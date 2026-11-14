First-time Thanksgiving hosting can turn oven space, carving, and timing into a lot to manage. These 19 turkey recipes range from a whole roasted bird and slow-cooker breast to gravy, casseroles, sliders, soups, and easy-to-serve appetizers. Several use cooked turkey, while others offer smaller portions or hands-off cooking, giving a new host choices for the main dish and the rest of the table.

Turkey Tetrazzini

Turkey Tetrazzini. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Creamy sauce and tender pasta make Turkey Tetrazzini a steady choice for the day after the feast. The recipe takes 57 minutes and serves six, combining cooked turkey, spaghetti, mushrooms, Parmesan, and a crisp breadcrumb top. Since it uses meat that is already cooked, the oven time goes toward bringing the casserole together instead of preparing another centerpiece. Set it out with a green salad for a relaxed leftovers dinner.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Tetrazzini

Turkey Gravy

Turkey Gravy. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Smooth, savory gravy can pull the whole plate together, and Turkey Gravy does not depend on pan drippings. It takes 35 minutes to make about two cups from butter, flour, onion, garlic, thyme, rosemary, and chicken or turkey stock. That gives a first-time host a separate sauce option even when the roast is still in the oven. Make it ahead, then reheat and whisk before serving.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Gravy

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Golden skin and a herb-butter finish give Roasted Turkey the familiar centerpiece many guests expect. This version takes about 4 hours 20 minutes and serves eight, with parsley, cilantro, thyme, garlic, and softened butter worked over the bird. Green apples sit in the cavity, while stock and white wine collect in the pan for gravy. A thermometer helps check doneness, taking guesswork out of the main event.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Turkey

Turkey Meatballs

Turkey Meatballs. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Evenly sized portions make Turkey Meatballs simple to plate, and this batch serves four in about 1 hour 8 minutes. Ground turkey gets mixed with breadcrumbs, egg, onion, garlic, parsley, Worcestershire, and nutmeg, then is paired with a creamy sauce. The manageable serving size works well for a smaller gathering or a second meal after Thanksgiving. Spoon the meatballs over mashed potatoes for an easy dinner.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatballs

Turkey Soup

Turkey Soup. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Steaming bowls of Turkey Soup turn cooked turkey into a low-fuss meal for the days around the feast. The 45-minute recipe serves eight, with couscous, carrots, celery, onion, thyme, and turkey or chicken stock. Most of the cooking happens in one pot, so there is little extra cleanup after a busy hosting day. Keep it in mind for lunch or an informal supper when guests are staying over.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Soup

Crockpot Turkey Breast

Crockpot Turkey Breast. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Hands-off slow-cooker time frees the oven for sides, and Crockpot Turkey Breast cooks for 6 hours 15 minutes while serving six. The short ingredient list pairs boneless turkey breast with cranberry sauce, dry onion soup mix, and orange juice for a sweet-savory finish. It offers a smaller main than a whole bird, which suits a compact gathering or a host with limited oven space. Slice it at the table with familiar holiday sides.

Get the Recipe: Crockpot Turkey Breast

Turkey Pot Pie

Turkey Pot Pie. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Flaky pastry gives Turkey Pot Pie a familiar finish without requiring a whole turkey on the menu. It serves eight and takes 55 minutes, filling a prepared crust with cooked turkey, carrots, celery, mushrooms, peas, and a thyme-seasoned sauce. Using leftover meat keeps this hearty main practical after the holiday meal, while the single pie dish makes serving straightforward. Pair it with a crisp salad for a complete dinner.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Tomato-rich broth and a gentle chili seasoning give Turkey Chili an easy place on a casual holiday menu. The one-pot recipe serves eight in 45 minutes, combining ground turkey, kidney beans, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and chicken broth. Set out toppings such as avocado, sour cream, cilantro, and red onion so guests can finish their own bowls. It works for a relaxed meal or a make-ahead meal during hosting week.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Chili

Turkey Sausage Patties

Turkey Sausage Patties. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Sage-scented rounds bring a quick breakfast option to a house full of holiday guests. Turkey Sausage Patties take 10 minutes and make six servings, using ground turkey, olive oil, sage, garlic powder, and a touch of maple syrup. Their short cook time suits a morning when the kitchen is already busy with other preparations. Serve them alongside eggs, toast, or a simple brunch spread before the main event.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Sausage Patties

