A pound of ground beef can make dinner easier without relying on the same burgers or tacos. These 19 foolproof recipes include meatballs, casseroles, fried rice, skillet pasta, soups, stews, meatloaf, chili, sandwiches, and even a party dip. Many combine ground beef with budget-friendly ingredients like potatoes, rice, pasta, beans, vegetables, and cheese to create filling meals. Whether you’re cooking for a family or planning leftovers, these recipes offer practical ways to make the most of ground beef.

Queso Blanco Rotel Dip. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Swedish Meatballs

Swedish Meatballs. Photo credit: The Bite Stuff.

Mixed with a little ground pork for tenderness, Swedish Meatballs use two-thirds of a pound of ground beef and make six servings in 1 hour 5 minutes. Bread soaked in cream, onion, egg, nutmeg, and allspice season the meatballs before they finish in the oven. A sour cream gravy goes over the top. This works well when the pound of beef in the fridge does not need to be used all at once.

Get the Recipe: Swedish Meatballs

Cheeseburger Pie

Cheeseburger Pie. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

With one pound of ground beef at the center, Cheeseburger Pie makes six slices in 40 minutes. Onion, cheddar, milk, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, and Bisquick build a simple pie that bakes in a 9-inch dish. The beef cooks first, then the batter and cheese finish the meal in the oven. It is a useful answer when a pound of beef needs to become dinner without pasta, rice, or a separate burger setup.

Get the Recipe: Cheeseburger Pie

Recipe for Poor Man’s Meal

Recipe for Poor Man’s Meal. Photo credit: Retro Recipe Book.

Budget staples stretch one pound of beef across four servings in Recipe for Poor Man’s Meal, which takes 35 minutes. Potatoes, onion, canned tomatoes, oil, and simple seasonings cook with the beef in one skillet or Dutch oven. The potatoes do most of the portion-building, so the meat does not have to carry the whole plate. It is a practical way to use a standard package of ground beef without buying a long list of extras.

Get the Recipe: Recipe for Poor Man’s Meal

Smoked Burgers Recipe With a Reverse Sear

Smoked Burgers Recipe With a Reverse Sear. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

For burger night with more smoke, Smoked Burgers Recipe With a Reverse Sear uses two pounds of 80/20 ground beef to make four large patties. The full recipe takes 1 hour 50 minutes, including a 30-minute chill before smoking at low heat and searing hot at the end. Cheese, buns, and toppings finish the burgers. This is not an exact one-pound recipe, but a half batch would match a smaller package more closely.

Get the Recipe: Smoked Burgers Recipe With a Reverse Sear

Copycat Hamburger Helper Skillet Lasagna

Copycat Hamburger Helper Skillet Lasagna. Photo credit: Dinner by Six.

One pound of lean ground beef becomes six servings in Copycat Hamburger Helper Skillet Lasagna, a 45-minute one-pan dinner. Mafalda pasta cooks with diced tomatoes, marinara, onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning before ricotta and mozzarella go in. Because the pasta cooks in the same skillet, there is no second pot to manage. This is a strong option when a single package of beef needs to stretch into a full family meal with familiar lasagna flavors.

Get the Recipe: Copycat Hamburger Helper Skillet Lasagna

Ground Beef Fried Rice

Ground Beef Fried Rice. Photo credit: Dinner by Six.

Cold leftover rice gives one pound of beef plenty of room to stretch in Ground Beef Fried Rice, which serves four in 20 minutes. Four cups of cooked rice join carrots, onion, peas, ginger, garlic, egg, sesame oil, and soy sauce in one skillet or wok. The beef is browned first, then added back after the vegetables and rice are cooked. It is especially useful when both leftover rice and ground beef need a plan at the same time.

Get the Recipe: Ground Beef Fried Rice

Shipwreck Casserole

Shipwreck Casserole. Photo credit: Retro Recipe Book.

Layered with potatoes, rice, onion, and tomatoes, Shipwreck Casserole stretches one pound of ground beef into six servings in 40 minutes. The raw beef is crumbled over sliced potatoes, then rice and tomatoes go on top before the casserole bakes. Only 10 minutes are needed for prep. This is one of the clearest fits for the title because a standard pound of beef becomes a full pan without needing cheese, pasta sauce, or another costly protein.

Get the Recipe: Shipwreck Casserole

Homemade Cheeseburger Hamburger Helper

Homemade Cheeseburger Hamburger Helper. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Built entirely in one pan, Homemade Cheeseburger Hamburger Helper uses one pound of 80/20 ground beef to make six servings in 30 minutes. Elbow macaroni cooks directly in beef broth with ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion, garlic, and smoked paprika. Cream cheese, milk, and cheddar finish the sauce. The macaroni gives that single pound of beef enough bulk for a family meal, while the skillet method keeps cleanup and active work contained.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Cheeseburger Hamburger Helper

Beefy Lasagna Soup

Beefy Lasagna Soup. Photo credit: Dinner by Six.

Pasta and broth make one pound of beef go further in Beefy Lasagna Soup, an eight-serving pot ready in 55 minutes. Mafalda-style noodles simmer with onion, garlic, oregano, basil, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, chicken broth, and beef broth. The soup keeps the recognizable lasagna flavors but skips the layered casserole assembly. It is a useful choice when a pound of beef needs to feed more people than burgers or meat sauce usually would.

Get the Recipe: Beefy Lasagna Soup

Pizza Casserole

Pizza Casserole. Photo credit: Keto Cooking Wins.

Pizza toppings meet a beefy casserole in Pizza Casserole, which uses one pound of ground beef plus half a pound of Italian sausage for five servings. The recipe needs about 15 minutes of prep and 20 minutes in the oven. Tomato sauce, ricotta, bell pepper, mozzarella, Parmesan, and pepperoni fill out the pan, with mushrooms and olives optional. The beef amount fits the one-pound angle, though this recipe does require an additional meat as written.

