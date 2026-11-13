Thanksgiving shopping can push dinner later than planned, but a casserole gives the family a filling dish to come back to. This set includes chicken, beef, breakfast, and vegetable bakes, from noodle casseroles to familiar holiday sides. Choose a main or pair a hearty pan with a vegetable side, then plan the oven time around the rest of the day.

Sloppy Joe Casserole. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Green Bean Casserole with Parmesan Fried Onion Topping

Green Bean Casserole with Parmesan Fried Onion Topping. Photo credit: Food Drink Life.

Crisp edges against tender vegetables make Green Bean Casserole with Parmesan Fried Onion Topping a familiar holiday side. Fresh beans meet a creamy mushroom sauce with Dijon, thyme, Parmesan, and fried onions, then bake until bubbling and golden. The eight-serving dish can be assembled a day ahead, with the onion topping added before baking. Serve it beside turkey or ham after a packed day of errands.

Get the Recipe: Green Bean Casserole with Parmesan Fried Onion Topping

Walking Taco Casserole

Walking Taco Casserole. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Taco night takes casserole form in Walking Taco Casserole, a 32-minute bake with beef, taco seasoning, pasta, salsa, black beans, and cheddar. Lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream bring fresh toppings to the table, so everyone can finish a serving their way. It offers familiar, filling flavors without assembling individual tacos, making dinner easier to portion when the family returns from holiday shopping.

Get the Recipe: Walking Taco Casserole

Chicken Casserole

Chicken Casserole. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Weeknight convenience comes in a bubbling pan of Chicken Casserole, ready in 25 minutes and portioned for six. Egg noodles and shredded chicken sit in a creamy soup sauce with cheddar, bacon, and fried shallots, then green onions finish the top. This familiar main dish keeps dinner straightforward when Thanksgiving errands have used up the day. Add a green salad or vegetable alongside.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Casserole

Amish Breakfast Casserole

Amish Breakfast Casserole. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Savory enough to stand alone, Amish Breakfast Casserole brings bacon, sausage, hash browns, eggs, cottage cheese, cheddar, and Swiss together in a substantial bake. It takes about an hour, giving the family a filling breakfast before shopping or a relaxed supper afterward. Slice it into portions and add fruit or a crisp vegetable on the side when everyone is ready to eat.

Get the Recipe: Amish Breakfast Casserole

Hashbrown Casserole

Hashbrown Casserole. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Golden layers make Hashbrown Casserole a familiar side for a holiday meal. Shredded potatoes bake with sour cream, cream of mushroom soup, cheddar, onion, and thyme until hot through and tender, with a total time of about an hour. Set it beside a main dish when everyone comes home hungry, or include it among several sides for a fuller family table.

Get the Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

Stuffed Pepper Casserole

Stuffed Pepper Casserole. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Familiar stuffed-pepper flavors come together in about 42 minutes in Stuffed Pepper Casserole. Ground beef, red and green bell peppers, rice, fire-roasted tomatoes, and mozzarella make it a complete main without stuffing individual peppers. The casserole format gives the family a generous dinner after a long list of holiday errands. Add a side salad or warm bread to round out the meal.

Get the Recipe: Stuffed Pepper Casserole

French Onion Casserole

French Onion Casserole. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Deep, savory layers set French Onion Casserole apart from an ordinary pasta bake. Sliced onions, beef broth, short pasta, Gruyère, and crisp panko build the familiar soup-inspired flavors in about an hour. Serve it as a hearty main with a green salad, or place it alongside another dish for a larger family meal after a busy shopping day. Roasted carrots make a good side, too.

Get the Recipe: French Onion Casserole

Cabbage Casserole

Cabbage Casserole. Photo credit: Your Perfect Recipes.

Homestyle flavors anchor Cabbage Casserole, a 50-minute bake topped with Parmesan and crushed Ritz crackers. Chopped cabbage and onion are coated in mushroom soup, mayonnaise, and butter, then baked beneath a buttery crust. This familiar side fits alongside a roast or another main when the family needs dinner after errands. Add a simple protein or pair it with cornbread for a fuller meal.