Turkey Sliders

Turkey Sliders. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Soft party rolls and melted cheese make Turkey Sliders easy to pass around before dinner. Twelve sliders take 27 minutes, with cooked turkey, Havarti, butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, dried onion, and poppy seeds. They can use leftover turkey and bake together in one pan, which helps keep serving simple when guests arrive at different times. Put them out as a snack or set aside a few for an informal meal.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Sliders

Turkey Wings

Turkey Wings. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Deeply browned edges bring a different kind of turkey centerpiece to the table. Turkey Wings take 2 hours 10 minutes and serve three, with poultry seasoning, onion, garlic, broth, white wine, and parsley. The smaller batch is useful when a whole bird would be more than the group needs, while the covered cooking method keeps the meat tender. Serve them with mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables for a smaller holiday meal.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Wings

Roasted Turkey Legs

Roasted Turkey Legs. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Individual portions and crisp skin make Roasted Turkey Legs a practical alternative to carving a whole bird. Four legs take about 2 hours 10 minutes, seasoned with poultry seasoning, onion, salt, and pepper, then cooked with broth and white wine. Each guest can take a leg, so there is less carving at the table for a new host to manage. Add classic sides for a streamlined holiday plate.

Get the Recipe: Roasted Turkey Legs

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Juicy patties offer a relaxed option when the table calls for something more casual. Turkey Burger serves three and takes 40 minutes, mixing ground turkey with breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, red onion, garlic, egg, and Dijon mustard. The small batch is easy to scale for a smaller table, and each burger can be served on a bun with fresh greens and tomato. Keep this one for a low-key meal around the holiday weekend.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Burger

Turkey Cranberry Sliders

Turkey Cranberry Sliders. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Sweet-tart cranberry between soft rolls gives Turkey Cranberry Sliders a clear holiday connection. The recipe makes 12 and takes 45 minutes, layering cooked turkey with cranberry sauce and Swiss cheese before the rolls are topped with butter and poppy seeds. They are easy to set out as a shared appetizer or use for lunch with leftover turkey. Baking the batch together also keeps individual assembly off the host’s list.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Cranberry Sliders

Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey Meatloaf. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Savory slices make Turkey Meatloaf a familiar main for a smaller holiday table. It takes 1 hour 15 minutes and serves eight, combining ground turkey with sun-dried tomatoes, feta, breadcrumbs, egg, onion, and a ketchup glaze. The baked format keeps the stove free for sides while it cooks. Serve warm with potatoes or vegetables when a traditional whole roast is not the plan.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Meatloaf

Maple Glazed Turkey Breast

Maple Glazed Turkey Breast. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Glossy maple-mustard glaze gives Maple Glazed Turkey Breast a festive look without a full-size bird. The recipe takes 1 hour 40 minutes and lists 16 servings, using a 2½-pound turkey breast with olive oil, thyme, paprika, maple syrup, and mustard. It offers a compact centerpiece and a straightforward seasoning mix for a first-time host. Slice it thinly and serve with roasted vegetables or other familiar sides.

Get the Recipe: Maple Glazed Turkey Breast

Turkey Bolognese

Turkey Bolognese. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Rich, slow-cooked tomato sauce gives Turkey Bolognese a hearty pasta-night feel for the days around Thanksgiving. It serves eight and takes 1 hour 15 minutes, combining ground turkey with crushed tomatoes, onion, celery, carrots, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and herbs. The sauce can be served over pasta, making it useful for guests who want an easy pasta option beyond the holiday roast. Prepare it for a casual dinner while the main feast remains simple.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Bolognese

Taco Salad Cups

Taco Salad Cups. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Bite-sized tortilla cups make Taco Salad Cups easy to pick up as guests mingle. Twelve servings take 30 minutes, with ground turkey, salsa, taco seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado tucked into small flour tortillas. The individual portions can help a first-time host offer a casual appetizer without arranging a large platter of utensils and bowls. Set them out before dinner or add them to a relaxed buffet.

Get the Recipe: Taco Salad Cups

Turkey Casserole

Turkey Casserole. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Toasted breadcrumbs bring a crisp top to Turkey Casserole, a baked way to use cooked turkey after the big meal. It serves six in 35 minutes, combining pasta, mushrooms, onion, garlic, Swiss cheese, condensed soup, and turkey beneath the buttery crumb topping. The familiar casserole format is easy to portion and works well for a potluck or family dinner. Add a green salad to round out the plate.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Casserole

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