Get the Recipe: Pizza Casserole

Slow Cooker Cheeseburger Soup

Slow Cooker Cheeseburger Soup. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Creamy cheese and tender potatoes make Slow Cooker Cheeseburger Soup a hearty way to put ground beef to work beyond burgers. Browned beef, carrots, celery, and onions simmer in chicken broth with dried herbs until the vegetables soften. A buttery flour mixture, milk, Velveeta, and shredded cheddar go in near the end for a smooth, cheesy finish. Ready in about 5 hours and 20 minutes with eight servings, this soup uses just half a pound of ground beef.

Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Cheeseburger Soup

Mom’s Stovetop Meatloaf with Braised Vegetables

Mom’s Stovetop Meatloaf with Braised Vegetables. Photo credit: Retro Recipe Book.

A one-pot method makes Mom’s Stovetop Meatloaf with Braised Vegetables a full dinner for eight in 1 hour 15 minutes. The meatloaf uses two pounds of ground beef with egg, onion soup mix, breadcrumbs, tomato paste, mayonnaise, and Worcestershire sauce, then cooks with potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, broth, and red wine. It is not an exact one-pound recipe, but the built-in vegetables mean the pot covers both the main dish and sides at once.

Get the Recipe: Mom’s Stovetop Meatloaf with Braised Vegetables

Easy Hamburger Stew

Easy Hamburger Stew. Photo credit: Gimme Soup.

A pot of Easy Hamburger Stew combines browned ground beef with potatoes, carrots, celery, and tomatoes for a filling family dinner. Beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and thyme add flavor, while cornstarch thickens the mixture before frozen peas and corn go in. Ready in about 1 hour and 5 minutes with eight servings, this one-pot meal stretches two pounds of beef with plenty of vegetables. Serve with warm biscuits or crusty bread, and refrigerate leftovers for another easy meal.

Get the Recipe: Easy Hamburger Stew

John Wayne Casserole

John Wayne Casserole. Photo credit: Retro Recipe Book.

A biscuit-style base helps one pound of beef feed eight in John Wayne Casserole, which takes 50 minutes. The ground beef cooks with chili powder, cumin, bell pepper, green chiles, Rotel tomatoes, and corn before cream cheese, mayonnaise, and cheddar fill out the casserole. Bisquick forms the bottom layer instead of pasta or potatoes. This is a strong one-pound option when dinner needs a large pan with enough heft to cover a bigger table.

Get the Recipe: John Wayne Casserole

Cincinnati Chili

Cincinnati Chili. Photo credit: Cook What You Love.

Warm spices give Cincinnati Chili a distinctive flavor that makes ground beef feel like something completely different from the usual chili dinner. The beef simmers with tomato sauce, onions, garlic, cocoa powder, cinnamon, cloves, and chili powder until the sauce develops a fine texture. The recipe makes six servings in about 3 hours and 15 minutes using two pounds of beef. Spoon it over spaghetti and offer shredded cheddar, diced onions, and kidney beans so everyone can choose their toppings.

Get the Recipe: Cincinnati Chili

High Protein Sloppy Joe Mashed Potato Bowls

High Protein Sloppy Joe Mashed Potato Bowls. Photo credit: The Bite Stuff.

Mashed potatoes replace the bun in High Protein Sloppy Joe Mashed Potato Bowls, a four-serving dinner ready in 45 minutes. The filling starts with one pound of 80/20 ground beef, onion, green bell pepper, garlic, tomato paste, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, cider vinegar, and smoked paprika. Cheese and pickles finish the bowls. The potato base makes one pound of beef feel like a complete plated meal instead of another sandwich night.

Get the Recipe: High Protein Sloppy Joe Mashed Potato Bowls

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti. Photo credit: The Bite Stuff.

Bubbling mozzarella and creamy tomato sauce make Baked Ziti a hearty family-sized pasta dinner featuring ground beef. Ziti combines with browned ground beef, mushrooms, green bell peppers, crushed tomatoes, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella before baking until golden and bubbly. Ready in 1 hour and 30 minutes with eight servings, this casserole stretches one pound of meat into a filling meal. Assemble it ahead of time for easier weeknight cooking, then serve with garlic bread or a simple green salad.

Get the Recipe: Baked Ziti

Mississippi-Style Salisbury Steak

Mississippi-Style Salisbury Steak. Photo credit: The Bite Stuff.

Shaped into patties and simmered in gravy, Mississippi-Style Salisbury Steak uses one and a half pounds of 80/20 ground beef for four servings. The 30-minute recipe mixes the beef with breadcrumbs and egg, then cooks it with onion, pepperoncini, beef stock, ranch dressing mix, and au jus gravy mix. It is slightly above the one-pound target, but the short cook time makes it a useful skillet option when plain burgers sound too repetitive.

Get the Recipe: Mississippi-Style Salisbury Steak

Queso Blanco Rotel Dip

Three ingredients are enough for Queso Blanco Rotel Dip, an eight-serving appetizer ready in 15 minutes. One pound of ground beef is browned, then mixed with cubed Queso Blanco Velveeta and a can of drained Rotel tomatoes with green chiles. The dip can stay warm in a slow cooker for serving. This is the outlier in meal type, but it is one of the cleanest answers to the exact one-pound problem when the beef is headed to a party or snack table.

Get the Recipe: Queso Blanco Rotel Dip

The post 19 Foolproof Ground Beef Recipes for Cooks Who Never Know What to Do With a Pound of Ground Beef appeared first on Food Drink Life.