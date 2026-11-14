A Thanksgiving dessert table needs more than one pie when guests are hoping for a little variety. This lineup moves from cheesecake, cakes, and brownies to bars, truffles, chilled sweets, and crisp pastries, with pumpkin, apple, chocolate, citrus, and pecan flavors throughout. Several options need time to chill or freeze, while other batches come together quickly. Choose a few that balance the oven and refrigerator, then arrange them together for a bakery-style spread.

Sweet Raspberry Cheesecake

Sweet Raspberry Cheesecake. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Velvety filling and bright berry sauce give Sweet Raspberry Cheesecake a centerpiece look, with eight servings after about 5 hours and 25 minutes total. A honey graham crust supports cream cheese filling, while fresh raspberries, sugar, and lemon juice make the topping. Plan for four hours of chilling before slicing, then set it out with smaller bars or cookies for guests who want a lighter portion.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Raspberry Cheesecake

Apple Pie Cupcakes

Apple Pie Cupcakes. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Tiny swirls of frosting and apple topping make Apple Pie Cupcakes easy to arrange on a dessert stand; the batch makes 12 in about 40 minutes. Yellow cake mix and apple pie filling form the base, while cinnamon buttercream brings the familiar pie flavor. Their individual portions suit a crowded Thanksgiving table, and they can sit beside larger cakes without needing a knife or serving plate.

Get the Recipe: Apple Pie Cupcakes

Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Truffles. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Glossy, bite-size rounds make Chocolate Truffles an easy addition to a dessert tray, with 20 pieces ready after about 2 hours and 30 minutes. Heavy cream melts with good-quality chocolate and butter into ganache, which can be finished in cocoa powder or shredded coconut. Let them chill and set before serving, then place a few in small paper cups for guests to pick up between slices of cake.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Truffles

Pumpkin Banana Bread

Pumpkin Banana Bread. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

When the counter holds ripe bananas and leftover pumpkin puree, Pumpkin Banana Bread turns both into a spiced loaf that serves 12 in about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Pumpkin, mashed banana, brown sugar, and pumpkin spice keep the crumb moist, while one loaf pan makes slicing simple. Cut it into thin pieces for the dessert table or wrap the remaining slices for breakfast after Thanksgiving.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Banana Bread

Baked Alaska

Baked Alaska. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Layered chocolate sponge, ice cream, and toasted meringue give Baked Alaska a dramatic place on the spread, with eight servings and about 3 hours of total prep and freezing. The ice cream is packed over chocolate cake, then covered in egg-white meringue and browned briefly in a hot oven. Freeze it solid before finishing, and serve it soon after torching for a contrast of warm exterior and cold center.

Get the Recipe: Baked Alaska

Key Lime Bars

Key Lime Bars. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Bright citrus cuts through richer cakes in Key Lime Bars, a 16-piece batch that takes about 2 hours and 40 minutes including cooling. Graham cracker crumbs and butter form the crust, while key lime juice, zest, egg yolks, and sweetened condensed milk make the tart filling. Chill the pan before slicing into neat squares, then add whipped cream if you want a softer finish on the dessert tray.

Get the Recipe: Key Lime Bars

Caramel Apple Fudge

Caramel Apple Fudge. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Cut into 32 small squares, Caramel Apple Fudge adds a candy-like bite to the Thanksgiving spread and takes about 4 hours and 10 minutes, mostly for chilling. Salted caramel candy melts and sweetened condensed milk create the creamy base, with green candy melts and apple flavoring adding the apple note. Make it ahead and keep the squares chilled until guests arrive, then serve them alongside cookies or truffles.

Get the Recipe: Caramel Apple Fudge

Tiramisu Brownies

Tiramisu Brownies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Topped with mascarpone cream and cocoa, Tiramisu Brownies bring coffeehouse layers to a nine-square pan in about 2 hours and 25 minutes. A brownie base sits under coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a chilled mascarpone and whipped cream layer. Brewed coffee or espresso gives the top its tiramisu flavor, while cocoa finishes the surface. Keep the pan refrigerated until serving, then cut small squares for a rich dessert sampler.

Get the Recipe: Tiramisu Brownies

Peanut Butter Cake

Peanut Butter Cake. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

At 12 servings, Peanut Butter Cake gives the dessert table a sturdy, sliceable option in about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Peanut butter goes into both the batter and the icing, with flour, sugar, eggs, milk, and vanilla making a tender cake. Spread the icing once the cake has cooled, then cut it into squares that are easy to carry from the kitchen to a crowded table.

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Cake

Blueberry Cobbler

Blueberry Cobbler. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Fresh-from-the-oven fruit and a golden top make Blueberry Cobbler a warm contrast to chilled Thanksgiving desserts; it serves 16 in about 40 minutes. Fresh blueberries bake with lemon juice and zest beneath a simple batter made from flour, sugar, milk, and vanilla. Add cinnamon over the top, then serve it warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for guests who prefer a spoon dessert.

Get the Recipe: Blueberry Cobbler

Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Cake. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Soft pumpkin crumb and cream cheese frosting put Pumpkin Cake in familiar Thanksgiving territory, with eight servings in about 45 minutes. Pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar, and vanilla build the cake, while a simple cream cheese topping adds a tangy finish. Bake it ahead, frost after cooling, and cut tidy squares for a dessert spread that already has pies, bars, and cookies.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Cake

Ninja Creami Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

Ninja Creami Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

After a 24-hour freeze, Ninja Creami Cookies and Cream Ice Cream makes four servings in about one day and 10 minutes of active and freezing time. Whole milk, heavy cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla form the base, with crushed Oreos added during the mix-in cycle. Freeze the pint flat the day before Thanksgiving, then serve soft-serve style or return it to the freezer for firmer scoops.