Get the Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

Cornbread Casserole

Cornbread Casserole. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Tender crumb and browned edges give Cornbread Casserole its place beside a hearty main. Yellow cornmeal and sweet corn form the base, with buttermilk, bacon, jalapeño, and cheddar bringing savory flavor and a little heat. The 40-minute casserole is easy to slice and share, making it a filling side for a family supper after holiday shopping takes up the afternoon.

Get the Recipe: Cornbread Casserole

Mexican Casserole

Mexican Casserole. Photo credit: Hungry Cooks Kitchen.

Saucy, well-seasoned layers help Mexican Casserole feel substantial enough to anchor dinner. Brown rice, ground turkey, peppers, refried black beans, tomatoes with green chiles, yogurt, and Mexican cheese bake together in a 45-minute pan. Cut it into squares and add cilantro at the table. This filling main keeps dinner to one dish when everyone returns from holiday errands hungry. Serve with a green salad or warm tortillas.

Get the Recipe: Mexican Casserole

Eggplant Casserole

Eggplant Casserole. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Golden topping and soft, savory layers give Eggplant Casserole a place on the family dinner table. Eggplant and marinara are layered with mozzarella and Parmesan, then finished with parsley and basil. The recipe takes about 45 minutes and serves six, making it a hearty main with bread and salad or a side with another dish. Its familiar tomato-and-cheese flavors bring a filling option to a busy day.

Get the Recipe: Eggplant Casserole

Turkey Casserole

Turkey Casserole. Photo credit: Pocket Friendly Recipes.

Creamy and hearty, Turkey Casserole turns cooked turkey into a family dinner with pasta, mushrooms, cream of chicken soup, milk, and Swiss cheese under seasoned breadcrumbs. The 35-minute recipe is useful when pre-cooked turkey is already on hand, and there is little time to cook after shopping. Serve it with a green vegetable to balance the rich, cheesy bake on the plate.

Get the Recipe: Turkey Casserole

Vegetable Casserole

Vegetable Casserole. Photo credit: Two City Vegans.

Savory layers and a crisp panko top give Vegetable Casserole enough contrast for a family side dish. Mushrooms, broccoli, red bell pepper, and onion bake under a creamy almond-milk sauce, then parsley finishes the top. The 45-minute casserole pairs well with a roast or another main when everyone comes in hungry. Its colorful mix adds a soft, crumbly bite to dinner.

Get the Recipe: Vegetable Casserole

Broccoli Casserole

Broccoli Casserole. Photo credit: Splash of Taste.

Smooth sauce and a crisp cracker topping make Broccoli Casserole a familiar side for dinner. Fresh broccoli florets bake with mushroom soup, eggs, onion, and cheddar, while cheese crackers add crunch across the top. It takes about 55 minutes, so plan the oven time around the shopping run. The warm, scoopable pan pairs well with chicken, turkey, or another main.

Get the Recipe: Broccoli Casserole

Pizza Casserole

Pizza Casserole. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

Pizzeria-style flavors fill Pizza Casserole with ground beef, penne, marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, and Parmesan. The 55-minute bake turns familiar toppings into a scoopable main that the family can share from one dish. Set out a green salad or roasted vegetables alongside, and dinner is covered without individual pizzas to order. It suits an evening when everyone returns from holiday errands hungry.

Get the Recipe: Pizza Casserole

Chicken Noodle Casserole

Chicken Noodle Casserole. Photo credit: My Reliable Recipes.

When the shopping trip runs long, Chicken Noodle Casserole offers a 25-minute path to a filling family dinner. Egg noodles, shredded chicken, celery, chicken stock, Gruyere, and mustard make a creamy filling with panko on top. Its short total time makes it a practical main without a long wait. Serve with a green vegetable or crisp salad to round out the plate.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Noodle Casserole

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Sweet-savory sauce and a biscuit-style topping give Sloppy Joe Casserole familiar, hearty appeal. Ground beef simmers with onion, ketchup, and mustard, then a Bisquick and milk topping bakes with cheddar until set. The 45-minute dish serves six, and its easy-to-portion squares make family dinner manageable after a full day of holiday shopping. Add a crisp vegetable or salad alongside the rich filling.

Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole

The post 17 casserole recipes to feed the family while the Thanksgiving shopping gets done appeared first on Food Drink Life.