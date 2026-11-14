Familiar packaging can hide a worse bargain. A box, bottle or bag may look nearly unchanged while the net weight or count falls and the shelf price stays the same. These documented comparisons show why the number on the front tells only half the story. The unit price reveals what each ounce, packet or item really costs.

Photo credit: YayImages.

Hershey’s Dark Chocolate Assortment

Hershey’s party-size dark chocolate assortment dropped from 29 ounces to 23.9 ounces. A retail worker photographed the old and new bags, and both were marked $19.99. That is 5.1 fewer ounces, with no lower sticker price in the documented comparison.

Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix

Krusteaz cut its large box of buttermilk pancake mix from 32 ounces to 25.2 ounces. Side-by-side package evidence shows the same front-facing design and confirms the price did not fall. The shopper received 6.8 fewer ounces per box.

Great Value Whole Almonds

Walmart’s Great Value whole almonds went from a 30-ounce bag to 25 ounces. In the recorded Walmart comparison, both bags cost $7.98. The smaller bag removed five ounces while keeping the same store price.

Photo credit: Depositphotos.

Signature Oatmeal Packets

Albertsons Companies’ Signature oatmeal boxes lost two of their 10 packets, leaving eight. The old and new boxes appear in a package-count comparison that reports no price reduction. That change meant 20% fewer breakfasts at the same recorded price.

Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Crunch

Kellogg’s made the newer Raisin Bran Crunch box taller and narrower. The net weight fell from 22.5 ounces to 20.6 ounces, and the price stayed the same in the shopper’s comparison. A taller box did not mean more cereal.

Green Mountain K-Cups

Green Mountain’s smallest coffee-pod box fell from 12 K-Cups to 10. The consumer tracker documented the two-pod reduction with no price drop. Coffee drinkers paid the same recorded box price for two fewer servings.

Photo credit: agphotography, Depositphotos.

Downy Fabric Softener

At Sam’s Club, a large Downy fabric softener bottle shrank from 170 ounces to 150 ounces. The club-store comparison found the same price for both. The label claimed more loads because the recommended dose changed, but the bottle still held 20 fewer fluid ounces.

Dawn Dish Soap

Dawn’s smallest dish-soap bottle moved from seven ounces to 6.5 ounces. Both sizes scanned at $1.79 at CVS during the documented check. Half an ounce sounds small, yet the price per ounce rose because the shelf price stayed fixed.

Gillette Custom Plus 3 Razors

Costco’s Gillette Custom Plus 3 package fell from 36 disposable razors to 30. The consumer who documented the change reported that the $31.99 price held. Fewer razors made each remaining razor more expensive, even though the package price didn’t move.

Compare the Unit, Not the Package

Packaging earns trust through repetition, which makes a familiar shape easy to accept without a second look. A unit-price check turns that memory test into a direct comparison. Read the price per ounce, count or serving whenever a package changes. It shows whether a steady shelf price is actually a better deal, the same deal or a hidden increase.

The post 9 Grocery Products That Shrank but Cost the Same appeared first on Food Drink Life.