Get the Recipe: Ninja Creami Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

Pecan Pie Bark

Pecan Pie Bark. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Snappable pieces give Pecan Pie Bark the flavor of pecan pie in a shareable form, with eight servings in about 40 minutes. Graham cracker sheets are covered in a butter and brown sugar caramel, then topped with chopped pecans and vanilla. Let the bark cool until firm before breaking it into pieces, and arrange the shards on a platter beside sliced cakes and chilled desserts.

Get the Recipe: Pecan Pie Bark

Strawberry Poke Cake

Strawberry Poke Cake. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Chilled layers and a pink finish make Strawberry Poke Cake easy to spot among Thanksgiving desserts; the cake serves 16 after about 4 hours and 55 minutes. White cake mix is soaked with strawberry gelatin, then finished with whipped topping and fresh strawberries. Give it four hours to cool and set in the refrigerator, then slice it cold for a soft, fruit-forward option after a heavy meal.

Get the Recipe: Strawberry Poke Cake

Cinnamon Apple Strudel Slices

Cinnamon Apple Strudel Slices. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Flaky phyllo folds around apples in Cinnamon Apple Strudel Slices, a 10-serving dessert that takes about 30 minutes. The filling uses apples, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg, while butter brushed between the pastry sheets helps them bake crisp. Slice the strudel before serving so guests can take a manageable piece, and set it beside a scoop of ice cream or a bowl of whipped cream.

Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Apple Strudel Slices

Oreo Ice Cream Cake

Oreo Ice Cream Cake. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Packed into a freezer-ready pan, Oreo Ice Cream Cake serves 20 after about 4 hours and 20 minutes, including freezing. Crushed Oreos and melted butter make the base, with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge sauce, and whipped topping layered above. Prepare it ahead and keep it frozen until dessert, then cut small squares for a cool finish alongside the pies and cakes on the Thanksgiving table.

Get the Recipe: Oreo Ice Cream Cake

Ambrosia Salad

Ambrosia Salad. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Sweet fruit and a creamy base make Ambrosia Salad a chilled, scoopable dessert for 10, ready in about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Mandarin oranges, pineapple, maraschino cherries, coconut, and mini marshmallows fold into whipped cream and sour cream. Chill the bowl for an hour before serving so the flavors settle, then offer it in small cups beside richer cakes and chocolate desserts.

Get the Recipe: Ambrosia Salad

Pumpkin Bars with Chopped Chocolate

Pumpkin Bars with Chopped Chocolate. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Dense pumpkin squares dotted with chocolate give Pumpkin Bars with Chopped Chocolate a quick seasonal option, with nine servings in about 45 minutes. Pumpkin puree, brown sugar, melted butter, and pumpkin spice make the base, while chopped chocolate or chocolate chips add pockets of sweetness. Bake the bars in one pan and let them cool before cutting, then place them on a platter among frosted cakes and fruit desserts.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Bars with Chopped Chocolate

Lemon Tiramisu

Lemon Tiramisu. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Zippy lemon syrup brings a citrus edge to Lemon Tiramisu, which serves six after about 6 hours and 25 minutes. Ladyfingers soak up lemon juice and syrup, then layer with mascarpone, heavy cream, powdered sugar, vanilla, and lemon zest. Chill the dish for six hours so it sets cleanly, and bring it to the table in a glass dish where the layers can show.

Get the Recipe: Lemon Tiramisu

Rolo Pretzel Thanksgiving Turkeys

Rolo Pretzel Thanksgiving Turkeys. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Holiday guests will spot Rolo Pretzel Thanksgiving Turkeys by their candy eyes and candy-corn tail feathers; the batch makes 24 in about 27 minutes. Mini pretzels hold melted Rolos, while candy corn, candy eyes, mini M&Ms, and red icing create the decorations. Let the pieces set before moving them, then arrange them around a cake or pie for a small treat that fits the holiday table.

Get the Recipe: Rolo Pretzel Thanksgiving Turkeys

Butter Pecan Cookies

Butter Pecan Cookies. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

After a four-hour chill, Butter Pecan Cookies bake into 16 soft, nutty cookies in about 4 hours and 30 minutes total. Toasted pecans and browned butter deepen the dough, with dark brown sugar and cinnamon adding a warm finish. Chill the dough ahead to free up oven time on Thanksgiving day, then serve the cookies in a basket or tuck a few into take-home boxes.

Get the Recipe: Butter Pecan Cookies

Banana Pudding Brownies

Banana Pudding Brownies. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Between the brownie base and banana layer, Banana Pudding Brownies combine two familiar desserts in 10 servings in about 40 minutes. Chocolate brownie mix is topped with a cream cheese and banana pudding mixture made with milk and eggs. Chill or freeze the squares if you are making them ahead, then set them out as a handheld option beside the cake slices and pies.

Get the Recipe: Banana Pudding Brownies

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Deep chocolate and salted caramel frosting finish Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake, a 12-serving bake that takes about 25 minutes before cooling. The batter starts with chocolate cake mix, eggs, and milk, while a box of salted caramel frosting provides the topping. Bake it a day ahead if needed, frost it once cool, and cut it into small squares for a rich final choice on the dessert spread.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake

The post 23 Thanksgiving Desserts That Make the Spread Look Like It Came From a Bakery appeared first on Food Drink Life.