty. You get two slices of melted American cheese with lettuce, tomato and spread on a bun, with onions optional. That makes it a practical order for someone who wants the familiar toppings without meat.

Portillo’s Triple Cheeseburger

Portillo’s calls this a secret-menu item and lists three one-third-pound charbroiled patties with cheese and classic burger toppings. To find it, join Portillo’s Perks and use an in-store kiosk. The chain says tapping its Pokey mascot opens the hidden menu. Check the kiosk rather than expecting the item on the regular board.

Photo credit: Depositphotos.

Portillo’s Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

This is not just a suggestion to add sauce to fries. Portillo’s specifically lists Loaded Chili Cheese Fries on Pokey’s menu. The base combines crinkle-cut fries, cheese sauce and chili; you can add bacon, green onions or giardiniera. As with the burger, access is through the Perks-linked kiosk menu.

Dutch Bros Galaxy Fish

The name sounds made up, but Galaxy Fish appears on Dutch Bros’ online secret Rebel menu. Its flavors are strawberry, lime and passion fruit. Dutch Bros has also described the mix as an option for a Rebel, lemonade, tea or soda. Give the flavor name and preferred drink base when ordering.

Dutch Bros Cotton Candy

Another company-listed option, Cotton Candy, combines white chocolate and blue raspberry flavors. It’s included among Dutch Bros’ secret Rebel choices. Specify whether you want the iced or blended version and ask the shop if its available ingredients match the published combination.

A Secret Name Isn’t a Blank Check

Real off-menu ordering works best when you know exactly what a chain recognizes. A published recipe or kiosk listing gives the employee a clear starting point; a viral nickname alone does not. Check the current app or menu, ask for the precise preparation and accept that an individual store may be out of an ingredient. Knowing what to request is more useful than trying to sound like an insider.

The post 7 Fast-Food Secret Menu Items Chains Will Still Make for You appeared first on Food Drink Life.